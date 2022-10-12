A motorist has been arrested for pointing a handgun at a pedestrian during a roadside confrontation. The incident occurred on September 27, 2022. At about 6:00 p.m., Burbank Police responded to the area of Olive Avenue and Florence Street regarding a man threatening another with a gun. The victim told officers he was walking in an alley when he was startled by a vehicle that almost struck him. The victim yelled at the motorist, which resulted in the driver stopping to engage the victim in an argument.

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO