Joseph Charles McArdle

8/4/1932-7/1/2022

Joseph Charles McArdle was born In Glendale, NY in August of 1932. The oldest son of Joseph and Marie McArdle, Joe lived in NYC until joining the Air National Guard when he was stationed at March Airforce Base in Riverside, California. Joe was passionate about travel, adventure, and challenges. He was also a student of history, an avid consumer of all sports, and loved his cats.

After his service with the Air Force, Joe enrolled in an engineering program at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute which led to his career as an airplane mechanic, and then as a field rep for Grumman Aerospace.

In 1966 Grumman moved Joe to Houston, Texas to work on the lunar excursion module and where he helped to put a man on the moon in 1969. In fact, his signature, along with the signatures of scores of people who helped land men on the moon, sits in perpetuity on a plaque of appreciation left on the surface of the moon, by the Apollo 11 crew."

After completing the Lunar project, Joe and family moved to San Diego, Ca where he worked as a tech rep for the Grumman F-14 program at Miramar Naval Air Station.

Upon retirement from Grumman, Joe and his wife Terry moved to beautiful Sun City West, Arizona. He loved the community and served as a volunteer deputy with the Sun City West Posse for 29 years starting in 1993, and was elected SCW Commander in 2012. When not actively working with the Posse, Joe and Terry travelled the world on many cruises.

After the death of his wife Terry in 2017, Joe moved into assisted living in San Diego to be near his children. There he regularly ate breakfast with and argued with other former aerospace engineers and wartime pilots about who really knew engines better. He also loved watching the History channel with his two cats (the other children) on his lap.

Joe passed away on June 1st, 2022, in Rowlett, Texas where he spent his last days. He is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa McArdle, and sons Rory and Timothy McArdle. Surviving family members include children, Kathryn McArdle, Joe McArdle, Michael (Bobbi) McArdle, and Mary Kathleen (Roy) Younggren; and three grandchildren, Rachel Percuocco (Tony), MacKenzie McArdle and Matthew Younggren( Niki) and two great grandchildren, Gabriel and Owen Younggren. He also leaves behind his two sisters, Jeanne___ and Arlene Erdman along with many beloved cousins, and extended family members too numerous to list. Joe was laid to rest at Riverside National Cemetery next to his beloved wife Terry.