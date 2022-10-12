Read full article on original website
Chicago P.D. Recap: Burgess' Big Decision — Plus, Is #Upstead OK?
Remember when Ruzek asked Burgess to move in with him last season? This week’s Chicago P.D. finally gave us an answer to that question, but not before Intelligence’s latest case sent them in pursuit of an escaped convict. THE CASE | Ruzek took the stand in an appeal trial, where he was accused of illegally searching the defendant’s place and planting the gun that landed him in prison. The judge ruled in Ruzek’s favor, but being called a bad cop still stung. It didn’t help that before the ruling, Burgess assured him that he had nothing to worry about if...
Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire season 11?
Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) needs a break. The character has struggled mightily throughout the last few seasons of Chicago Fire, and the season 11 premiere brought all of this struggle into focus. A phone call to Casey (Jesse Spencer) led to the end of their long-distance relationship, as she came to realize that the “stars didn’t align” for them.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Marina Squerciati Auditioned For a Role After Passing Out From Spinal Tap Pain
'Chicago P.D.' star Marina Squerciati is a dedicated actor and her determination showed when she went to an audition straight from the hospital after passing out from spinal tap pain.
Chicago Fire: Jimmy Nicholas reacts to Hawkins death on Twitter
This is a tough one. Chief Evan Hawkins was an instantly likable presence on Chicago Fire, and his romance with Violet (Hanako Greensmith) was one of the most charming aspects of the last few seasons. Who didn’t want to see them make it?. We should’ve known things get dangerous...
Chicago Fire: Are Taylor Kinney and Miranda Rae Mayo dating?
Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd have had a difficult road to marriage on Chicago Fire. There were fights, Kidd’s departure, a potential split, and once they did tie the knot, they were nearly killed during their honeymoon. Through it all, Stellaride has proven to be one of the most...
Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out After Final ‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode Airs: ‘I Left It All Out There’
Is this the end? Jesse Lee Soffer addressed his exit from Chicago P.D. after Jay Halstead made the difficult decision to move on. "I left it all out there for this one. Episode 1003 of Chicago PD, 'A Good Man' airs tonight at 10/9 central on NBC. Who’s watching with me?" the actor, 38, captioned […]
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘NCIS: LA’ Plans to Bring Back Linda Hunt in Season 14: Hetty Is an ‘Integral Force Within the Agency’
“NCIS: LA” viewers were alarmed this week when the Season 14 premiere of the CBS procedural did not include Linda Hunt’s Hetty, the character whose last known location was Syria. In the episode, the team received word that a body had been a body found in Syria. By the end, they learn that it was a child’s body but they had Hetty’s IDs attached to them — likely because she wanted to stage her own death. While it hasn’t been determined what exactly she’s up to, there are plans for her to return to the show this season, confirms executive producer...
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
Is Melissa Ponzio coming back to Chicago Fire?
Donna Boden is always a welcome presence on Chicago Fire. She first appeared in season 2, and has since been one of the reliable supporting characters who flesh out the world beyond the 51. Her appearances have been rare as the show has progressed, as she only came out in...
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Predictions: 3 Relationships Likely to End for Good
Several relationships might not last in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11. Here's who we think won't survive the season and have no chance of reconciliation.
‘Chicago Med’ Honoring ‘Three’s Company’ Star John Ritter With ‘Meaningful’ Storyline
When you tune into this week’s episode of Chicago Med, there will be a little love and respect shown toward John Ritter. The actor, of course, is known for his role of Jack Tripper on Three’s Company. Sadly, he died of an aortic dissection. It’s also something to remember that Steven Weber, who plays Dr. Dean Archer on the show, was a friend of Ritter’s. It’s the new episode’s script that highlights the aortic dissection diagnosis. One of Archer’s patients needs open-heart surgery following the diagnosis. After Ritter’s death, his widow Amy Yasbeck founded the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Seeing this week’s script and plot was something that Weber would call “almost like a gift.”
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Jon Cryer Comedy From Mike O'Malley Ordered at NBC; Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer Co-Star — First Look
Jon Cryer is returning to primetime: NBC has handed a series order to an untitled multi-camera sitcom starring and executive-produced by the Two and a Half Men alum, TVLine has learned. Created by actor/writer Mike O’Malley (Heels, Survivor’s Remorse), the half-hour comedy centers on former marrieds Jim (played by Cryer) and Julia (Timeless‘ Abigail Spencer). After an amicable divorce, the exes “decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them,” according to the official logline. “Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when...
Chicago Med (Season 8 Episode 4) “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Teacher”, trailer, release date
When a subway train goes off the tracks, Marcel volunteers to help the victims. Taylor and Halstead must decide if they’re willing to risk their jobs to save a patient. Asher and Archer clash over a pregnant patient. Startattle.com – Chicago Med | NBC. Network: NBC. Episode title:...
Is Hawkins going to return to Chicago Fire? (SPOILERS)
Let’s be upfront: the Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) death was rough. It came out of nowhere, and seeing Violet (Hanako Greensmith) struggle to cope with the fact that she couldn’t revive him makes the short list of most heartbreaking Chicago Fire moments. But, what if we told you there...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Kelli Giddish’s Final Episode — and Appearance on ‘Organized Crime’
Kelli Giddish’s “Law & Order: SVU” exit is coming soon. The actor’s last appearance will be on Dec. 8, Variety confirms. Additionally, she will make a guest appearance on spinoff “Law & Order: Organized Crime” later this season. Giddish joined the Dick Wolf series in 2011, starring alongside Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Her character, Amanda Rollins, entered a romantic relationship with Scanavino’s Carisi at the end of last season. In the Season 24 premiere, Rollins was shot saving a young girl. She ultimately survived and was forced to attend therapy. As for how the character will leave the show, showrunner...
CBS President Says “The Door Is Open” For Mark Harmon To Return As Gibbs In ‘NCIS’
In season 19 of NCIS, fans said goodbye, along with Agent McGee, to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. The actor’s departure followed a long and emotional arc for the character that has fans missing him already. But that farewell may not be permanent, according to new assurances from CBS.
