Fall Fest celebration and fundraiser underway in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY (WLUK) -- Fall Fest, a celebration and fundraiser, bills itself as the celebration of the year in northern Door County. The line of cars slowed through the Village of Sister Bay Friday morning. The 76th Annual Fall Fest is underway. "This is our corner. We've always had this...
Appleton School District families celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with 5K run
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Appleton Area School District (AASD) is putting on a 5K on Saturday as the end-of-month celebration for Latinx/Hispanic Heritage month. AASD families and community members will run the 5K at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Erb Park in Appleton. After the run, the finish...
Celebrate all things prehistoric at the Winneconne Public Library
WINNECONNE (WLUK) -- A local library is ready to celebrate all things prehistoric!. The Winneconne Public Library has partnered with Weis Earth Science Museum, in order to transform the library into a dinosaur festival extravaganza. DinoFest will feature dinosaur fossils, crafts, food and more. The event is open to the...
Part of Bay Beach Road to close Monday, Tuesday
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road along the bay shore is closing for two days next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Bay Beach Road is closing west of N. Quincy Street. Crews will be removing a railroad spur. The closure is set to begin at...
HSGT: Bay Port, Kimberly, De Pere, Notre Dame and Little Chute among the winners
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday was the final night of the high school football regular season and here are the results of the games FOX 11 covered, starting with the Game Time Game of the Week:. #2 West De Pere 27, Bay Port 34: Pirates win FRCC North title. #3...
Bay Port, Little Chute, Southern Door and Coleman top seeds
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the football brackets Saturday and here is a list of the local teams which received No. 1 seeds along with other notes:. *Notes: Neenah is seeded #2 and Kimberly #3. They could meet in Level 2 at Neenah. Kimberly opens with #6 Fond du Lac which handed the Makers their only loss.
Avoiding downtown trains? Green Bay researching potential app purchase
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There could be a solution coming for those pesky trains that often lock up traffic in downtown Green Bay. City of Green Bay officials are researching applications that would tell people when railroad crossings are closed and what time they are expected to open. “I can...
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
Oshkosh businesses continue struggling to find workers
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. "It's brutal," Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza said. "I'm very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children. That's kind of how we've been piecing it together."
Bay Port delivers on final drive to win FRCC North
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Cole Bensen scored five touchdowns during Friday night's win over West De Pere, but that was not the story ... seriously. He was still part of it, but his trips to the end zone were not the immediate focus afterwards. That's because his coach Gary Westerman made...
Classes, homecoming continue despite suspicious activity at Menominee Indian High School
KESHENA, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian School District is providing an update on recent suspicious activity on the high school campus. Classes and homecoming celebrations are continuing, after surveillance footage showed what police say is an armed man on the high school campus Tuesday night. Surveillance footage showed what...
More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
Bay Port just where many expected it to be
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
Drinking water PFAS levels considered low-risk from Menominee, Mich. warehouse fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- State and federal agencies are saying that drinking water in Menominee, Mich. and Marinette, Wisc. is safe to drink after showing elevated PFAS levels earlier this week. PFAS, sometimes referred to as "forever chemicals," are man-made chemicals that have been connected to water contamination. Water was...
Driver ticketed after truck overturns in roundabout near De Pere
LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- An intersection east of De Pere was closed for nearly four hours Thursday morning after a truck overturned in a roundabout. Brown County sheriff's officials say the rollover was reported just before 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Road (Highway GV) and Dickinson Road. A GFL Environmental semi hauling a trailer was the only vehicle involved.
ThedaCare, Froedtert to create hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference Thursday. After partnering last month, ThedaCare and Froedtert say this is just the first step of their...
Several teens suffer serious burn injuries in Shawano County bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE (WLUK) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a bonfire gathering from Friday night that resulted in burn injuries to several teenagers. Authorities say several individuals suffered burn injuries requiring medical attention, but an exact number of people injured and the range...
Wisconsin marching band to return to Lambeau for 1st time in 3 years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Fans better be ready to "Jump Around" Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the National Anthem as well...
EPA collecting samples following paper warehouse fire in Menominee
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The EPA...
Family sues Kiel school district, alleging 'racially hostile environment'
KIEL (WLUK) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel School District, alleging it “acted deliberately indifferent to the racially hostile environment” at the middle and high school. Amy and Dan Wempner filed the suit last week on behalf of their son. Lawsuit against Kiel school...
