WDBJ7.com
Roanoke businesses excited for boost in foot traffic Go Fest brings
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Anthem Go Outside Festival brings out thousands every year. But when the crowds aren’t enjoying the event, many make their way to Roanoke’s downtown businesses. “It should be bringing in a lot of people,” said Olivia King, general manager of Mast General...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Greenway mural project brings community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Local artist and high school teacher Jon Murrill was selected by the city of Roanoke to paint two murals beneath the 13th Street bridge and beneath the 9th Street bridge, adjacent to the Roanoke Industrial Center. On Here @ Home, we talked with him about the...
WDBJ7.com
Piedmont Arts hosts fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Piedmont Arts hosted its fifth annual Blues, Brews and Stews event Friday night. There were craft beer and wine, Brunswick stew and The Griffin Haley Band. A fire pit was also going to keep people warm and to roast marshmallows. The event began at 6 p.m....
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews 11th anniversary of Art in the Country
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Open Studios-Botetourt Art in the Country 11th Anniversary tour is set for Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23. Artists Judy Lochbrunner and Vera Dickerson joined us with a preview; watch the video to check it out. Botetourt County is home to many of the...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home showcases trout salad recipe
(WDBJ) - We showed you how to cook a whole bone-in trout; now, what do you do with the leftovers?. Nate Sloan, owner of Bloom Restaurant on Main Street, Roanoke, shows Natalie how easy it is to make a beautiful and delicious dish to use all those leftovers. He uses...
WDBJ7.com
Fall Festival hits Glade Hill this weekend
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - The Redwood Community Farmers’ Market in Glade Hill is hosting its Fall Festival Saturday, October 15. The event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include 18 vendors and three food trucks. Organizer Liz White and Bonnie Altice with Appalachian Tumblers dropped by 7@four...
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Jack’s Quick Snack
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - Believe it or not, there’s a little place in Gretna that has a few things in common with Disney. It’s generational, full of memories, and has a cast of unforgettable characters. “Jack’s Quick Snack and Walt Disney, celebrating 50 years. We a little up...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s ‘GO Outside Festival’ kicks off in Elmwood Park
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Go-Fest’ is in full swing this weekend in downtown’s Elmwood park. This is the second year the free festival is downtown and organizers said there are a couple surprises in store for this weekend. Saturday night’s main performance headliner has been changed to Pimps of Joytime.
WDBJ7.com
Learn to ‘curl’ with Roanoke Valley Curling Club
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Curling, also known as the “roaring game,” has returned to the Roanoke Valley. The Roanoke Valley Curling Club is gearing up for another season on the ice. According to the club, curling is a sport played on ice that began in Scotland. The traditional...
WDBJ7.com
Saint Francis dogs get ready to graduate
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It takes years of hard work and dedication for trainers and their dogs to be ready to be paired with their special friends, who may have physical and/or developmental disabilities. Saint Francis Service Dogs are specially trained and taught a wide range of commands to assist...
wfxrtv.com
Urgent need for pet adopters in the Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting Thursday, Oct. 13 the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) and its rescue partners will be hosting an Adoption event. According to the RCACP, the amount of animals being surrendered is increasing and adoptions are decreasing. They say the reason for the...
WDBJ7.com
Homeless Veterans Stand Down event set for Monday
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event is set for Monday, October 17 at the Salem Civic Center. It will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a free day of food and support, as well as hope, understanding, and gratitude for those who served.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Valley animal shelters start three-day adoption event
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Animal shelters across the Roanoke Valley are starting a three-day adoption event Thursday. RCACP is hitting capacity with more than 400 animals in its shelter. Shelters have seen a 9% increase in owner surrenders over the last year. Angels of Assisi, Franklin County Animal Shelter, Franklin...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Lynchburg YMCA reaches $7.5 million of $11.5 million fundraising goal for renovations
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three new stories and 23,000 square feet in space is what the YMCA of Central Virginia leaders envision for the downtown Lynchburg location. This week, they’ve wrapped up their year long leadership phase and have now raised $7.5 million towards the project, with an ultimate goal of $11.5 million.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke public skating and bumper cars return for fall and winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center has announced the dates for the 2022 return of Public Skate and Ice Bumper Cars. After selling out their first season, bumper cars on ice are back with more dates. With the ability to spin 360 degrees, Berglund says, “It’s a safe and fun way to provide excitement and entertainment for the whole family!”
WDBJ7.com
Goodwill offers tips on Halloween costumes and shopping on budget
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Halloween will be here soon, and in case you’re looking for some great costume ideas, Goodwill has you covered. Goodwill’s Chelsea Moran stopped by 7@four to talk about shopping on a budget and some DIY Halloween costume ideas.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College presents ongoing research of “Genealogy of Slavery” project to the community
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Since 2019, students and staff in Roanoke College’s Center for Studying Structures of Race (CSSR) have been working on a research project to identify the history of enslaved people in southwest Virginia. ”The broader goal was to identify enslaved people that had an essential role...
WDBJ7.com
Goodwill Career Services previews classes and events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephanie Hoer from Goodwill joined Natalie & Kate on Here @ Home to talk about some upcoming classes and career services. Goodwill classes are available to people throughout Goodwill’s 35 counties and 14-city service area. Goodwill helps people increase their skills and assist with their job searches. People can receive help online or in-person at Goodwill Career Centers and Workforce Satellite Offices.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg city leaders excited for what Dearington Neighborhood Plan has in store
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dearington Neighborhood Plan has been in the works since 2019. At Tuesday night’s Lynchburg City Council meeting, it was unanimously approved to be adopted into the city’s comprehensive plan. “The Dearington Neighborhood has a lot of history within it. The Dearington Neighborhood historically...
