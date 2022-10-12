Read full article on original website
Op Ed | Washington County is negotiating human lives at the Samaritan Home | By Debra Kison
Washington Co., WI – The County Board meeting held September 28th had Samaritan Home on the agenda. In my opinion, it had an aura of negativity about it. I’m not alone when I say, it sounds like County Government wants out of the Nursing Home business. There was...
Farm Wisconsin to Celebrate National Cheese Curd Day
Tomorrow is National Cheese Curd Day, and the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center is celebrating. National Cheese Curd Day was first recognized in 2015 as a day to celebrate the tasty treat, as well as the dairy farms and creameries producing them. The doors will open at 7001 Gass Lake Road...
Legendary Halloween Stories At Pinecrest This Weekend
What’s being described as an evening of 1890’s-style family fun for Halloween is scheduled to take place this Saturday evening (October 15th) at Pinecrest Historical Village, west of Manitowoc. All Hallow’s Eve will include a retelling of legendary Halloween stories by the bonfire, activities, and strange characters roaming...
Mishicot Ready to Celebrate Pumpkinfest Saturday
It’ll be all things pumpkin tomorrow (October 15th) at the annual Mishicot Pumpkinfest. Events presented by M.A.G.I.C., the acronym for Mishicot Area Growth & Improvement Committee, happen in the village tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Activities include Pumpkin Carving & Decorating, Pumpkin Baking, Giant Pumpkin Growers weighing...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– This week is National Fire Prevention Week. Click here to see how you can be prepared. – UW Green Bay will be hosting a series of speakers for their fourth annual TEDxUW Green Bay informational event. Click here to see who will be speaking on November 3rd. – Hundreds...
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night
A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
Forst Inn to Host a Performance of Carrie The Musical
A musical production about a troubled and dangerous teenage outcast is being presented at the Forst Inn in Tisch Mills. The performance of “Carrie, the Musical” is presented at the theatre starting tonight, with additional shows on October 15th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, and 29th, with matinees on October 16th, 23rd, and 30th.
Visit Manitowoc Unveils New Logo and Visual Identity
Visit Manitowoc now has its own visual identity. The City of Manitowoc’s Tourism Department held an unveiling party last evening at the Capitol Civic Center, where they unveiled the new logo. Courtney Hansen, the city’s Tourism Director, described the logo as an “abstract Manitowoc ‘M’ that was inspired by...
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
‘They’ve done so much for us’: Freedom High School students provide free car for local Veteran
FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Students attending Freedom High School are using their mechanical skills to help a local veteran. Students of the school say their passion for cars is driving them to serve their community. “If you need to go somewhere, especially if you are an older person, you...
Nehls appointed to Fond du Lac County Circuit Court
Anthony Nehls has been appointed to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court-Branch 1. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Dale English’s retirement, effective Dec. 5. Nehls will complete a term ending July 31, 2024. Nehls has lived in and been practicing law in Fond...
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital Adds New, State-Of-The-Art Robotic Surgical System
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan has unveiled its latest purchase, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. This tool is one of the most advanced robotic surgery technologies available in the world today, supporting surgeons in performing minimally invasive surgery. It offers a three-dimensional high-definition (3D-HD) vision system, special instruments,...
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
Restrictions Lifted For Some Potential Blood Donors, Blood Drive Today in Two Rivers
The American Red Cross is now inviting those who spent time in the United Kingdom, Ireland, or France and haven’t tried to give blood due to concerns over variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease to give and help save lives. According to a news release from the Green Bay office of the...
City Leaf Pickup To Begin In Manitowoc Monday
The pace of Manitowoc’s 2022 Leaf Pickup schedule is going to increase next Monday (October 17th) and will continue through November 18th, weather permitting. Leaves are scheduled to be picked up once a week on your street sweeping day and the goal is to complete pickup in each section every week.
Manitowoc teen finds success as a runway model and beauty pageant queen
It's a role Angel Her says she's dreamed about since she was four or five years old. The student at Lincoln High School is now featured in international magazines and a number of movies.
New Deputy Chief Announced in Sheboygan Falls
A major promotion has been announced in the Sheboygan Falls Police Department. Lieutenant Scott Hoogster was recently named the Department’s new Deputy Chief. Hoogster has been with the Department for 23 years and is now second in command behind only Chief Aaron Wigen. Hoogster began his career in 1999...
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
Hudak & the City: Terry's Bar & Grill!
Welcome to Hudak in the City! In a nutshell, I am a sub-par blogger with a true love for food and fun in Oshkosh. Follow along monthly for updates on some of my favorite things to do, eat and drink in the greatest city in Wisconsin!. Terry’s Bar & Grill...
