Alamosa Valley Courier
DA Kelly, former DA Willett field questions from public in candidate forum
ALAMOSA — District Attorney for the San Luis Valley Anne Kelly and her opponent, former SLV District Attorney Bob Willett, took the stage at Society Hall on Tuesday night in the last segment of a candidates’ forum. The event, sponsored by the Valley Courier and the Alamosa Chamber of Commerce, was moderated by Valley Courier publisher Keith R. Cerny.
