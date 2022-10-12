Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Harvey County Commission moves forward with plans for wind farm project
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County commissioners at a meeting Thursday night approved modified regulations for a wind farm project. NextEra Energy wants to build wind turbines in western Harvey County but some who live in the area raised concerns. Last month, several Harvey County residents spoke out against a...
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
kfdi.com
Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter
The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
KWCH.com
Mayor Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer
In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 9 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
KWCH.com
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) In body camera footage obtained by 12 News, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. His behavior caught the attention of a Wichita Police officer, who, Whipple complains, ‘doesn’t know who I am.’
Wichita Mayor complains of heated exchange with a Wichita Police Officer
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple says that a Wichita Police Officer threatened him during a community clean-up event in September.
KWCH.com
Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.
Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
KAKE TV
Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
Kansas general election 2022: A guide for Wichitans
Election Day is Nov. 8. The Wichita Beacon will get answers to your questions. Visit the Kansas Voter Help Desk. The Wichita Beacon has your Kansas General Election Toolkit ready for Nov. 8. Here’s everything you need to know in one place about how to vote, who is running and how to make sense of justice retention questions, constitutional amendments and the school board ballot initiative.
sumnernewscow.com
Downtown legacy: Brad Ewing is raising funds to replace 30-plus year old speakers originally installed by his father
— In the late 1980s, the late Bob Ewing was playing music over a loudspeaker at his downtown business to attract people to Ewing Radio and Electronics in Wellington. At the time, he was told by the Wellington municipality that he couldn’t do that. It violated city law. “Well,...
Community members want fishing lake near toxic site tested, but state says it’s not necessary
This story was written in collaboration with KMUW’s newsroom. On a chilly Saturday morning in Wichita, K-96 Fishing Lake is quiet — only one fisherman sits peacefully on the dock, watching the ducks. He has multiple fishing lines out but isn’t having any luck. The lake just...
sumnernewscow.com
Judge has bound Ashley Pearson over for jury trial for Sept. 15, 2018 murder case (full story)
(Updated, Tuesday, 6 p.m.) by Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — Ashley Pearson, 33, Wellington, has been bound over for trial and is likely to be facing a more severe charge after a 70-minute preliminary hearing held at Sumner County District Court Tuesday afternoon. Pearson is currently charged with murder...
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, October 12, 2022:. •8:59 a.m. Officers investigated a battery in the 1000 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •9:53 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 500 block E. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •10 a.m. Towanda E. Jordan, 52, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for dog...
They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas
Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. WICHITA, The post They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas appeared first on Startland News.
sumnernewscow.com
2022 Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest winners announced
Sumner Newscow report — The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce judges announced the winners of the Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest in downtown. There were 23 entries this year. Here are the top three. For pictures of all the entries, click here. First place – The Gold Corner.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
Free flu shots offered in Wichita on Saturday
Free flu shot clinics will be held in Wichita this weekend.
