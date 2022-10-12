ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke businesses excited for boost in foot traffic Go Fest brings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Anthem Go Outside Festival brings out thousands every year. But when the crowds aren’t enjoying the event, many make their way to Roanoke’s downtown businesses. “It should be bringing in a lot of people,” said Olivia King, general manager of Mast General...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Greenway mural project brings community together

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artist and high school teacher Jon Murrill was selected by the city of Roanoke to paint two murals beneath the 13th Street bridge and beneath the 9th Street bridge, adjacent to the Roanoke Industrial Center. On Here @ Home, we talked with him about the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Piedmont Arts hosts fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts hosted its fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event Friday night. There were craft beer and wine, Brunswick stew and The Griffin Haley Band. A fire pit was also going to keep people warm and to roast marshmallows. The event began at 6 p.m....
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews 11th anniversary of Art in the Country

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios-Botetourt Art in the Country 11th Anniversary tour is set for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Artists Judy Lochbrunner and Vera Dickerson joined us with a preview; watch the video to check it out. Botetourt County is home to many of the...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home showcases trout salad recipe

(WDBJ) - We showed you how to cook a whole bone-in trout; now, what do you do with the leftovers?. Nate Sloan, owner of Bloom Restaurant on Main Street, Roanoke, shows Natalie how easy it is to make a beautiful and delicious dish to use all those leftovers. He uses...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend

GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
GLADE HILL, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke’s ‘GO Outside Festival’ kicks off in Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Go-Fest’ is in full swing this weekend in downtown’s Elmwood park. This is the second year the free festival is downtown and organizers said there are a couple surprises in store for this weekend. Saturday night’s main performance headliner has been changed to Pimps of Joytime.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Learn to ‘curl’ with Roanoke Valley Curling Club

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Curling, also known as the “roaring game,” has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke Valley Curling Club is gearing up for another season on the ice. According to the club, curling is a sport played on ice that began in Scotland. The traditional...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Saint Francis dogs get ready to graduate

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes years of hard work and dedication for trainers and their dogs to be ready to be paired with their special friends, who may have physical and/or developmental disabilities. Saint Francis Service Dogs are specially trained and taught a wide range of commands to assist...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Valley animal shelters start three-day adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are starting a three-day adoption event Thursday. RCACP is hitting capacity with more than 400 animals in its shelter. Shelters have seen a 9% increase in owner surrenders over the last year. Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Goodwill Career Services previews classes and events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Hoer from Goodwill joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to talk about some upcoming classes and career services. Goodwill classes are available to people throughout Goodwill’s 35 counties and 14-city service area. Goodwill helps people increase their skills and assist with their job searches. People can receive help online or in-person at Goodwill Career Centers and Workforce Satellite Offices.
ROANOKE, VA

