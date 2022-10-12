NHChel Podcast: Episode 7 - Signings And NHL 23

Safir speaks with two newly-signed players for the Washington Capitals gaming team, Caps Gaming, about their new deals and the growth of NHL Esports.

In the seventh episode of the NHChel Podcast presented by The Hockey News, Safir is joined by Geimer and Polgz to discuss the recent signing of their competitive 6-on-6 team with the Washington Capitals' gaming team, Caps Gaming.

They also discuss the significance of team and player signings for the growth of NHL Esports and what they hope to see in the coming months. Finally, they provide their early thoughts on NHL 23.

NHChel Podcast: Episode 7 (; 51:45)

View the original article to see embedded media.