Read full article on original website
Related
aarp.org
AARP Utah 4th Quarter Drawing: 1 (one) $100 Visa Card
Please click on the red REGISTER NOW button to enter our AARP Utah 4th quarter drawing for the chance to win 1 (one) $100 Visa Card. You must live in Utah to enter and you must be 50+ years old to enter. Only one registration per person. ____________________________________. AARP Utah...
aarp.org
AARP Asks State Attorney General Candidates Abraham Hamadeh, Kris Mayes Questions Vital to Voters 50+
Arizona's Nov. 8 general election will feature several closely watched races, including the attorney general contest between Abraham Hamadeh (R) and Kris Mayes (D). AARP Arizona spoke with the candidates to see where they stand on key issues for 50-plus voters. Here's what they had to say:. Elder Abuse. Mayes:...
aarp.org
How to Vote in Arizona’s 2022 Elections
En español | Arizona’s Nov. 8 general election includes races for U.S. House and Senate, state House and Senate, governor and several state offices. The state's primary was Aug. 2. In-person voting on Election Day: The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6...
aarp.org
Speak up and help make Virginia a better place to age
Community members ages 60 and up: the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) invites you to take an important survey. DARS has contracted with Polco to seek the public’s insight on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). CASOA will inform the development of the next State Plan for Aging Services (Oct. 1, 2023 – Sept. 30, 2027), which guides the Commonwealth’s implementation of Older Americans Act programs and services and seeks to coordinate a statewide response to meeting the needs of older Virginians.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aarp.org
How to Vote in Arkansas’ 2022 Elections
En español | Arkansas’ Nov. 8 general election will decide races for seats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, state Senate and House, governor, secretary of state and other state executive offices, as well as several state high courts. The state’s primary was May 24, and its primary runoff election was June 21.
aarp.org
How to Vote in Georgia’s 2022 Elections
En español | Georgia’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for the U.S. Senate and House, state Senate and House, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and other state executive offices, as well as several state high courts. The state’s primary election was May 24, and primary...
Comments / 0