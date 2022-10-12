Community members ages 60 and up: the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) invites you to take an important survey. DARS has contracted with Polco to seek the public’s insight on the Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults (CASOA). CASOA will inform the development of the next State Plan for Aging Services (Oct. 1, 2023 – Sept. 30, 2027), which guides the Commonwealth’s implementation of Older Americans Act programs and services and seeks to coordinate a statewide response to meeting the needs of older Virginians.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO