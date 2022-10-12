ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, KS

Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
kfdi.com

Funeral services held for Deputy Sidnee Carter

The funeral service for Sedgwick County Deputy Sidnee Carter was held in Wichita Friday morning, then a funeral procession went to Resthaven Cemetery for graveside services. The services at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church were attended by Sedgwick County and Wichita law enforcement officers, as well as Sedgwick County commissioners and other officials. During the service, Father David Voss talked about Carter’s kindness and said she cared for every heart.
KWCH.com

Mayor Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer

In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 9 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
Government
KWCH.com

Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in more than 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.
KSN News

Fraternal Order of Police responds to incident with mayor Whipple

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #5 in Wichita has released a statement regarding an incident that took place between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a Wichita police officer. The incident took place during a neighborhood cleanup event in September. Whipple claims the officer acted inappropriately toward him and did […]
Steve Warner
KAKE TV

Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
The Wichita Beacon

Kansas general election 2022: A guide for Wichitans

Election Day is Nov. 8. The Wichita Beacon will get answers to your questions. Visit the Kansas Voter Help Desk. The Wichita Beacon has your Kansas General Election Toolkit ready for Nov. 8. Here’s everything you need to know in one place about how to vote, who is running and how to make sense of justice retention questions, constitutional amendments and the school board ballot initiative.
#County Treasurer#Politics Local#Commission#80th House#The Cowley College#Warner
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, October 12, 2022:. •8:59 a.m. Officers investigated a battery in the 1000 block E. 16th St, Wellington. •9:53 a.m. Officers investigated suspicious activity in the 500 block E. Harvey Ave., Wellington. •10 a.m. Towanda E. Jordan, 52, Wellington, was issued a Notice to Appear for dog...
Startland News

They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its 'fertile field' of dreams (and community) in Kansas

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. WICHITA, The post They met in Hollywood, but this startup found its ‘fertile field’ of dreams (and community) in Kansas appeared first on Startland News.
sumnernewscow.com

2022 Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest winners announced

Sumner Newscow report — The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce judges announced the winners of the Scarecrow Light Pole Decorating Contest in downtown. There were 23 entries this year. Here are the top three. For pictures of all the entries, click here. First place – The Gold Corner.
