Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Inland Empire evacuations ordered as Southern California storm system brings scattered risk of debris flows
Evacuation orders were issued in the Inland Empire as a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows. The orders center around the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus […]
precinctreporter.com
SoulCal Experience Coming to High Desert
Sapphire Marketing Inc. in partnership with the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce is bringing the SoulCal Experience to the High Desert. The event presented by Desert Community Bank will feature chart-topping greats from the 1970’s and 80’s on Saturday, October 29, at Adelanto Stadium in Adelanto. ConFunkShun,...
Silicon Valley
Vengeful trucker allegedly set 25 tractor-trailer fires, including 6 in California
An angry trucker torched 25 tractor-trailers, including a half-dozen in San Bernardino County, during a cross-country, multiyear arson spree that caused $2 million in damages and exacted revenge on a company that helped put him in prison in 2018, alleges a criminal case unsealed late last week. Viorel Pricop, 64,...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
Brazen store thefts caught on camera in Riverside
Police are searching for several people caught on video stealing items from stores in Riverside this month. The first robbery involved multiple women looting a Nordstrom Rack store on Oct. 10., according to Riverside Police. Security video shows the women entering the store and heading straight to the “high-end” women’s handbag section. One woman is […]
nypressnews.com
Cajon Pass named deadliest road in California
From freeways to its backroads California is known for its blue skies and asphalt. But with almost 400,000 miles of roadways, some of the roads have carried a dangerous reputation. “It’s quite scary, said driver Stefanie. Stefanie is one of the terrified drivers who have to tackle the deadliest...
kyma.com
One killed and 12 other injured in CA taco stand car crash
POMONA, Calif. (NBC) - A car crashed into a food stand in Southern California Friday night, leaving one person dead and 12 other injured. The collision took place just before 8:00pm in Pomona. Police said a driver went into opposite lanes of traffic before crashing into a taco stand. In...
KTLA.com
San Bernardino Amazon workers walk off job in protest of pay, working conditions
More than 100 workers walked off the job at a San Bernardino Amazon facility Friday – the company’s largest air freight location on the West Coast. “I’m just fighting for all the employees that feel like the pay is not enough. Honestly, the pay isn’t enough,” said Amazon employee Shaquille Combs.
Vehicle Slams into Taco Stand: 1 Killed, 12 Injured
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Pomona Police Department confirmed there were a total of 13 victims – one fatality, three critically injured – after a vehicle… Read more "Vehicle Slams into Taco Stand: 1 Killed, 12 Injured"
vvng.com
BNSF locomotive catches fire near Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews responded to a BNSF locomotive fire Thursday afternoon in Hesperia. It happened at about 11:50 am, on October 13, 2022, along Summit Valley Road near Trout Street. Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire with the assistance of CalFire responded to the scene and...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
(CNS) – An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on assault charges that also stem from his work as a bounty hunter.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 10/14/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 164 new reported cases. Since Oct. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 19%, with 87 and 13 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 32 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 148 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree
The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs. Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
St. Louis checks in as America's most dangerous city while Baltimore suburb ranks as the safest: study
With crime on the rise, St. Louis was ranked America's most dangerous city, according to a WalletHub study, while Columbia, Maryland, was rated the country's safest.
Passenger killed, driver seriously hurt in I-15 crash
A two-vehicle crash on a major San Diego freeway Thursday resulted in the death of a passenger and the hospitalization of a driver, authorities said.
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Groundbreaking
The Cities of San Bernardino and Rialto are inviting the public to attend a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of the Pepper Avenue Improvement Project. Join elected officials from San Bernardino and Rialto, city staff, neighbors, and other community stakeholders to commemorate the multi-jurisdictional collaboration on a public works project that encompasses both cities.
