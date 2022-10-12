ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Bets: Oct. 13-16

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute

Dancing Queen

What: MANIA: The ABBA Tribute
When: Oct. 13-14
Where: Pantages Theatre, 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

An ABBA tribute band stops in Minneapolis for a couple of upbeat two-hour shows this weekend. The show re-creates the Swedish pop pioneers’ last ever concert, with the costuming and production to solidify the credentials of this more-than-20-year-old touring act.

Crisp Sips

What: Autumn Brew Review
When: Oct. 15
Where: Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis

Sample bevs from more than 95 Minnesota breweries and brewpubs, some created for fall: seasonal releases, classics, non-alcoholic options, gluten-free choices, plus s’mores, games, a DJ set from The Current, artisans, food trucks, and bonfires in Boom Island Park.

Gently Used

What: 28th Annual Book’em Used Book Sale
When: Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Southtown Shopping Center, Penn Ave. S. & I-494, Southtown Dr., Bloomington

A big used-book sale, and a yearly tradition, returns to raise money for the Bloomington Crime Prevention Association.

Old-World Charm

What: SimpleGifts: “Harvest” Tribute to Neil Young, with Billy McLaughlin
When: Oct. 16
Where: The Parkway, 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis

Celtic instruments, guitar, fiddle, mandolin, and old-world sounds combine in this tribute to Neil Young at the Parkway.

Disorder in the Court

What: “The Originalist” by Open Window Theatre
When: Through Oct. 30
Where: Open Window Theatre, 5300 S. Robert Trail, Inver Grove Heights

This weekend, Open Window Theatre offers pay-as-you’re-able access to its October run of “The Originalist,” a play about a liberal Harvard Law grad whose clerkship for conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia raises questions about trust and mentorship.

