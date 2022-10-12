Read full article on original website
whbl.com
Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night
A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
WBAY Green Bay
Amazon drivers make a special delivery to kids, dog in Brillion
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - A gray and blue Amazon delivery truck pulled up to a house in Brillion. This one carried a surprise delivery for a family. Drivers brought some Amazon merchandise, including blue and gray driver costumes, for “superfan” Sawyer Burich and his brother, Bennett, and their dog.
Fox11online.com
Last chance to catch a ride on The Great Pumpkin Train
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It's your last chance this weekend to check out The Great Pumpkin Train. The event is held at The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. FOX 11 made a stop at the museum to see what's in store for this weekend. You can share all your fall fun...
WBAY Green Bay
Future rural medical doctors train for ‘unexpected’ emergencies in the wilderness
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Preparing for the unexpected is part of the curriculum for future rural doctors in state. Medical students in Northeast Wisconsin took part in a 3-day course at Aurora BayCare Medical Center to learn how to use every-day items to treat medical emergencies in rural areas.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary’s proud papa tiger, Jona, gets new living area | By David Fechter
West Bend, WI – After recently siring four adorable tiger cubs, Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary’s papa Jona is ready for his new home and life of leisure. There are almost two acres with an 8-foot-deep spring-fed pond for Jona to take a swim on a hot summer day, shade trees, and rock formations.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh businesses continue struggling to find workers
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. "It's brutal," Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza said. "I'm very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children. That's kind of how we've been piecing it together."
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay business owner offers job to thief that stole from his company
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One local business owner is searching near and far for his generator. Owner of the Bay Burger Food Truck, Cole Ductan, says he cannot believe someone would steal from his business. “I parked my food truck out here in the Broadway district and I...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin looks to the past to see if more warm days are on the way
(WLUK) -- Warm weather was the story of Tuesday afternoon, with the high in Green Bay soaring to 80 degrees. While not quite a record, it was still a full 20 degrees warmer than the average high on Oct. 11, which is just 60 degrees. And if you're hoping for...
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
Fox11online.com
More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting this Saturday at Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom
(WFRV) – When the owner of Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom passed away last year, customers and the community wondered what would happen to this local favorite. Local 5 Live stopped by recently to see how the family is remembering the man who started it all and how they are keeping the tradition running.
visitoshkosh.com
Hudak & the City: Terry's Bar & Grill!
Welcome to Hudak in the City! In a nutshell, I am a sub-par blogger with a true love for food and fun in Oshkosh. Follow along monthly for updates on some of my favorite things to do, eat and drink in the greatest city in Wisconsin!. Terry’s Bar & Grill...
Fox11online.com
Avoiding downtown trains? Green Bay researching potential app purchase
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There could be a solution coming for those pesky trains that often lock up traffic in downtown Green Bay. City of Green Bay officials are researching applications that would tell people when railroad crossings are closed and what time they are expected to open. “I can...
Fox11online.com
Visit Manitowoc looks to the future with new branding
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc tourism is looking to start a new chapter as it unveils its new branding. The city's Department of Tourism, known as Visit Manitowoc, unveiled its new logo and branding to the public Wednesday afternoon. When the department was created earlier this year, Visit Manitowoc temporarily adopted...
pleasantviewrealty.com
144 N Lake Street Elkhart Lake WI
Fantastic Location near the hustle & bustle of downtown Elkhart Lake! Homes like this gorgeous property on N Lake Lake Street don’t come around often. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, ample storage, and an incredible covered front porch. The main level features a nice living room and adjacent formal dining, both great for entertaining. There’s a main level bedroom, ¾ bath and sizable mudroom with 1st floor laundry. Lovely kitchen with appliances included. The 2nd level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, each with large closets, and a beautiful full bath with tile floors, claw-foot tub, and shower. A partially finished lower level with family room and 2nd laundry area are waiting for your finishing touches. For those looking to be close to downtown but also enjoy quiet time, this is the perfect spot!
Fox11online.com
Part of Bay Beach Road to close Monday, Tuesday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road along the bay shore is closing for two days next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Bay Beach Road is closing west of N. Quincy Street. Crews will be removing a railroad spur. The closure is set to begin at...
Fox11online.com
Appleton School District families celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with 5K run
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Area School District (AASD) is putting on a 5K on Saturday as the end-of-month celebration for Latinx/Hispanic Heritage month. AASD families and community members will run the 5K at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Erb Park in Appleton. After the run, the finish...
Fox11online.com
Celebrate all things prehistoric at the Winneconne Public Library
WINNECONNE (WLUK) -- A local library is ready to celebrate all things prehistoric!. The Winneconne Public Library has partnered with Weis Earth Science Museum, in order to transform the library into a dinosaur festival extravaganza. DinoFest will feature dinosaur fossils, crafts, food and more. The event is open to the...
