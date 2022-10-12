Read full article on original website
San Diego Channel
UPDATE: 3rd bounty hunter charged in National City case arrested in Riverside
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (CNS) - An alleged bounty hunter accused of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a National City home earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by...
San Diego Channel
One killed in Bonsall-area freeway crash
BONSALL, Calif. (CNS) - A young man from Baldwin Park was killed and another badly injured Thursday when the sedan they were in crashed into a broken-down tractor-trailer alongside Interstate 15 in northern San Diego County. The 19-year-old driver of the southbound Honda Civic lost control of the car for...
San Diego Channel
Opioids: San Diego's quiet addiction - an ABC 10News special
From pills in our medicine cabinet to heroin to fentynal, overdoses of these drugs have been increasing around San Diego. We see the stories. But might think this doesn’t affect us. But opioids are San Diego’s quiet addiction. A crisis that’s hitting people from all walks of life in our county.
San Diego Channel
Tuberculosis case reported at Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School
LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A person recently diagnosed with Tuberculosis possibly exposed staff and students at the Learn4Life Workforce Innovation High School in Lemon Grove, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services on Wednesday. The potential exposure happened from Feb. 15 to Aug. 15,...
San Diego Channel
Digital Literacy Classes
San Diego Futures Foundation provides free digital literacy classes to the San Diego County Community. Click Here for more information.
San Diego Channel
Pet of the Week: Raya
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Raya. - Adoption Fee: $10 through October 31st thanks to our “Fall in Love” adoption promo!. Meet Raya! Raya is an absolutely gorgeous girl who can’t wait to meet her new family. A patient environment with respectful and compassionate humans would be best for this shy sweetheart. Raya is not the biggest fan of other dogs and would do best as the only dog in a small household. Everyone in the home is required to come and meet her in person if you are interested in making her a part of your family. If you give Raya the time and space that she needs to adjust to her new surroundings, her goofy side will shine! Raya loves zooming around in the yard and playing with any toys she can get her paws on! If you think Raya is the right pup for you, visit our Oceanside campus today!
San Diego Channel
City of San Diego launches 'Tech on the Go' program to combat digital divide
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego city officials are launching a “Tech on the Go” program, which is designed to help people feel comfortable using a computer and the internet. Statistics show 53,000 households in the City of San Diego don’t have access to the internet, according...
San Diego Channel
South Bay Latina business owner reaches success after funding her own dream
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Hispanic Heritage Month ABC 10News celebrates community and a steadily growing community around the US that are Latina entrepreneurs. The group faces challenges when it comes to funding and resources. Inside Mujer Divina, you can hear the sound of traditional cafe de olla brewing.
San Diego Channel
San Diego's Weather Forecast for October 13, 2022: A showery weekend paired with a cooling pattern
Thick marine layer clouds extending to the inland valleys will bring sprinkles to patchy drizzle tomorrow morning. With the exception of the mountains and deserts, the coastal and inland communities will be under mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The cut-off low will eventually swing over Southern California bringing scattered...
