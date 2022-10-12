Read full article on original website
Related
Rappahannock Record
LHS junior varsity shows improvement
After a three-year hiatus courtesy of COVID-19 and decreased participation, the Lancaster High School junior varsity football team is back on the gridiron. Off to an 0-2-1 start, coach Tyrell Henderson and staff are celebrating an increased interest in the program. Lancaster couldn’t field a complete JV team last year and instead suited up a freshmen-heavy varsity team.
Prep Soccer: Shady Spring boys and girls take down PikeView
Friday night Shady Spring and PikeView were both looking for some late season momentum heading into sectional play next week. When the final horns sounded, it was the girls and boys wearing blue that were riding high. Following a 3-0 shutout win by the Tigers in the girls game, Michael...
HS FB scores 10/14: Snake River blanks AF, Highland hangs on for win over Madison
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Highland 28, Madison 22 Pocatello 41, Preston 21 Junior Ryken Echo Hawk carried 18 times for 191 yards and a touchdown for the Thunder, who improve to 1-0 in district play. Snake River 42, American Falls 0 Blackfoot 44, Idaho Falls 14 West Side 22, Aberdeen 8
Top-ranked Central Kitsap girls cross country team driven by youth
When Jeremy Duplissey interviewed to be Central Kitsap's cross country head coach five years ago, he insisted his ultimate goal was seeing the Cougars contend for a state title every year. The fact that Duplissey's top five runners can all run under 20 minutes should make the Cougars the team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Aylen Littleworth maintains West Valley girls soccer winning streak
Roundup of Thursday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. West Valley 3, East Valley 0: Aylen Littleworth scored and had an assist and the Eagles (13-0-1, 8-0) shut out the visiting Knights (5-9, 3-5). Ashlyn Chase and Claire Busse added goals for WV.
Comments / 0