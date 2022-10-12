ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

sumnernewscow.com

2022 Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest winners announced

Sumner Newscow report — The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce judges announced the winners of the Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest in downtown. There were 23 entries this year. Here are the top three. For pictures of all the entries, click here. First place – The Gold Corner.
wichitabyeb.com

Here’s a Pho King review for you to read

We’ve been talking about it for over a year now, and it’s finally pho king here. Wait, I mean, Pho King ICT is now open. The Vietnamese restaurant at 4857 E. Harry is located in the original Pho Ong 8 space near Harry and Oliver. I stopped by to see if this place was more than just a witty name.
foxkansas.com

Pay It Forward - Lisa Overocker

Congratulations to this week's DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers Pay It Forward recipient, Lisa Overocker. Lisa was nominated for her work with Paws Crossed Thrift Store in Newton, a thrift store that helps pets and their owners in times of disaster. You can see more about Lisa's story in the video...
KAKE TV

'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, October 12, 2022:. •8:59 a.m. Officers investigated a battery in the 1000 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •9:53 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 500 block E. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •10 a.m. Towanda E. Jordan, 52, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for dog...
KAKE TV

Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
Aviation International News

Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita

Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
sumnernewscow.com

Steel Magnolias play to be performed Oct. 14-16

By Amber Countryman, Sumner Newscow — After countless rehearsals, an all-female cast will perform Robert Harling’s play “Steel Magnolias” on Oct. 14-16 at Memorial Auditorium. Much like the original movie, the play is set in the fictional northwestern Louisiana parish of Chinquapin. The play opens in...
