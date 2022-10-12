Read full article on original website
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The First Muscle Car Jumpstarted Rock and Rollezra scribeArkansas City, KS
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
classiccountry1070.com
Traffic accident, shooting reported at southeast Wichita intersection
Police were called to a report of a traffic accident with injuries at a southeast Wichita intersection, and then they confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The accident was reported at Harry and Oliver just before 4 p.m. Friday. A man was reported to have an arm injury at...
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider critical after accident at west Wichita intersection
Police were called to a car-motorcycle accident in west Wichita late Friday afternoon, and someone from the bike was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The accident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Seneca at Kellogg. A man around 30 years of age was taken to a hospital by ambulance.
KAKE TV
Man suffers critical injuries in fall from hood of moving car, Wichita police say
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say a man who suffered critical injuries on the city's west side Friday morning had fallen off the hood of a moving car. Officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. to the report of a hit-and-run at 9th Street North and St. Paul. Sgt. Troy Nedbalek said they arrived to find a man -- who appeared to be in his 30s -- with substantial head injuries.
Person injured in south Wichita house fire
A person has been injured after being in a south Wichita house fire Thursday afternoon.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Suspects wanted in south Wichita drive-by shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Shocking security camera video shows two gunmen open fire on a south Wichita home with 15 people inside. Police say at least 25 rounds were fired from a small silver SUV and hit a home in the 2700 block of west Jewell, near Harry and Meridian.
One person critically injured in motorcycle crash
One person has critical injuries following an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
Kansas man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
A 61-year-old Winfield man was killed in a south Wichita crash.
kfdi.com
Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter
The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
Wichita Mayor complains of heated exchange with a Wichita Police Officer
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says that a Wichita Police Officer threatened him during a community clean-up event in September.
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
sumnernewscow.com
October 11, 2022
Judge has bound Ashley Pearson over for jury trial for Sept. 15, 2018 murder case (full story) (Updated, Tuesday, 6 p.m.) by Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Ashley Pearson, 33, Wellington, has been bound over for trial and is likely to be facing a more severe charge after a 70-minute preliminary hearing held at Sumner County District Court Tuesday afternoon.
Video: Wichita’s North Amidon bridge torn down
It didn't take long for crews to start taking down the bridge on North Amidon Street.
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
KAKE TV
'He is a tough teddy bear': Family of Salina man in hospital from motorcycle crash launches GoFundMe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a CJ Prough, who is in the hospital from a motorcycle crash, have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for lodging in Wichita while he recovers. The Prough family say the crash took place Oct. 10 and 19-year-old CJ was taken to the hospital. CJ's sister Angel has set up the GoFundMe in the hope that they will receive enough to stay in Wichita with CJ while he recovers.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
Aviation International News
Bombardier Ends Historic Chapter, Pursues New Purposes in Wichita
Bombardier closed a historic chapter on March 28 when the final Learjet 75 rolled out of its hangar at the company’s facilities in Wichita for a journey to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where it was to be delivered to its new owner, Northern Jet Management. Tonya Sudduth, then v-p of Learjet operations, said it was an emotional day because it marked the end of 60 years of Learjet production.
Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
KWCH.com
Lawnmowing business’s generosity leads to big surprise for Wichita veteran
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a Wichita lawnmowing business set his sights on a yard in need of some cleaning. The work he does is free, and he records himself doing it, drawing millions on social media. 12 News explored how the local business owner’s project of goodwill...
Atlas Obscura
Wichita State University Plane Crash Site
On the afternoon of October 2, 1970, workers on the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project reported hearing an explosion on the mountainside just northeast of the tunnel’s eastern entrance. Looking north, the mountaintop appeared to be on fire. The project workers were the first on the scene, discovering the remains of the Wichita State football team’s plane, which had crashed into the mountain and melded into the dirt.
KWCH.com
GoFundMe set up to purchase grave marker for Wichita’s Karla Burns
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Friends of the late Karla Burns want to make sure she’s honored properly in her final resting place. Former vocal student and longtime family friend, Rose Palmer, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Burns’ gravestone. Palmer said she started her fundraising effort for...
