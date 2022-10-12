Read full article on original website
Some of the Rarest Stamps Are Selling For Millions — Which Ones Are the Most Valuable?
Stamps are arguably one of the most valuable treasures that exist today. Sure, some rare state quarters or Beanie Babies are likely to give you a significant return, but stamps are where the real money lies. These mere sheets of paper with an adhesive backing serve as both carriers of art and moments in history, making some stamps extremely valuable.
COVID-19 Stimulus Payments Are Still Available for Some, But Not for Long
Some people who have little to no income may be eligible for a remaining COVID-19 pandemic stimulus check once they take action. This lingering benefit isn’t available for long, so it’s important to take advantage of it sooner rather than later. Here’s how to find out if you’re eligible for an economic impact payment and how to get it.
These Are the Best Jobs With Housing Included as Rent Keeps Rising
Living expenses in the U.S. are at an all-time high, and the cost of buying a home today has priced many people out of the market. Rent is also rising, which means that people struggle to make ends meet. But what if you could find a job that provided you with a place to live and a salary?
Find Out If You Have Unclaimed Stimulus Checks — and How to Claim Them
The COVID-19 pandemic was (and continues to be) a whirlwind in more ways than one. If you didn’t receive one or more of the three economic impact payments, aka stimulus checks, you may still be eligible to receive them. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s how to find out if...
Are You Suffering From Recession Fatigue? The Phenomenon Is Real
You may know the term “decision fatigue,” which encapsulates the difficulty that comes with choosing after you’ve already made so many decisions. But what about “recession fatigue,” a term that labels an increasing number of Americans, according to a recent report?. Article continues below advertisement.
Does National Debt Matter? U.S. Reaches an Alarming Milestone
Following the U.S. Treasury report that showed U.S. national debt reached over $31 trillion, economists are sounding the alarm. It’s a national debt figure we haven’t seen before and it appears to be inching closer to the cap. Does national debt matter, and if so, how much?. Article...
What It Means If Credit Suisse Has a 'Lehman Brothers' Moment
On Oct. 3, the drop in Credit Suisse shares to a historic all-time low has many investors worried that it’s an indication of a similar scenario to Lehman Brothers' fall in 2008. Article continues below advertisement. Shares of Credit Suisse fell almost 10 percent Monday morning, bottoming out at...
Should You Sell Your House Now or Wait Until 2023?
The real estate market has been crazy over the past couple of years, with prices soaring at a time when mortgage rates were low, and demand was at an all-time high. The housing market is starting to cool down now that interest rates have increased. If you are considering selling your house, you may wonder if you should wait until next year to see where the market goes.
Sezzle or Afterpay? The Reviews Are In and There's a Clear Winner
Credit that originates at the point of sale (aka buy now pay later, or BNPL) — is poised to account for upwards of 15 percent of unsecured lending balances in the U.S. as soon as 2023, according to McKinsey. On that growth, BNPL competitors Sezzle and Afterpay are seeking to claim territory.
Got Capital Gains? How to Donate Them to Save on Taxes
If you see the term “capital gains” and think it isn't relevant during a bear market, that’s true for some, but not all, investments. Certain stocks and funds have fared well this year despite the broad downturn, leaving some folks with capital gains. Whether or not that’s your story these days, you should know that you can donate your capital gains to reduce your tax burden.
How to Build an Emergency Fund, Especially in a Rocky Economy
As a rocky economy eats into our wallets, the safety net of an emergency fund may not seem quite so…safe. Does inflation mean you should put more money in your emergency savings, and what’s the total amount of cash on hand you should have?. Article continues below advertisement.
Find Your Lost 401(k) With This New Rollover Program
Have you ever left a job and forgotten to bring along your 401(k) retirement savings account? You’re not alone. Here's how you can find old accounts and invest the money. Abandoned 401(k) accounts contribute to a larger outflow of investment dollars — when those old accounts are abandoned, employers typically cash them out via check or individual retirement account (IRA). This problem led to $92.4 billion in “401(k) cashout leakage” in a year, the latest data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute says.
Gas Prices Have Gone Up Again, and Will Probably Rise More in 2023
Gas prices are on the rise again — and it’s a global issue. Supply and demand in the oil markets is a delicate balance, and international oil leaders could be squeezing supply for the purpose of higher costs. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s why the latest moves from...
Should a Worker Quit If Taken Completely Off the Schedule? TikTok Weighs In
Social media platforms have transformed into breeding grounds for debates on various topics such as labor laws, working conditions, and the workforce in general. TikTok user @Cierra.rw recently sparked another debate, this time, about whether you should quit your job if you’re completely taken off the schedule. Article continues...
OPEC Is Cutting Oil Production — Expect Higher Energy Costs This Winter
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is cutting oil production, but why?. Is the decision political or based on supply and demand?. Here are the reasons behind the decision from the international oil cartel and its allies — plus what it means for oil prices across the globe.
Saving Earlier Is Better — How Much Should You Have Saved By Age 21?
When it comes to saving money, most people don’t save as much as they should. That may be due to low income, high cost of living, or some combination of the two. Saving is essential to moving forward with life goals, but what about when you’re young, like say 21?
Money Experts Love the 80/20 Rule — But Does It Really Work?
Strict budgeting isn’t for everyone. In fact, about 55 percent of Americans don’t use a budget to track their spending, according to one study. So what’s the alternative?. For some, it may be the 80/20 rule for saving money. Article continues below advertisement. While the 80/20 rule...
Ben Bernanke, Former Fed Chair and Nobel Prize Winner, Has Made Millions
Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke helped guide the U.S. through the 2008 financial crisis. His work took him from being a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to leading it as chief from 2006–2014. How much is Bernanke’s net worth as an economist and leader in government finance?
Building Emergency Savings Can Recession-Proof Your Finances
Money is tight these days. With the cost of everything from rent to roast beef on the rise, it’s getting harder to put money in your emergency fund. If you don’t have enough in your savings to cover a big expense like an unexpected car repair or a broken-down furnace, you aren’t alone. According to a Bankrate survey, less than half of Americans have enough in their savings account to cover a $1,000 unplanned expense.
