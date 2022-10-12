Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
101.9 KELO-FM
Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
Iowa Reports Record Tax Receipts
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference says the state finished the 2022 fiscal year with 11-percent more tax revenue than the previous year. The panel, however, is predicting revenue will fall 2.7 percent in the current fiscal year, due to policies enacted by the legislature.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
who13.com
Another business plans to join Des Moines’ golf entertainment boom
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The rush to capture Des Moines’ untapped golf entertainment market now has one more player joining the game. However, some golfers wonder if there is enough demand to sustain all of the future “golf-ertainment” destinations. The Business Record reports X-Golf, an...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa DNR Gives Update on Mountain Lion Sightings
(Radio Iowa) DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to...
KCRG.com
New website aims to lower barriers to legal resources
Iowa (KCRG) - The People’s Law Library of Iowa is a new website that’s working to serve as an accessible resource for understanding state law and legal resources in Iowa. The State Library of Iowa and the UI Law Library worked together for around a year to develop the website. Right now, it’s focused on three topics: Consumer law, Family law, and Landlord/Tenant law. It also offers guidance on researching legal issues, a glossary of more than 100 legal terms, and more. Director of the University of Iowa Law Library Carissa Vogel says it’s important to lower barriers to accessing these critical resources.
wvik.org
Mommsen vs. Pence: The Race for an Iowa House Seat that Covers 3 Counties
State Representative Norlin Mommsen is running for his fifth term in the Iowa House. And the new 70th District includes the northern part of Scott County, central Clinton County, and a small part of Jackson County. Mommsen, a Republican and farmer from DeWitt, says if reelected, he'll continue working on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dough Co. Pizza to expand into Ankeny next year
ANKENY, Iowa — A Des Moines pizzeria is expanding its horizon and bringing New York-style slices and pies to Ankeny early next year. Dough Co. Pizza announced in a Facebook post Thursday that a new location would be coming to Ankeny in 2023 within the Plaza Shoppes at Prairie Trail.
kscj.com
SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT
A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
KCRG.com
Iowa Gov. Reynolds to hold 'Get Out the Vote Rally' in eastern Iowa
Jury rejects death penalty for man convicted of killing 17 at Florida high school. A jury rejected the death penalty for the man convicted of murdering 17 people in a mass school shooting in 2018. Updated: 2 hours ago. The CDC reports suicide is the third most common cause of...
KCRG.com
Waukon car dealership-turned restaurant wins 2022 Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest
WAUKON, Iowa (KCRG) - Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon won the 20th annual Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest. Dan Liddiard, who co-owns the car dealership-turned restaurant with his wife Kelly, said the tenderloins are fairly thick, which allows you to taste the pork instead of just breading.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
KCRG.com
Iowa Auditor's Office sees shortage of accountants
Iowa Gov. Reynolds to hold 'Get Out the Vote Rally' in eastern Iowa. With the midterm elections just weeks away, Governor Kim Reynolds is making stops in eastern Iowa on Thursday. Cedar Rapids police warn local churches about known scam artist. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cedar Rapids police are warning...
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
littlevillagemag.com
Election 2022: Public Measure 1 would eliminate ‘current and future common-sense gun laws’
Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks was blunt in his assessment of Public Measure 1, which would amend the Iowa Constitution in a way that would stop most attempts to regulate guns in the state. “This amendment is a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” Maybanks said at a news conference on Tuesday...
Sioux City Journal
Northwest Iowa farmers ahead of the rest of the state in corn, beans harvested
Dry weather and conditions last week allowed Siouxland farmers to continue to make a major dent in bringing in their crops. About 34 percent of corn and 79 percent of soybeans had been harvested as of Sunday in the Northwest Iowa crop district, tops among all the state's crop districts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A New Iowa Record Has Been Set After $1.4 Million Farm Sale
Farmland in Iowa continues to set more and more records. Just this week, we saw another state record be broken with farmland over in Plymouth County. On Monday, 55 acres were auctioned off by Brock Auction Company for a total of $26,250 per acre. This means the total bill for the buyers ended up at $1.44 million.
Multi-Million Dollar Lottery Ticket Sold in Iowa Was Only One in the U.S.
If I ever win something really big, I want to hear the sound of a cash register or slot machine making that beautiful jackpot sound in my head. Of course, I realize that isn't reality. However, someone in Iowa is holding a multi-million dollar lottery ticket. The only questions are a)Do they know? and b)Who are they?
Comments / 0