Rappahannock Record

LHS junior varsity shows improvement

After a three-year hiatus courtesy of COVID-19 and decreased participation, the Lancaster High School junior varsity football team is back on the gridiron. Off to an 0-2-1 start, coach Tyrell Henderson and staff are celebrating an increased interest in the program. Lancaster couldn’t field a complete JV team last year and instead suited up a freshmen-heavy varsity team.
LANCASTER, VA
