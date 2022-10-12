Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
MPU to Distribute State Funds for Lead Service Line Replacement
Manitowoc Public Utilities has received funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to assist homeowners in replacing their lead service lines. This money came from the DNR’s Principal Forgiveness Program, and homeowners are encouraged to apply to receive a portion. The DNR is discontinuing the Principal Forgiveness program...
seehafernews.com
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
seehafernews.com
City Leaf Pickup To Begin In Manitowoc Monday
The pace of Manitowoc’s 2022 Leaf Pickup schedule is going to increase next Monday (October 17th) and will continue through November 18th, weather permitting. Leaves are scheduled to be picked up once a week on your street sweeping day and the goal is to complete pickup in each section every week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District
A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce two new health campuses
As a part of the joint venture, the partner organizations will be creating two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
seehafernews.com
New Deputy Chief Announced in Sheboygan Falls
A major promotion has been announced in the Sheboygan Falls Police Department. Lieutenant Scott Hoogster was recently named the Department’s new Deputy Chief. Hoogster has been with the Department for 23 years and is now second in command behind only Chief Aaron Wigen. Hoogster began his career in 1999...
RELATED PEOPLE
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– This week is National Fire Prevention Week. Click here to see how you can be prepared. – UW Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. Click here to see who will be speaking on November 3rd. – Hundreds...
2traveldads.com
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
wtaq.com
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - October 12, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, October 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
‘They’ve done so much for us’: Freedom High School students provide free car for local Veteran
FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Students attending Freedom High School are using their mechanical skills to help a local veteran. Students of the school say their passion for cars is driving them to serve their community. “If you need to go somewhere, especially if you are an older person, you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Warn of Counterfeit Cash Circulating the City
Counterfeit cash is circulating in the City of Green Bay. The Green Bay Police Department has announced that they have seized over $1,000 in fake currency over the past six weeks in denominations ranging from $1 bills all the way up to $100 bills. The cash looks and feels real,...
seehafernews.com
Restrictions Lifted For Some Potential Blood Donors, Blood Drive Today in Two Rivers
The American Red Cross is now inviting those who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland, or France and haven’t tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease to give and help save lives. According to a news release from the Green Bay office of the...
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital Adds New, State-Of-The-Art Robotic Surgical System
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan has unveiled its latest purchase, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. This tool is one of the most advanced robotic surgery technologies available in the world today, supporting surgeons in performing minimally invasive surgery. It offers a three-dimensional high-definition (3D-HD) vision system, special instruments,...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County House Fire Kills One Resident
One person has died following a house fire near Random Lake earlier this week. Fire crews were sent to a house fire on Abbott Drive, near County Road I in the Town of Sherman Tuesday morning. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but not before it caused significant...
Comments / 0