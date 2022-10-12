ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County Chronicle

Re-elect Rubio to keep ‘American dream’ alive

His parents arrived in 1956 from communist Cuba and worked their way up in Miami as bartender and maid to achieve the American dream for their four children. Fifteen years after first moving to Miami, Marco Rubio was born. Growing up with a close knit family, he learned the importance of hard work and came to realize that all things are possible in America.
