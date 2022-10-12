Read full article on original website
Retailer’s unusual time-saving plan is to open a second store at Normandie Center
A west-side women’s clothing and accessory boutique is adding a second store, this time on the east side at Normandie Center.
wichitabyeb.com
The dirty soda craze has arrived at Papa’s General Store’s with Sassy Sodas
Have you ever heard of a dirty soda? It’s a popular craze that started in Utah, where there’s a large Mormon population. Because they don’t drink alcohol or coffee, these drinks were created as a way to enjoy mixed drinks of the non-alcoholic kind. Dirty sodas which...
sumnernewscow.com
2022 Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest winners announced
Sumner Newscow report — The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce judges announced the winners of the Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest in downtown. There were 23 entries this year. Here are the top three. For pictures of all the entries, click here. First place – The Gold Corner.
A big fiesta, street party with Hispanic food, drink, music happens Saturday in Wichita
It’s free to attend the party, which organizers hope to turn into an annual event.
wichitabyeb.com
Here’s a Pho King review for you to read
We’ve been talking about it for over a year now, and it’s finally pho king here. Wait, I mean, Pho King ICT is now open. The Vietnamese restaurant at 4857 E. Harry is located in the original Pho Ong 8 space near Harry and Oliver. I stopped by to see if this place was more than just a witty name.
sumnernewscow.com
Downtown legacy: Brad Ewing is raising funds to replace 30-plus year old speakers originally installed by his father
— In the late 1980s, the late Bob Ewing was playing music over a loudspeaker at his downtown business to attract people to Ewing Radio and Electronics in Wellington. At the time, he was told by the Wellington municipality that he couldn’t do that. It violated city law. “Well,...
wichitabyeb.com
We are down to the championship for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is now down to two vying for the championship! Our tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may...
One of Wichita’s first trend stores is closing after more than four decades
A popular Wichita store that has been at six sites over its 41 years in business is closing and having a retirement sale.
This Wichita burger restaurant just closed but will reopen soon, likely on the east side
The concept, introduced to Wichita in September 2021, has gained a following, and its owners also hope to add restaurants downtown and west.
KAKE TV
Disabled Wichita veteran without power for 3 months gifted $10K after TikTok video of lawn transformation goes viral
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - "It just amazed me. I don't know how to say it any other way. I'm just amazed by the whole situation," said Wichita resident Mark Edens. Edens is a disabled veteran doing everything he can just to get by. But it hasn't been easy. "I have...
sumnernewscow.com
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile playing at the Wellington Regent this weekend
Playing at the Wellington Regent this weekend: Lyle, Lyle Crocodile. Schedule: Thursday at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 2 and 7 p.m.
foxkansas.com
Pay It Forward - Lisa Overocker
Congratulations to this week's DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers Pay It Forward recipient, Lisa Overocker. Lisa was nominated for her work with Paws Crossed Thrift Store in Newton, a thrift store that helps pets and their owners in times of disaster. You can see more about Lisa's story in the video...
Derby native decided his town needed a craft brewery, too. This week, he’s opening one
Adam and Hannah Clark’s new brewery is opening right across the street from where they met.
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
A west Wichita ice cream shop has just closed, but its east-side counterpart remains open
The shop opened in May 2018, but the location wasn’t profitable, said its franchisee.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, October 12, 2022:. •8:59 a.m. Officers investigated a battery in the 1000 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •9:53 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 500 block E. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •10 a.m. Towanda E. Jordan, 52, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for dog...
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita
Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
sumnernewscow.com
Steel Magnolias play to be performed Oct. 14-16
By Amber Countryman, Sumner Newscow — After countless rehearsals, an all-female cast will perform Robert Harling’s play “Steel Magnolias” on Oct. 14-16 at Memorial Auditorium. Much like the original movie, the play is set in the fictional northwestern Louisiana parish of Chinquapin. The play opens in...
