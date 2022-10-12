Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis issues emergency executive order on ballot access in Ian-impacted counties
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency executive order on Thursday morning with the aim of ensuring ballot access for voters in counties severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, DeSantis signed Executive Order 22-234, which he says will help ensure adequate access to Florida’s 2022 General Election ballot for the voters of Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis holding press conference in Punta Gorda
Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Punta Gorda on Saturday. He will be speaking along with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto. Watch the press conference in the...
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples extends state of emergency, discusses debris pickup, transitional housing
Naples City Council met Thursday to extend the local state of emergency within the city and discuss a handful of issues the community is facing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Naples City Manager Jay Boodheshwar was quick to mention the topic of debris on streets and how the utilities...
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis awards $2 million from Florida Disaster Fund to Ian first responders
Gov. Ron DeSantis and several other state and county officials are speaking about Hurricane Ian recovery at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. During the press conference, announced that $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund would be awarded to Hurricane Ian first responders. Watch below or click here. Another...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA provides application information to Collier County residents
Collier County held a Federal Emergency Management Agency Town Hall on Wednesday night, providing residents with important information on how to apply for aid if they received damage from Hurricane Ian. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Nov. 28, 60 days after the storm ripped through the Gulf...
WINKNEWS.com
Private well testing available next week in Charlotte County
If you are concerned your private well may have been contaminated by the flooding from Hurricane Ian, you can test your water at no cost to you on Oct. 17-20. Follow these steps:. Pick up a kit from the Department of Health in Charlotte County Environmental Health office, 8 a.m.-4:30...
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Utilities rescinds final boil water notice
Lee County Utilities has rescinded its precautionary Boil Water Notice for 100% of its service area. The majority of customers had their notice rescinded Monday; only a few neighborhoods remained under the notice. Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections. A Boil Water Notice is no...
WINKNEWS.com
Getting Hurricane Ian debris permanently off the streets
The aftermath of Ian continues to pile up as people try to pick up the destruction left behind from the storm. Trash piles all around Southwest Florida have become the site as FEMA opened temporary places to dump debris. While Florida lacks natural mountains, if you drive down Tamiami Trail...
RELATED PEOPLE
WINKNEWS.com
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands
Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
WINKNEWS.com
Anxiety building as people continue to wait for the FEMA trailers
People who are searching for a roof to put over their heads want to know where the trailers are that FEMA said they were providing. Fear and frustration are how I would sum up what people are feeling. Time and money becoming people’s biggest concerns. The idea behind the...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank pushes forward
The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, like many other businesses, got hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The bank’s main branch has been operating with the help of a boat to get to Sanibel with the causeway still unavailable for residents. The bank first opened in 2003 on Sanibel before spreading...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County
Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
WINKNEWS.com
Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands
What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
WINKNEWS.com
Animal cruelty investigation leads to arrest of DeSoto County couple
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people for animal cruelty on Thursday. Deputies say an animal cruelty investigation led them to a home on SW Hampshire Ave in DeSoto County. At the home, deputies say they found Samuel Richards and Margaret Hornberger were in possession of...
WINKNEWS.com
Citizens Property Insurance helping Fort Myers Beach residents file claims
Citizens Property Insurance opened a satellite location on Fort Myers Beach to bring insurance help right to people who are in a tough spot. In the middle of all the destruction, they’re nestled in the shade under the Bayfront Bistro and behind Publix. But, they’re gone in a couple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse
Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
WINKNEWS.com
Temporary access plan to Fort Myers Beach implemented to speed recovery
Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the...
WINKNEWS.com
Lely Resort woman arrested after curfew, faces drug charges
A woman from Lely Resort was arrested early Friday morning after deputies say she broke curfew while in possession of enough fentanyl to potentially kill nearly 3,000 people. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old convicted felon Stephanie Tompkins was out on bond for separate narcotics trafficking cases in the county when deputies arrested her after midnight in an area under the curfew imposed after Hurricane Ian. While patrolling an area south of US-41, they pulled Tompkins over in a white Lincoln sedan driven for a traffic offense.
WINKNEWS.com
Fall sports returning to Lee County schools after Hurricane Ian
Fall sports are back in Lee County. Volleyball games began Thursday night and football returns on Friday. The lights will be turned on again. The stands will be filled again, and teams all over Lee County are getting closer to playing again. As fall sports such as volleyball and football...
Comments / 0