KOMO News
Revive I-5 work to cause road closures in Everett this weekend
EVERETT, Wash. — A busy weekend of road work is ahead in Snohomish County with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) bringing the Revive I-5 project to Everett. Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to I-5 in Everett starting Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. The freeway will be...
KOMO News
US 2 reclosed due to Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — All lanes of US 2 have closed as of 9 p.m. tonight between mileposts 46 to 50 due to falling trees associated with the Bolt Creek Fire. Earlier today, the road was closed from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m for fire mitigation activity. Bolt Creek Fire...
kitsapdailynews.com
Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished
The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
Seattle residents plead for help from city clearing RV encampment, with no results
SEATTLE — Trash bags are piled up on the sidewalk of 35th Avenue Northeast in Lake City. There are bikes with missing tires next to the line of RVs that line the busy Avenue. Neighbors have been reaching out to city officials, councilmembers and lawmakers looking for help in...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge
Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
KOMO News
King County to preserve existing shelter in SODO, expansion no longer planned
SEATTLE — King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday that a homeless shelter in SODO will no longer be expanded as previously planned however the county will maintain the existing shelter at the location and funds for the expansion will instead go toward investments to shelter people faster. The...
KOMO News
Seattle to maintain ownership of City Hall Park downtown, make safety improvements
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday a new agreement for the future of City Hall Park in downtown. The park has been a contentious topic for city leaders and residents living nearby following concerns about crime and homeless encampments in the park.
KOMO News
Eastside schools taking precautions as air quality remains poor due to wildfire smoke
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Air quality continues to fluctuate across Washington state with the smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire moving towards communities. The fire has been burning since early September and has caused smoke to drift in and out of the Puget Sound region throughout the fire fight. School...
KOMO News
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — An air quality alert has been issued for western Washington as wildfire smoke continues to plague the Pacific Northwest. On Saturday, the air in Seattle was officially labeled “unhealthy” due to local wildfire smoke, tipping the AQI (air quality index) over 150. When the...
KOMO News
Harrell asks for additional $5M to help handle encampment complaints, trash in communities
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and his administration are asking for an increase in millions of dollars more for the city's Unified Care Team to help handle resident complaints on encampments, trash in their neighborhoods, and other issues. According to city officials, the team responds to about 1,000...
Pierce County officials object to two potential airport locations
(The Center Square) – Pierce County officials sent a joint letter to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission chair objecting to two greenfield spaces as a potential airport location. The commission was considering two potential locations – one in Central Pierce County and one in East Pierce County. Officials object...
Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
KOMO News
Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach
TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
q13fox.com
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station
TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
KOMO News
New surveillance video shows prowler's break in attempt in University District home
SEATTLE, Wash. — KOMO News has obtained new surveillance video showing a would-be prowler trying to break into a house full of girls in Seattle’s University District. The victim in the home at the time, believes it's the same prowler police are looking for, after he broke into a sorority house and attacked a sleeping student, and later exposed himself early Sunday morning.
KOMO News
City-sanctioned encampment offers one-of-a-kind approach in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A city-sanctioned tent encampment is nearly ready to open, making it one of the more unusual shelter options available in the state to assist homeless people. The emergency mitigation site is being developed in partnership with Tacoma Rescue Mission and will be on a parcel of...
q13fox.com
Car crashes into Hazen High School in Renton; school closed Thursday
RENTON, Wash. - The Renton School District said Hazen High School will be closed on Thursday after a car crashed into the front of the school. Police said at about 5:15 a.m., a school employee got to the school and saw an unoccupied car at the main entrance of the building.
KOMO News
Man charged with throwing rocks at cars on I-90 in Seattle sentenced to time served
SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the people charged with throwing rocks at several moving vehicles on I-90 in July 2021 has been sentenced to time served. Abdinasir Audeer, of Seattle, was linked to at least seven incidents where investigators said he threw items from the side of westbound lanes of I-90 near the Rainier Avenue exit. Audeer was chased down by a motorist, who helped identify the suspect to law enforcement authorities, and a trooper nearby was able to get there quickly enough to make the arrest.
Silverdale hospital short on staff calls 911 for help after being overwhelmed with patients
SILVERDALE, Wash. — Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue was surprised to get a call from 911 dispatch on Saturday, sending them to St. Michael Medical Center, because the call wasn’t for a fire. “The charged nurse from inside the emergency room called 911,” said Central Kitsap Fire and...
capitolhillseattle.com
Should Washington fight the Bolt Creek Fire to protect Seattle’s air?
We may be breathing in the last smoky days of 2022 on Capitol Hill but get used to them. Seattle is seeing more unhealthy air than ever — and state fire suppression efforts don’t prioritize air quality. Meanwhile, as much as the smoke and haze is a concern,...
