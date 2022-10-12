Read full article on original website
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Roanoke Valley Curling Club begins a new season and offers Learn to curlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Robert Jeffrey Jr.'s fate hangs in the balanceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
Miami beats Virginia Tech, 20-14
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Miami Hurricanes have taken the win against the Virginia Tech Hokies, 20-14. The teams faced off at Lane Stadium for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff. The Hokies racked up 232 total yards while the Hurricanes had 318. Virginia Tech falls to 2-5 and Miami stands at...
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Miami (FL): Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Miami (FL) 2-3; Virginia Tech 2-4 After two games on the road, the Virginia Tech Hokies are heading back home. Virginia Tech and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Lane Stadium/Worsham Field. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
In-state ATH Jonathan Pennix commits to Virginia Tech
Jonathan Pennix believed in himself and stayed patient in the recruiting process until the offer and the right fit came his way. So following Virginia Tech offering the Appomattox (Va.) County athlete last month during a visit to campus, he told Hokies coach Brent Pry he was committed but he wanted to wait until his 18th birthday to announce it.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's Jonathan Pennix announces Virginia Tech as his college football choice
Appomattox Raiders senior football player Jonathan Pennix will be the wearing the Burnt Orange and Chicago Maroon uniform colors of the Virginia Tech Hokies beginning in the fall of 2023. Pennix made the announcement tonight at the Appomattox County High School gymnasium at the conclusion of the Raiders' Senior Night...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Among Four Finalists For Four-Star F Mouhamed Dioubate
With a backcourt duo of three-star guards Brandon Rechsteiner and Jaydon Young already on board for the 2023 class, Virginia Tech is looking to add a major frontcourt piece still this cycle with the top target being Mouhamed Dioubate. The good news is the Hokies are among the finalists as...
WSLS
Staunton River shuts out Northside, 34-0
ROANOKE, Va. – The Golden Eagles rolled in early in their faceoff with the Vikings. A strong start by their offensive line paid off in the end. The Golden Eagles came out on top, 34-0.
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Growing Fig Trees in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR’s Amanda Kenney took “All the Dirt” on the road to Front Royal, Virginia for the Homesteaders of America Convention. That’s where she ran into Virginia Tech Grad and speaker at the convention Paul Hutchinson. Hutchinson gives us all the dirt...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WSLS
Martinsville school recognized as Virginia Naturally School
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One Martinsville elementary school is being recognized for its efforts in environmental awareness. Albert Harris Elementary School was named a Virginia Naturally School by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. According to VDWR, “Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program of the...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine’s class of 2026 receives white coats
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The white coat ceremony is a tradition that most medical schools across the country participate in. But Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine has a unique tradition for the special day. “We wait until the end of the first block of medical school. Wait until they...
WSLS
Pulaski opens new mountain bike park
PULASKI, Va. – People in the Town of Pulaski have another option for outdoor recreation. This week, a brand new mountain bike park opened at 1990 E. Main Street. Bikers can head to the park and test out their balance and skill while they carefully jump over 35 obstacles.
WSLS
WATCH: Family’s dream of homeownership becomes a reality with ‘Home for Good’ dedication
ROANOKE, Va. – A deserving family’s dream of homeownership is now a reality. This comes after this year’s Home for Good dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday (10/14) after months of hard work. 10 News partnered with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, and with...
WSLS
New trails open for families in Roanoke Valley
ROANOKE, Va. – There are some new options for kids to get outside and have fun in the Roanoke Valley. On Thursday, two TRACK trails opened in thanks to a partnership between Roanoke Parks and Recreation and Kids in Parks. The Lick Run Greenway TRACK trail is a .75-mile...
City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant
The city of Martinsville is suing the state and the Henry County Public Service Authority over the issuance of a permit to reopen a wastewater treatment plant in Henry County. The lawsuit marks yet another conflict between the two localities as Martinsville seeks to revert from an independent city to a town within Henry County, […] The post City of Martinsville opposing reopening of Henry County wastewater plant appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Roller coaster! Warmer weekend afternoons precede coldest air of the season so far
ROANOKE, Va. – Our first in a series of cold fronts passed through late Thursday, bringing very few showers with it. The air has turned less humid, though, setting the stage for a very nice Friday with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. A clear sky and calmer...
WSLS
Scattered showers roll out red carpet for pleasant Friday, warmer weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – One swath of rain and thunder has already moved through parts of the area as of early Thursday morning. The only energy that’s left to be used up comes in the form of scattered showers and storms. Most of these will be along and east...
WSLS
Alleghany Highlands schools announces one-time employee bonus
LOW MOOR, Va. – The Alleghany Highlands School Board approved a one-time bonus for its employees on Tuesday. Full-time employees will receive $2,000 while part-time employees will receive $1,000. To qualify, employees must work for the division on Dec. 1, 2022. Alleghany Highlands schools say the school board approved...
WSLS
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
WSLS
Pulaski County practices school crisis management
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Pulaski County are learning from federal leaders about crisis management to keep their students safe. Michael Webber with the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium teaches crisis classes over the country. “What their emergency operating plan looks like, what’s going to be their protocol...
