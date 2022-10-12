Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Suspects At-Large After Newhall Shooting
Deputies are investigating a Newhall shooting after an unknown amount of suspects shot at a vehicle Friday night. Around 8 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of a Newhall shooting on Alder Drive, said Sgt. Keith Greene, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “It was a Shooting at a...
Man stabbed outside Jack in the Box in Ventura, suspect at large
Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man outside of a Jack in the Box in Ventura on Friday. The stabbing happened in the restaurant’s parking lot near 2115 S. Victoria Ave. around 2:45 a.m., according to the Ventura Police Department. Officers arriving at the scene found a 40-year-old man who had been […]
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
Horseback rider arrested for DUI following brief pursuit in Whittier
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier. The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media. Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull […]
NBC Los Angeles
Victim Dragged to Death in Inglewood Carjacking Identified as La Habra Man
A man who became entangled in a seatbelt and was dragged to death in a carjacking in Inglewood was identified Friday as a 63-year-old La Habra man. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the man who died at the horrifying scene Thursday afternoon as Larry Walker. After his SUV was carjacked, allegedly by a man wanted in a murder and robbery earlier this year in the San Fernando Valley, the victim became caught in the seatbelt and was dragged for more than two miles, police said.
Santa Clarita Radio
Man With No License Arrested During Canyon Country Traffic Stop
A man was arrested in Canyon Country after deputies discovered he was driving without a license, along with other charges. On Saturday, deputies patrolling the 27200 block of Camp Plenty Road in Canyon Country noticed a vehicle in violation of several vehicle codes which prompted a traffic stop, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Father of 4 is ID'd as victim killed in hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand; 12 others injured
Officials released the name of a man who was killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into a popular taco stand in Pomona, injuring 12 others.
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
signalscv.com
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
myburbank.com
Burbank Resident Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon
A motorist has been arrested for pointing a handgun at a pedestrian during a roadside confrontation. The incident occurred on September 27, 2022. At about 6:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Florence Street regarding a man threatening another with a gun. The victim told officers he was walking in an alley when he was startled by a vehicle that almost struck him. The victim yelled at the motorist, which resulted in the driver stopping to engage the victim in an argument.
1 killed, 12 injured after hit-and-run driver slams into taco stand in Pomona, police say
A person was killed and 12 others were hurt in Pomona after a driver crashed her car and ran away from the scene Friday evening, authorities say.
Homeless man stabs woman in the head with scissors, throws jar of pickles at 2nd victim in ‘unprovoked’ attacks: LAPD
A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and later throwing a jar of pickles at another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the 22-year-old victim was walking south on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street, […]
Stabbing suspect sought after video shows victim in wheelchair, 82, attacked at Mar Vista restaurant
The LAPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old man who uses a wheelchair.
Santa Clarita Radio
Tagger Arrested In Canyon Country For Causing Hundreds In Damages
A tagger was arrested in Canyon Country on Wednesday after causing hundreds in damages at the community center. On Wednesday, deputies responded to the 18300 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country regarding a vandalism call for service after it was reported a Hispanic man had just spray-painted an exterior wall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Man sentenced to prison for bashing woman with metal pole in Ventura Pier
A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for violently attacking a woman with a metal pole in Ventura Pier in 2021. The suspect, Ernesto “Ernie” Estrada, 61, is a transient with two prior felony convictions, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was walking along the Ventura […]
crimevoice.com
Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail
Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man in his 20s was found shot to death Saturday morning in Compton, authorities said. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called at 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard where they found the victim, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Woman stabbed in head with scissors by stranger in North Hollywood, LAPD says
A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and assaulting another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week.
onscene.tv
Male Stabbed in Jack in the Box Parking Lot | Ventura
10.14.2022 | 2:47 AM | VENTURA – Ventura PD officers responded to a call of a male who had been stabbed in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box at 2115 S Victoria Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male with multiple stab wounds to the upper part of the body.
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park
An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
