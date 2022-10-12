ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Revive I-5 work to cause road closures in Everett this weekend

EVERETT, Wash. — A busy weekend of road work is ahead in Snohomish County with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) bringing the Revive I-5 project to Everett. Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to I-5 in Everett starting Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. The freeway will be...
US 2 reclosed due to Bolt Creek Fire

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — All lanes of US 2 have closed as of 9 p.m. tonight between mileposts 46 to 50 due to falling trees associated with the Bolt Creek Fire. Earlier today, the road was closed from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m for fire mitigation activity. Bolt Creek Fire...
Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished

The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — An air quality alert has been issued for western Washington as wildfire smoke continues to plague the Pacific Northwest. On Saturday, the air in Seattle was officially labeled “unhealthy” due to local wildfire smoke, tipping the AQI (air quality index) over 150. When the...
Man fatally struck by boat while wakeboarding

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 42-year-old wakeboarder has died after being struck by a boat at Hunts Point near Bellevue on Tuesday. At 4:35 p.m., police and fire crews were called to the 4300 block at Hunts Point Road for a report of a person who had been injured in the water about 100 yards from shore.
Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
New surveillance video shows prowler's break in attempt in University District home

SEATTLE, Wash. — KOMO News has obtained new surveillance video showing a would-be prowler trying to break into a house full of girls in Seattle’s University District. The victim in the home at the time, believes it's the same prowler police are looking for, after he broke into a sorority house and attacked a sleeping student, and later exposed himself early Sunday morning.
City-sanctioned encampment offers one-of-a-kind approach in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A city-sanctioned tent encampment is nearly ready to open, making it one of the more unusual shelter options available in the state to assist homeless people. The emergency mitigation site is being developed in partnership with Tacoma Rescue Mission and will be on a parcel of...
Man charged with throwing rocks at cars on I-90 in Seattle sentenced to time served

SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the people charged with throwing rocks at several moving vehicles on I-90 in July 2021 has been sentenced to time served. Abdinasir Audeer, of Seattle, was linked to at least seven incidents where investigators said he threw items from the side of westbound lanes of I-90 near the Rainier Avenue exit. Audeer was chased down by a motorist, who helped identify the suspect to law enforcement authorities, and a trooper nearby was able to get there quickly enough to make the arrest.
