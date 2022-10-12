Read full article on original website
Related
Celebrity Parents Visiting Pumpkin Patches and Apple Orchards With Their Kids in 2022: See the Fall Photos
Fall is in the air! Celebrities including Raven Gates and Sutton Foster are getting into the autumn spirit — and bringing their kids along for the ride. Once the leaves start to change color it’s time to head to the pumpkin patch, which is exactly what Colleen Ballinger did. “We took about 500 photos at […]
Minnesota Pumpkin Smashes Nationwide Record
It really is not autumn without big, bright pumpkins. Picking and decorating pumpkins have been a long-standing fall tradition. But sometimes pumpkins are used for more than craving a funny face. One Minnesota pumpkin won't be sliced anytime soon. A horticulture teacher from Minnesota just smashed a nationwide record with...
archziner.com
7+ Best Bulbs To Plant In The Fall For a Beautiful Spring Garden
You may be thinking that gardening season is over, however, that’s not exactly the truth. There is still plenty to be done this fall season when it comes to the garden. However, most of the work you put in now will be with some delayed gratification. Especially when it comes to bulbs. While you won’t get an instant pop of color in your garden, as you would normally get with perennials or annuals, the wait will be worth it trust us. The flowers that will bloom from the planted fall bulbs when spring comes around will be marvelous. Your garden will fill with color and happiness, forgetting about the gray dullness of winter. And many bulbs return year after year, which makes them a good investment. Today we are going to show you some of the best bulbs to plant in the fall for a beautiful spring garden next season.
macaronikid.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
Crafting with the Katies: Finger Painting Ghosts onto Craft Pumpkins
Boo! For this week’s Crafting with the Katies, we’ll be finger painting some ghosts onto craft pumpkins!. This is an especially fun craft if you have little ones at home. They can help paint the ghosts!. For this craft you’ll need:. A craft pumpkin (or if you...
WATCH: Sneaky Black Bears Devour Pumpkins on Man’s Front Porch
This is the time of year when holiday-loving homeowners enjoy making their yards and porches as festive as possible. And, one of the most popular pre-Halloween decoration traditions is always the intricately decorated pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns for all passer-byers to enjoy. However, sometimes the local wildlife is also interested in this decor. Like the time when some curiously sneaky black bears went headfirst into one home’s decorative pumpkins!
stpetecatalyst.com
Rocktoberfest coming to Williams Park
October 13, 2022 - Rocktoberfest, a three-day food and cultural event from Paragon Festivals and Big Storm Brewing, will take over Williams Park Park Oct. 28-30. Along with German food for sale, and a marketplace featuring artisans and vendors, area bands will perform. Tickets for the pet-friendly festival are $5 Friday, $7 Saturday and $5 Sunday. Details and tickets can be found here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
shorelocalnews.com
Why Americans are out of their gourd over pumpkins
We as humans have a lot in common with pumpkins. We both come in a variety of colors. If you stab either one with a knife, guts will fall out. We both get painted and carved to get the perfect look. And, like most things in this world, when our time ends, we return to the Earth to continue the biological cycle of life.
Avoiding Cavities? You Can Support Wesselman Woods This Halloween and Give Out Passes Instead
Wesselman Woods has a special Halloween treat fundraiser going on. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem in the heart of Evansville. There is always something fun to do at Wesselman Woods. Whether you want to check out the nature center or go walking the trails, or take the kids to the new playscape, you could spend a whole day there and not run out of fun ways to connect with nature. For adults and kids alike, there's so much to do and see there. You can support Wesselman Woods this October with their Halloween pass fundraiser.
Virginia creeper can cause itching like poison ivy | ECOVIEWS
Q. Can a person get poison ivy once the leaves are gone in the fall? Is it true that Virginia creeper vines can cause the same itching symptoms? Also, are poison oak and poison ivy the same thing? A. A person can be affected by any part of a poison ivy plant at any time of year, even a leafless vine in winter. Yes, some people react if they come in contact with the sap of Virginia...
Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden
I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
Chicago Park District hosting Halloween events through the end of the month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Halloween is a couple of weeks away and the Chicago Park District has plenty of ways to celebrate.From now until Oct. 31, various city parks will have haunted houses, parties, movie screenings, arts and crafts, and more. There will also be a Halloween "On the Block" party. Starting Oct. 24, a traveling van will visit neighborhoods offering trick-or-treaters a chance to enjoy games and candy.Below are the locations and times:Monday, Oct. 24 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Davis Square Park Renaissance ParkTuesday, Oct. 25 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Kilbourn Park Meyering ParkWednesday, Oct. 26 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Willye B. White Park Rosenblum ParkThursday, Oct. 27 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Franklin Park Columbus ParkFriday, Oct. 28 from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. Piotrowski Park Carver ParkMore information on the Halloween-themed events can be found on the Chicago Park District website.
disneydining.com
2022 Christmas Guide to Animal Kingdom
Heri ya Krismasi (merry Christmas) and शुभ दीवाली (happy Diwali)! Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates not one but two holidays at Christmas! In Africa, you’ll find traditional Christmas celebrations, but in Asia, you’ll find Diwali celebrations, as Christmas is not typically celebrated in Asia. Discovery Island remains natural and celebrates a nature-inspired winter!
A School District Cancels A Beloved Halloween Parade Over Stranger-Danger Nonsense
A Pennsylvania school district is canceling a popular Halloween parade. Why? Apparently, an outdoor Halloween celebration is unacceptably dangerous and unacceptably exclusive. Lower Merion, A school district outside Philadelphia announced to parents last week that it would be canceling a popular Halloween parade in all six of its local elementary schools. The district justified the decision by invoking safety fears and concerns over the possible exclusion of children who do not celebrate Halloween. The decision is a clear example of what happens when safety concerns run afoul of reasoning. While the parades have consistently been a fun event for local schoolchildren, overblown and illogical concerns about "stranger danger"—and emotional distress to children who choose not to participate—have led officials to unnecessarily quash a beloved tradition.
Take a Magical Stroll Through Colored Trees on CNY Christmas Tree Farm
Put a little color into your holiday at a Christmas Tree Farm in Rome. Real colored Christmas trees have been the hot trend the last few years and they are back for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from. Henderberg's Christmas Tree Farm in Rome is...
After Hurricane Ian, Florida citrus and agriculture struggle
The thousands of oranges scattered on the ground by Hurricane Ian’s fierce winds like so many green and yellow marbles are only the start of the disaster for citrus grower Roy Petteway.The fruit strewn about his 100-acre (40-hectare) grove in central Florida since the storm swept through will mostly go to waste. But what are even worse are the flood and rain waters that weakened the orange trees in ways that are difficult to see right away.“For the next six months we'll be evaluating the damage,” Petteway said in an interview at his farm, where he estimates about a...
Comments / 0