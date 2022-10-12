ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, WI

Fox11online.com

Fall Fest celebration and fundraiser underway in Sister Bay

SISTER BAY (WLUK) -- Fall Fest, a celebration and fundraiser, bills itself as the celebration of the year in northern Door County. The line of cars slowed through the Village of Sister Bay Friday morning. The 76th Annual Fall Fest is underway. "This is our corner. We've always had this...
SISTER BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Celebrate all things prehistoric at the Winneconne Public Library

WINNECONNE (WLUK) -- A local library is ready to celebrate all things prehistoric!. The Winneconne Public Library has partnered with Weis Earth Science Museum, in order to transform the library into a dinosaur festival extravaganza. DinoFest will feature dinosaur fossils, crafts, food and more. The event is open to the...
WINNECONNE, WI
Fox11online.com

Part of Bay Beach Road to close Monday, Tuesday

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A stretch of road along the bay shore is closing for two days next week. The Green Bay Public Works Department says Bay Beach Road is closing west of N. Quincy Street. Crews will be removing a railroad spur. The closure is set to begin at...
GREEN BAY, WI
Hobart, WI
Wisconsin Government
Fox11online.com

Bay Port, Little Chute, Southern Door and Coleman top seeds

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The WIAA released the football brackets Saturday and here is a list of the local teams which received No. 1 seeds along with other notes:. *Notes: Neenah is seeded #2 and Kimberly #3. They could meet in Level 2 at Neenah. Kimberly opens with #6 Fond du Lac which handed the Makers their only loss.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Avoiding downtown trains? Green Bay researching potential app purchase

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There could be a solution coming for those pesky trains that often lock up traffic in downtown Green Bay. City of Green Bay officials are researching applications that would tell people when railroad crossings are closed and what time they are expected to open. “I can...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
#Residents
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh businesses continue struggling to find workers

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. "It's brutal," Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza said. "I'm very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children. That's kind of how we've been piecing it together."
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Bay Port delivers on final drive to win FRCC North

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Cole Bensen scored five touchdowns during Friday night's win over West De Pere, but that was not the story ... seriously. He was still part of it, but his trips to the end zone were not the immediate focus afterwards. That's because his coach Gary Westerman made...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

More than $1,000 in fake 'movie money' turns up in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are asking people to check their wallets after officers confiscated more than $1,000 of counterfeit cash across several cases. Within the last six weeks, fraudulent money has surfaced in seven cases with denominations ranging from $1 to $100 in the city of Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bay Port just where many expected it to be

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Before the season kicked off many picked Bay Port to win the Fox River Classic Conference North title and now the Pirates are one win away from doing just that. Friday, the Pirates host West De Pere in not only in a battle of undefeated teams, but...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Driver ticketed after truck overturns in roundabout near De Pere

LEDGEVIEW (WLUK) -- An intersection east of De Pere was closed for nearly four hours Thursday morning after a truck overturned in a roundabout. Brown County sheriff's officials say the rollover was reported just before 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe Road (Highway GV) and Dickinson Road. A GFL Environmental semi hauling a trailer was the only vehicle involved.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

ThedaCare, Froedtert to create hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference Thursday. After partnering last month, ThedaCare and Froedtert say this is just the first step of their...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

EPA collecting samples following paper warehouse fire in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided updates regarding the paper pulp mill and warehouse fire in Menominee, Michigan. According to a release, measurements for air pollutants are being conducted at 30 locations surrounding the fire, including residences, schools, medical facilities and commercial properties. The EPA...
MENOMINEE, MI
Fox11online.com

Family sues Kiel school district, alleging 'racially hostile environment'

KIEL (WLUK) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel School District, alleging it “acted deliberately indifferent to the racially hostile environment” at the middle and high school. Amy and Dan Wempner filed the suit last week on behalf of their son. Lawsuit against Kiel school...
KIEL, WI

