Every American has seen a commercial or glanced at those magazine covers in the checkout aisle, and they all have the same image — a golden turkey with perfectly crispy skin. Since we don’t live in a Norman Rockwell painting, we sadly can’t rely on visual effects to get these stylized results. And while you might think this turkey skin is perfected through some magical means, you’d be surprised to find out that you don’t have to butter up a bird and dip it into a deep fryer. Getting crackling, crispy golden skin requires only two ingredients, and I’m sure you already have them in your home.

