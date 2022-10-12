ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

whbl.com

Trick or Treating in the City of Sheboygan to take place on Halloween Night

A holiday beloved by kids and adults – Halloween – will soon be upon us, with every city having their own dates and times for the annual Trick-or-Treat festivities. This year, the city of Sheboygan will be hosting their Trick-or-Treating on Halloween itself, a unique decision as October 31st falls on a Monday this year.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Amazon drivers make a special delivery to kids, dog in Brillion

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - A gray and blue Amazon delivery truck pulled up to a house in Brillion. This one carried a surprise delivery for a family. Drivers brought some Amazon merchandise, including blue and gray driver costumes, for “superfan” Sawyer Burich and his brother, Bennett, and their dog.
BRILLION, WI
Fox11online.com

Last chance to catch a ride on The Great Pumpkin Train

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It's your last chance this weekend to check out The Great Pumpkin Train. The event is held at The National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. FOX 11 made a stop at the museum to see what's in store for this weekend. You can share all your fall fun...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Appleton, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh businesses continue struggling to find workers

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. "It's brutal," Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza said. "I'm very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children. That's kind of how we've been piecing it together."
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer

(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
visitoshkosh.com

Hudak & the City: Terry's Bar & Grill!

Welcome to Hudak in the City! In a nutshell, I am a sub-par blogger with a true love for food and fun in Oshkosh. Follow along monthly for updates on some of my favorite things to do, eat and drink in the greatest city in Wisconsin!. Terry’s Bar & Grill...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Avoiding downtown trains? Green Bay researching potential app purchase

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There could be a solution coming for those pesky trains that often lock up traffic in downtown Green Bay. City of Green Bay officials are researching applications that would tell people when railroad crossings are closed and what time they are expected to open. “I can...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Visit Manitowoc looks to the future with new branding

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc tourism is looking to start a new chapter as it unveils its new branding. The city's Department of Tourism, known as Visit Manitowoc, unveiled its new logo and branding to the public Wednesday afternoon. When the department was created earlier this year, Visit Manitowoc temporarily adopted...
MANITOWOC, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

144 N Lake Street Elkhart Lake WI

Fantastic Location near the hustle & bustle of downtown Elkhart Lake! Homes like this gorgeous property on N Lake Lake Street don’t come around often. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, ample storage, and an incredible covered front porch. The main level features a nice living room and adjacent formal dining, both great for entertaining. There’s a main level bedroom, ¾ bath and sizable mudroom with 1st floor laundry. Lovely kitchen with appliances included. The 2nd level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, each with large closets, and a beautiful full bath with tile floors, claw-foot tub, and shower. A partially finished lower level with family room and 2nd laundry area are waiting for your finishing touches. For those looking to be close to downtown but also enjoy quiet time, this is the perfect spot!
ELKHART LAKE, WI
Fox11online.com

Part of Bay Beach Road to close Monday, Tuesday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road along the bay shore is closing for two days next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Bay Beach Road is closing west of N. Quincy Street. Crews will be removing a railroad spur. The closure is set to begin at...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate all things prehistoric at the Winneconne Public Library

WINNECONNE (WLUK) -- A local library is ready to celebrate all things prehistoric!. The Winneconne Public Library has partnered with Weis Earth Science Museum, in order to transform the library into a dinosaur festival extravaganza. DinoFest will feature dinosaur fossils, crafts, food and more. The event is open to the...
WINNECONNE, WI

