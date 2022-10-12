ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Gov. DeSantis issues emergency executive order on ballot access in Ian-impacted counties

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an emergency executive order on Thursday morning with the aim of ensuring ballot access for voters in counties severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. At the request of the Supervisors of Elections in Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties, and at the recommendation of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, DeSantis signed Executive Order 22-234, which he says will help ensure adequate access to Florida’s 2022 General Election ballot for the voters of Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties.
FLORIDA STATE
Gov. Ron DeSantis holding press conference in Punta Gorda

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Punta Gorda on Saturday. He will be speaking along with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto. Watch the press conference in the...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
FEMA provides application information to Collier County residents

Collier County held a Federal Emergency Management Agency Town Hall on Wednesday night, providing residents with important information on how to apply for aid if they received damage from Hurricane Ian. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Nov. 28, 60 days after the storm ripped through the Gulf...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Private well testing available next week in Charlotte County

If you are concerned your private well may have been contaminated by the flooding from Hurricane Ian, you can test your water at no cost to you on Oct. 17-20. Follow these steps:. Pick up a kit from the Department of Health in Charlotte County Environmental Health office, 8 a.m.-4:30...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Lee County Utilities rescinds final boil water notice

Lee County Utilities has rescinded its precautionary Boil Water Notice for 100% of its service area. The majority of customers had their notice rescinded Monday; only a few neighborhoods remained under the notice. Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections. A Boil Water Notice is no...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Getting Hurricane Ian debris permanently off the streets

The aftermath of Ian continues to pile up as people try to pick up the destruction left behind from the storm. Trash piles all around Southwest Florida have become the site as FEMA opened temporary places to dump debris. While Florida lacks natural mountains, if you drive down Tamiami Trail...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Ron Desantis
Estimated restoration times for Sanibel and Captiva Islands

Early assessments of Sanibel and Captiva Islands indicated it could take months to rebuild the electric infrastructure. Thanks to many forces working together, the backbone of the system will be rebuilt making it possible to restore power to essential services such as the school, RO Plant, and Fire Stations which are estimated to be back in power as early as next week, October 20.
SANIBEL, FL
Sanibel Captiva Community Bank pushes forward

The Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, like many other businesses, got hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The bank’s main branch has been operating with the help of a boat to get to Sanibel with the causeway still unavailable for residents. The bank first opened in 2003 on Sanibel before spreading...
SANIBEL, FL
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
#Voting Machines#Midterm Election#Early Voting
Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County

Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Rebuilding and improving SWFL Barrier Islands

What is it going to take to rebuild our Barrier Islands so they can withstand another hurricane as strong as Ian? This is a simple, straightforward question that many in Southwest Florida are asking. It’s also one of the Florida Building Commission is trying to answer. The good news...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Politics
Elections
Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse

Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Temporary access plan to Fort Myers Beach implemented to speed recovery

Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed the restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Lely Resort woman arrested after curfew, faces drug charges

A woman from Lely Resort was arrested early Friday morning after deputies say she broke curfew while in possession of enough fentanyl to potentially kill nearly 3,000 people. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old convicted felon Stephanie Tompkins was out on bond for separate narcotics trafficking cases in the county when deputies arrested her after midnight in an area under the curfew imposed after Hurricane Ian. While patrolling an area south of US-41, they pulled Tompkins over in a white Lincoln sedan driven for a traffic offense.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Fall sports returning to Lee County schools after Hurricane Ian

Fall sports are back in Lee County. Volleyball games began Thursday night and football returns on Friday. The lights will be turned on again. The stands will be filled again, and teams all over Lee County are getting closer to playing again. As fall sports such as volleyball and football...
LEE COUNTY, FL

