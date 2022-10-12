ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Suspects At-Large After Newhall Shooting

Deputies are investigating a Newhall shooting after an unknown amount of suspects shot at a vehicle Friday night. Around 8 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of a Newhall shooting on Alder Drive, said Sgt. Keith Greene, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “It was a Shooting at a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Man stabbed outside Jack in the Box in Ventura, suspect at large

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man outside of a Jack in the Box in Ventura on Friday. The stabbing happened in the restaurant’s parking lot near 2115 S. Victoria Ave. around 2:45 a.m., according to the Ventura Police Department. Officers arriving at the scene found a 40-year-old man who had been […]
VENTURA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Horseback rider arrested for DUI following brief pursuit in Whittier

A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier. The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media. Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull […]
WHITTIER, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Valencia, CA
Canyon Country, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man

A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man With No License Arrested During Canyon Country Traffic Stop

A man was arrested in Canyon Country after deputies discovered he was driving without a license, along with other charges. On Saturday, deputies patrolling the 27200 block of Camp Plenty Road in Canyon Country noticed a vehicle in violation of several vehicle codes which prompted a traffic stop, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon

Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
myburbank.com

Burbank Resident Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A motorist has been arrested for pointing a handgun at a pedestrian during a roadside confrontation. The incident occurred on September 27, 2022. At about 6:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Florence Street regarding a man threatening another with a gun. The victim told officers he was walking in an alley when he was startled by a vehicle that almost struck him. The victim yelled at the motorist, which resulted in the driver stopping to engage the victim in an argument.
BURBANK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Tagger Arrested In Canyon Country For Causing Hundreds In Damages

A tagger was arrested in Canyon Country on Wednesday after causing hundreds in damages at the community center. On Wednesday, deputies responded to the 18300 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country regarding a vandalism call for service after it was reported a Hispanic man had just spray-painted an exterior wall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Man sentenced to prison for bashing woman with metal pole in Ventura Pier

A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for violently attacking a woman with a metal pole in Ventura Pier in 2021. The suspect, Ernesto “Ernie” Estrada, 61, is a transient with two prior felony convictions, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was walking along the Ventura […]
VENTURA, CA
crimevoice.com

Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail

Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
COMPTON, CA
onscene.tv

Male Stabbed in Jack in the Box Parking Lot | Ventura

10.14.2022 | 2:47 AM | VENTURA – Ventura PD officers responded to a call of a male who had been stabbed in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box at 2115 S Victoria Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male with multiple stab wounds to the upper part of the body.
VENTURA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park

An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA

