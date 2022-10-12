ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are You Suffering From Recession Fatigue? The Phenomenon Is Real

You may know the term “decision fatigue,” which encapsulates the difficulty that comes with choosing after you’ve already made so many decisions. But what about “recession fatigue,” a term that labels an increasing number of Americans, according to a recent report?. Article continues below advertisement.
What It Means If Credit Suisse Has a 'Lehman Brothers' Moment

On Oct. 3, the drop in Credit Suisse shares to a historic all-time low has many investors worried that it’s an indication of a similar scenario to Lehman Brothers' fall in 2008. Article continues below advertisement. Shares of Credit Suisse fell almost 10 percent Monday morning, bottoming out at...
Should You Sell Your House Now or Wait Until 2023?

The real estate market has been crazy over the past couple of years, with prices soaring at a time when mortgage rates were low, and demand was at an all-time high. The housing market is starting to cool down now that interest rates have increased. If you are considering selling your house, you may wonder if you should wait until next year to see where the market goes.
Got Capital Gains? How to Donate Them to Save on Taxes

If you see the term “capital gains” and think it isn't relevant during a bear market, that’s true for some, but not all, investments. Certain stocks and funds have fared well this year despite the broad downturn, leaving some folks with capital gains. Whether or not that’s your story these days, you should know that you can donate your capital gains to reduce your tax burden.
Find Your Lost 401(k) With This New Rollover Program

Have you ever left a job and forgotten to bring along your 401(k) retirement savings account? You’re not alone. Here's how you can find old accounts and invest the money. Abandoned 401(k) accounts contribute to a larger outflow of investment dollars — when those old accounts are abandoned, employers typically cash them out via check or individual retirement account (IRA). This problem led to $92.4 billion in “401(k) cashout leakage” in a year, the latest data from the Employee Benefit Research Institute says.
Building Emergency Savings Can Recession-Proof Your Finances

Money is tight these days. With the cost of everything from rent to roast beef on the rise, it’s getting harder to put money in your emergency fund. If you don’t have enough in your savings to cover a big expense like an unexpected car repair or a broken-down furnace, you aren’t alone. According to a Bankrate survey, less than half of Americans have enough in their savings account to cover a $1,000 unplanned expense.
