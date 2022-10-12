ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Frontier Airlines Wants to Give You a Free Flight

Earlier this year, Frontier Airlines was all set to merge with Spirit Airlines to create, basically, a giant of budget air travel. Frontier had a ring, had a tuxedo, and was waiting at the altar, only to find out that Spirit had rudely absconded with a different suitor. Spirit shareholders...
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Starbucks Makes a Rewards Program Change Members Will Love

Starbucks (SBUX) pioneered the digital loyalty program, but at its heart the program was basically a punch card. If customers bought enough items at the coffee chain, they earned stars, which could be redeemed for free coffee and food and even for items like mugs (if you saved up enough stars).
BUSINESS
Axios

Say goodbye to the traditional holiday shopping season

The traditional holiday shopping season is dead, with retailers no longer waiting to clear out the Halloween leftovers before rolling out Black Friday-like deals. Why it matters: The season had been creeping earlier and earlier, and COVID pushed it over the edge by moving more deals online. Amazon, Walmart, Target,...
RETAIL
CNBC

Amazon shoppers shrug off second Prime Day sale

Amazon's 48-hour "Prime Early Access Sale" ran through Wednesday. Data from third-party analysts shows the discount event failed to attract as many shoppers as Amazon's Prime Day in July. But one analyst suggested it accomplished what Amazon set out to do, which is reduce a glut of product in its...
SHOPPING
CNN

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: The best October Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon Prime Day is underway and we know that clicking through pages and pages of Prime Day deals can leave you wondering if you’re really getting the best prices for your purchases. The Underscored staff has tirelessly sorted through what’s on sale, from TVs to kitchen appliances to smart home deals and more, to ensure that you can get the most out of this year’s Prime Day.
SHOPPING
The Associated Press

impacX Partners with Gatorade to Introduce Revolutionary Smart Gx Bottle

Today, impacX (TASE: IMPC.TA), the Internet of Packaging company that provides a full end-to-end connected experience for water, vitamins, supplements and CPG brands through an Internet of Things (IoT) smart packaging platform, announced a partnership with global sports fuel brand Gatorade. The result: Gatorade Smart Gx bottles powered by impacX’s science and technology.
BUSINESS

