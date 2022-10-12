Read full article on original website
Lancaster juvenile charged in 2021 homicide to be prosecuted as adult
A juvenile charged in a 2021 Lancaster homicide will be prosecuted as an adult, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said on Friday.
Life Lost In York County Crash
YORK COUNTY – A single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. State Police responded yesterday around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 20 N. Penn Street in Windsor Borough. According to authorities, a 77-year-old man was northbound and negotiating a right hand curve when it’s believed he suffered a medical event causing him to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a telephone pole. The unidentified man died at the scene. The York County Coroner ruled the death as accidental. His identity is to be released later today.
Lancaster County costume shop is taking the fright out of purchasing a Halloween costume
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — A small Lancaster County store is helping families beat inflation fright this Halloween. The Costume Shop at Millersville University is offering a different and less expensive option for those who want to dress up this year. The shop has over 30,000 costumes for rent, ranging from...
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
Former police chief charged with indecent assault: Report
A former Lancaster County police chief was charged with one count of indecent assault, according to a news report. LancasterOnline is reporting that Todd Graeff, Manor Township’s former police chief, was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor, on Thursday by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County. The...
Teen charged in homicide to be prosecuted as an adult
A 15-year-old Lancaster boy will be prosecuted as an adult in a homicide that occurred last year after withdrawing his motion for decertification, the district attorney’s office announced on Friday. Elijahuwon Brown of the 700 block of Manor Street, is being held in Lancaster County Prison. On August 27,...
Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?
Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
Medical issue led to crash that killed central Pa. driver: coroner
A 77-year-old man died in a car crash in York County on Thursday, according to the coroner’s office. The man, who was not identified by officials, was driving north on Penn Street in Windsor Borough just before noon, the York County Coroner’s Office said. Investigators believe the man...
Illegally dumped rats multiplying, more than 100 rounded-up in Steelton, Pa.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An update to a story CBS 21 News has been following. We recently told you about a large number of rats that were dumped in the borough of Steelton. Volunteers have been working to rescue the rats in Steelton and Harrisburg. So far, the...
Coroner IDs Victim Of Deadly Route 309 Crash In Lehigh County
Authorities have identified the victim who died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County on Thursday, Oct. 13. Philip J. Helman, 58, was behind the wheel of a car that was involved in the crash with an ambulance and another vehicle around 12:30 p.m. between Gun Club Road and Mountain Road in Lynn Township, according to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio.
Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
Coroner on scene of York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was on the scene of a York County crash early Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, a call to the police came in at 11:32 a.m. for a car that crashed into a pole. Officials with the York...
Susquehanna Township fire station offers free housing for volunteer firefighters
HARRISBURG, Pa. — In an effort to replenish staffing levels, Rescue Fire Company 37 in Susquehanna Township is offering a unique deal to draw in recruits. It's offering free housing as part of its ‘Live-In’ firefighter program. "It's been very welcoming and very rewarding," said Nick Castanzo.
77-year-old man dies in Windsor Borough car crash
WINDSOR BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the York County Coroner’s Office, a 77-year-old man died in a single vehicle car crash on Thursday, Oct. 13. The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the area of 20 North Penn Street in Windsor Borough at 12:03 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
Fire damages two homes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Fire damaged two homes in Harrisburg. Crews were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the 2300 block of North Fifth Street. No one was hurt, authorities said. Two people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: police
Update 6:30 p.m.: State police said Slocum was found safe and have canceled the alert. A Lancaster County teen has been reported missing and may be at special risk of harm, according to state police. 14-year-old Julian Slocum was last seen around 8 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of...
Families of 11 people killed in 1985 MOVE bombing never considered their deaths accidental; now Pa. officially agrees with them
PHILADELPHIA — After nearly four decades, Philadelphia has acknowledged that it was no accident when six adults and five children died in the MOVE bombing. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified as “accidental” the deaths resulting from the city’s 1985 bombing of a West Philadelphia neighborhood where MOVE, a Black liberation group, had squared off with police repeatedly.
Harrisburg man on trial for kidnapping, robbery described the victim in texts before police released info: DA
Acting as his own attorney, Kuami Wright put himself on the stand and told a Dauphin County Jury Friday he didn’t commit the crimes that landed him in the courtroom. He professed his innocence shortly after he was arrested by Harrisburg police nearly two years ago, too, when he sent a written message to a friend Nov. 5, 2020 from behind bars: “They’re saying I kidnapped an old white lady, stripped her and robbed her.”
