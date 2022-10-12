ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHChel Podcast: Episode 7 - Signings And NHL 23

By NHChel Podcast
The Hockey News
The Hockey News
 3 days ago

Safir speaks with two newly-signed players for the Washington Capitals gaming team, Caps Gaming, about their new deals and the growth of NHL Esports.

In the seventh episode of the NHChel Podcast presented by The Hockey News, Safir is joined by Geimer and Polgz to discuss the recent signing of their competitive 6-on-6 team with the Washington Capitals' gaming team, Caps Gaming.

They also discuss the significance of team and player signings for the growth of NHL Esports and what they hope to see in the coming months. Finally, they provide their early thoughts on NHL 23.

NHChel Podcast: Episode 7 (; 51:45)

The Hockey News

The Hockey News

