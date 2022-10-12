ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

WSLS

Miami beats Virginia Tech, 20-14

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Miami Hurricanes have taken the win against the Virginia Tech Hokies, 20-14. The teams faced off at Lane Stadium for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff. The Hokies racked up 232 total yards while the Hurricanes had 318. Virginia Tech falls to 2-5 and Miami stands at...
BLACKSBURG, VA
CBS Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL): Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Miami (FL) 2-3; Virginia Tech 2-4 After two games on the road, the Virginia Tech Hokies are heading back home. Virginia Tech and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

In-state ATH Jonathan Pennix commits to Virginia Tech

Jonathan Pennix believed in himself and stayed patient in the recruiting process until the offer and the right fit came his way. So following Virginia Tech offering the Appomattox (Va.) County athlete last month during a visit to campus, he told Hokies coach Brent Pry he was committed but he wanted to wait until his 18th birthday to announce it.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech Among Four Finalists For Four-Star F Mouhamed Dioubate

With a backcourt duo of three-star guards Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young already on board for the 2023 class, Virginia Tech is looking to add a major frontcourt piece still this cycle with the top target being Mouhamed Dioubate. The good news is the Hokies are among the finalists as...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Staunton River shuts out Northside, 34-0

ROANOKE, Va. – The Golden Eagles rolled in early in their faceoff with the Vikings. A strong start by their offensive line paid off in the end. The Golden Eagles came out on top, 34-0.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Martinsville school recognized as Virginia Naturally School

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One Martinsville elementary school is being recognized for its efforts in environmental awareness. Albert Harris Elementary School was named a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. According to VDWR, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Pulaski opens new mountain bike park

PULASKI, Va. – People in the Town of Pulaski have another option for outdoor recreation. This week, a brand new mountain bike park opened at 1990 E. Main Street. Bikers can head to the park and test out their balance and skill while they carefully jump over 35 obstacles.
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

New trails open for families in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – There are some new options for kids to get outside and have fun in the Roanoke Valley. On Thursday, two TRACK trails opened in thanks to a partnership between Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Kids in Parks. The Lick Run Greenway TRACK trail is a .75-mile...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant

The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County.  The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSLS

Alleghany Highlands schools announces one-time employee bonus

LOW MOOR, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands School Board approved a one-time bonus for its employees on Tuesday. Full-time employees will receive $2,000 while part-time employees will receive $1,000. To qualify, employees must work for the division on Dec. 1, 2022. Alleghany Highlands schools say the school board approved...
LOW MOOR, VA
WSLS

Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days

ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
WSLS

Pulaski County practices school crisis management

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Pulaski County are learning from federal leaders about crisis management to keep their students safe. Michael Webber with the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium teaches crisis classes over the country. “What their emergency operating plan looks like, what’s going to be their protocol...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

