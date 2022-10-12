ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastering Milk Bread: The Key Steps to Making the Perfect Buttery, Fluffy Dough

There's nothing quite like a slice of homemade bread. If you hang out in the baking and cooking social media video world or stop by a local Asian bakery, there's a good chance you've come across milk bread. The trendy bread is know for its light, springy texture and rich, slightly-sweet flavor. The concept of making milk bread isn't new. In fact, milk bread's famous texture comes from a roux starter that dates back to the 20th century called tangzhong (more on this later). New and old bakers alike: Get ready for tips on milk bread and how to achieve that irresistible soft dough at home.
Oprah's favorite crossbody bag is perfect for fall — and it's only $45 at Amazon

When Oprah shares something she loves, we, the fans, listen. Because not only does she have true style and impeccable taste, but she also understands how little things make life better and brighter. Here's a standout from her last Favorite Things list that's worth revisiting for all your fall adventures: The versatile K. Carrol Kelsey Crossbody, just $45 at Amazon during the Prime Day Early Access sale.
We tried the bed sheet hack and it dried our clothes in half the time

Irish households are looking at over six months of drying your clothes indoors before the weather warms up again. Relying on your tumble dryer is an expensive choice, with many people preferring cheaper options to cut back on energy bills. We might have found the perfect trick, as we tried...
Ina Garten Just Shared a Cozy One-pot Chicken Recipe From Her Upcoming Cookbook & It's Surprisingly Easy

Fall is here. Even in parts of the country where it felt like fall might never arrive, the temps are finally starting to dip, and that means we’ve got our Dutch ovens out of the cupboard, proudly displayed on the stove where they’ll remain throughout the cold season. We love a good one-pot recipe, and not just because they’re great time savers. There’s also just something so homey and cozy about cooking dinner in one big pot, and Ina Garten might just be the best at putting elegant spins on those one-pot classics. Garten just shared a recipe from her...
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds

For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Recipe: Homemade Wet Dog Food with Beef & Turkey

This recipe uses two protein sources to offer a variety of flavor within the same meal. You could use just one meat or substitute for different protein sources such as fish, venison or rabbit meat. This homemade wet dog food would make a great for any adult pup, as long as they don't have specific dietary restrictions or needs.
How To Get Crispy Turkey Skin Without The Deep Fryer

Every American has seen a commercial or glanced at those magazine covers in the checkout aisle, and they all have the same image — a golden turkey with perfectly crispy skin. Since we don’t live in a Norman Rockwell painting, we sadly can’t rely on visual effects to get these stylized results. And while you might think this turkey skin is perfected through some magical means, you’d be surprised to find out that you don’t have to butter up a bird and dip it into a deep fryer. Getting crackling, crispy golden skin requires only two ingredients, and I’m sure you already have them in your home.
A family favorite in just 5 minutes

Running short on time from a busy schedule shouldn’t mean skipping out on your favorite desserts. In fact, it should be all the more reason to enjoy a sweet treat as a reward for all that hard work. When you’re due for a bite into dark chocolate goodness, all...
How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
