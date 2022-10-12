Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Poll: Chuck Grassley narrowly leads Mike Franken in US Senate race
© Copyright 2022, Des Moines Register and Tribune Co. Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley’s lead over Democrat Mike Franken has narrowed to 3 percentage points with less than a month until Election Day, signaling Grassley’s toughest reelection fight in 40 years. ...
Citrus County Chronicle
Re-elect Rubio to keep ‘American dream’ alive
His parents arrived in 1956 from communist Cuba and worked their way up in Miami as bartender and maid to achieve the American dream for their four children. Fifteen years after first moving to Miami, Marco Rubio was born. Growing up with a close knit family, he learned the importance of hard work and came to realize that all things are possible in America.
Federal agency to Arizona governor: Remove containers from border
PHOENIX -- Federal officials want Gov. Doug Ducey to remove shipping containers he ordered placed along the border near Yuma and abandon his plans to put more there. In a letter Friday to ...
Comments / 0