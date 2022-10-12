ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

MPU to Distribute State Funds for Lead Service Line Replacement

Manitowoc Public Utilities has received funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to assist homeowners in replacing their lead service lines. This money came from the DNR’s Principal Forgiveness Program, and homeowners are encouraged to apply to receive a portion. The DNR is discontinuing the Principal Forgiveness program...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants

The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

City Leaf Pickup To Begin In Manitowoc Monday

The pace of Manitowoc’s 2022 Leaf Pickup schedule is going to increase next Monday (October 17th) and will continue through November 18th, weather permitting. Leaves are scheduled to be picked up once a week on your street sweeping day and the goal is to complete pickup in each section every week.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
seehafernews.com

Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District

A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

New Deputy Chief Announced in Sheboygan Falls

A major promotion has been announced in the Sheboygan Falls Police Department. Lieutenant Scott Hoogster was recently named the Department’s new Deputy Chief. Hoogster has been with the Department for 23 years and is now second in command behind only Chief Aaron Wigen. Hoogster began his career in 1999...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ziegelbauer
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– This week is National Fire Prevention Week. Click here to see how you can be prepared. – UW Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. Click here to see who will be speaking on November 3rd. – Hundreds...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
2traveldads.com

Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love

Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Budget#County Executive#County Road#Property Taxes#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Manitowoc County Board#The Heritage Center
wtaq.com

New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
OSHKOSH, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - October 12, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, October 12, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Warn of Counterfeit Cash Circulating the City

Counterfeit cash is circulating in the City of Green Bay. The Green Bay Police Department has announced that they have seized over $1,000 in fake currency over the past six weeks in denominations ranging from $1 bills all the way up to $100 bills. The cash looks and feels real,...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital Adds New, State-Of-The-Art Robotic Surgical System

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan has unveiled its latest purchase, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. This tool is one of the most advanced robotic surgery technologies available in the world today, supporting surgeons in performing minimally invasive surgery. It offers a three-dimensional high-definition (3D-HD) vision system, special instruments,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan County House Fire Kills One Resident

One person has died following a house fire near Random Lake earlier this week. Fire crews were sent to a house fire on Abbott Drive, near County Road I in the Town of Sherman Tuesday morning. They were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but not before it caused significant...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy