St. Louis Mayor to Join Reparations Event This Weekend
Mayor Tishaura Jones has supported providing reparations to Black St. Louisans in the past
feastmagazine.com
Love live music but want to skip the arena show? Listen in at these local spots
St. Louis has a terrific live music scene. From rock to folk to blues, there's a bar offering your favorite music (and excellent drink specials).
Residents disgusted by eyesore weeds, trash at Dome downtown
There are concerns St. Louis could soon be embarrassed on a national stage.
edglentoday.com
AHS Grad Jayla Fox-Wallace is Now Team Fredbird Member, Assistant Basketball Coach
ALTON - It’s been an eventful year for Jayla Fox-Wallace, a former Alton High School scholar-athlete who became a member of Team Fredbird this season and was recently named an assistant coach for the Alton Middle School’s girls’ basketball team. Jayla graduated from AHS in 2019, playing...
What the mayor says about St. Louis being labeled the 'least safe' city in the country
ST. LOUIS — Once again St. Louis is at the top of an unfortunate list as the country's most dangerous city. A recent study by WalletHub says St. Louis is the least safe community in America, and according to their report, it’s not particularly close. “We know the...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas City Chamber of Commerce opposes Amendment 4; St. Louis hotel employees fight to unionize
A St. Louis judge heard a lawsuit Wednesday from six attorneys general, including Missouri's Eric Schmitt, who want to block President Joe Biden's nearly $500 billion student loan forgiveness program. Schmitt argues that enacting the program results in the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority losing revenue. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce publicly opposed Amendment 4, which mandates an increase in the Kansas City Police Department's budget and is set to appear on the ballot in November. The group argued that the responsibility of delegating funds to the department should fall to local leaders. And, employees at a large hotel in St. Louis are the latest to fight for unionization. Kick-start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of your business news below.
Look for Lions Choice ‘golden tickets’ to win free food for a year
A St. Louis-based restaurant is turning 55 on Oct. 26. Lion’s Choice is known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard.
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown
The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
KMOV
Local organization holds march to oppose FBI attacks on Black liberation movement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Uhuru Solidarity Movement will lead a march on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. The “March for Reparations to African People” is a response to the FBI raids that occurred on the homes and offices of Black Liberation leaders including Chairman Omali Yeshitela in North St. Louis. This event will be under the slogan, “Hands off the Uhuru Movement”.
'Seven Gates of Hell' rumored to transport visitors to underworld
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — It’s time to check out our next Spooky Spot. Our Today in St. Louis team is going to different haunted places around St. Louis throughout the month of October. This time, we’re taking you to Collinsville, where a local legend has spread like “hellfire."...
Let's Convert the Loop Trolley Into a Rolling Bathroom
If we're gonna be stuck with this thing, we might as well make it useful
Nobel Prize-winning professor slept in, missed important call
When Professor Philip Dybvig went to sleep Sunday night, he turned on his phone's "Do Not Disturb" setting.
KSDK
Urban League expands into south St. Louis
The newest Save our Sons location opened on Cherokee Street. It helps community members find and keep jobs.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
Road & Track
A Street Racing Atrocity Happened in St. Louis
A serious warning for R&T readers: a person dies in this video. A person who should still be here, ensuring all their bills are paid, their family is doing well, and that their job is getting done. A person who had hopes, dreams and a stockpile of memories. That that person is no longer here isn’t a tragedy, it’s an atrocity.
KMOV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
Edwardsville vs. East St. Louis football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online
Watch and follow live a two of the best teams in Illinois face off for first place in the Southwestern Conference
