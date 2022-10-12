Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
Ex-Patriots QB Tom Brady: I’ve lost Super Bowls because I thought refs blew a call
FOXBOROUGH — When it comes to the Grady Jarrett call, Tom Brady is keeping his sense of humor. With 3:03 remaining in last weekend’s Buccaneers-Falcons game and Tampa Bay clinging to a 21-15 lead, Jarrett sacked Brady on a crucial third down to get the football back — until a flag came out. Jarrett was whistled for roughing the passer in a call that was widely panned as horrendous and Atlanta never got the ball back.
Veteran WR returns to Patriots practice, one kicker not spotted
FOXBOROUGH — Lil’Jordan Humphrey is staying the in the fold. After clearing waivers, Humphrey was back on the practice field Thursday afternoon. Later in the afternoon, the team announced he’d re-signed with New England’s practice squad. The corresponding move was promoting rookie running back Kevin Harris to the active roster, as Damien Harris nurses a hamstring injury.
With Damien Harris injured, Patriots promote rookie RB, the other Harris
With Damien Harris injured, the New England Patriots are calling up some reinforcements at the running back position -- with the same last name. According to the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots have signed rookie running back Kevin Harris from their practice squad, officially adding him to the 53-man roster.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Edelman believes Brady's personal situation will help Bucs
BOSTON -- Tom Brady is going through some personal matters. With the tabloids following his and Gisele Bunchden's every move, it's obviously a bit of a delicate situation.Through it all, Brady continues to go to work, of course, as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady's former teammate, Julian Edelman, believes the Bucs will be the beneficiary of Brady's situation.This week on "Inside The NFL," the panel was asked to buy, hold, or sell stock in various teams around the league. Edelman was a big buyer on the Bucs."I'm hammering this stock, for the simple fact that we...
Tom Brady skips Buccaneers practice to attend Robert Kraft’s wedding (report)
When the Buccaneers held their Saturday morning walkthrough, they didn’t have their quarterback. Tom Brady attended Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, and according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, he didn’t fly back to Florida. It makes sense logistically as the Buccaneers play in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon, but it’s clear that Brady and the Patriots owner are still close.
Patriots elevate veteran WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, QB Garrett Gilbert for Browns game
It looks like Mac Jones is going to be a game-time decision against the Browns. The Patriots quarterback — listed as questionable with a high-ankle sprain — made the trip to Cleveland, but New England also elevated journeyman Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad as a contingency plan. If Jones isn’t ready to go, Bailey Zappe will get his second straight start with Gilbert backing him up.
Will Patriots add RB with Damien Harris injury or is it all Rhamondre Stevenson? (Mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays during the season. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. Do you expect the Patriots to add another running back with with...
5 best Patriots prop bets for Browns game: Long shots, locks and a game prediction
After a 5-1 heater in last weekend’s win over the Lions, we’ll look to stay hot with this week’s MassLive prop bets as the Patriots head to Cleveland. With uncertainty at quarterback — Mac Jones is listed as questionable — a lot of offensive player props are off the books for New England, but there’s still plenty of value to be found at DraftKings sportsbook.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick: ‘Sincerely appreciate’ opportunity to talk about Mac Jones injury
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick’s sarcasm was in midseason form on Friday morning. With his starting quarterback still limited in practice due to an ankle sprain, Belichick was inevitably asked about Mac Jones’ status for this weekend’s game in Cleveland. Long-winded while speaking generically about how the team handles injuries, the coach slammed the door on any Jones specifics. Belichick referenced players needing to be medically cleared, but (quite literally) laughed at the idea of revealing whether his quarterback had been.
Is Thursday Night Football on TV? How to watch Bears vs. Commanders on Amazon Prime Video
If you thought last week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts was a mess, this one could get even sloppier. The Washington Commanders will visit the Chicago Bears for the Week 6 matchup, just hours after owner Daniel Synder was skewered (once again) by an ESPN report. The Commanders and Bears boast anemic offenses, so this could be an all-time slop fest — especially on a short week.
