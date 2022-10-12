ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandy Addresses Fans After Reports She Was Hospitalized: ‘I Am Following Doctors’ Orders’

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago

Brandy has a message for fans after reports she had been hospitalized in Los Angeles.

The star addressed her followers on her Instagram Stories after the news broke on Wednesday (Oct. 12). “To my beloved fam, friends and starz thank you for sending love and light my way,” she wrote. “I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon.” (See the post before it disappears here. )

TMZ was the first to report the 43-year-old’s hospitalization. According to the site, the singer was taken to a local hospital after law enforcement responded to a call at her home Tuesday. Billboard has reached out to Brandy’s reps, the LAPD and LAFD.

It’s been a busy year for Brandy, who revealed in August that she’s landed the starring role in the upcoming A24 thriller The Front Room . According to Variety , the film — adapted from the short story of the same name by Susan Hull — will be Max and Sam Eggers’ big-screen directorial debut and will tell the story of “a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family.”

This past TV season, Brandy also showed off her acting chops by starring in ABC’s short-lived musical drama Queens with fellow music stars Eve and Naturi Naughton of 3LW and Nadine Velazquez. She commemorated the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella earlier this year with a 20/20 reunion special that featured interviews with Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Victor Garber, Paolo Montalban, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall and more.

Back in 2017, Brandy suffered another medical emergency, and was hospitalized after passing out at a Los Angeles airport . In a statement made by publicist Courtney Barnes at the time, the R&B singer had been swamped with obligations ranging from concerts to personal appearances. Ultimately, the demand was too much for her to handle.

“Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting. She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances,” Barnes explained at the time. “In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally.”

#Rodgers And Hammerstein#Brandy Addresses Fans#Tmz#The Front Room#Variety#Abc
