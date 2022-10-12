ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri Minute: Kansas City Chamber of Commerce opposes Amendment 4; St. Louis hotel employees fight to unionize

A St. Louis judge heard a lawsuit Wednesday from six attorneys general, including Missouri's Eric Schmitt, who want to block President Joe Biden's nearly $500 billion student loan forgiveness program. Schmitt argues that enacting the program results in the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority losing revenue. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce publicly opposed Amendment 4, which mandates an increase in the Kansas City Police Department's budget and is set to appear on the ballot in November. The group argued that the responsibility of delegating funds to the department should fall to local leaders. And, employees at a large hotel in St. Louis are the latest to fight for unionization. Kick-start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of your business news below.
What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown

The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
Local organization holds march to oppose FBI attacks on Black liberation movement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Uhuru Solidarity Movement will lead a march on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. The “March for Reparations to African People” is a response to the FBI raids that occurred on the homes and offices of Black Liberation leaders including Chairman Omali Yeshitela in North St. Louis. This event will be under the slogan, “Hands off the Uhuru Movement”.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
A Street Racing Atrocity Happened in St. Louis

A serious warning for R&T readers: a person dies in this video. A person who should still be here, ensuring all their bills are paid, their family is doing well, and that their job is getting done. A person who had hopes, dreams and a stockpile of memories. That that person is no longer here isn’t a tragedy, it’s an atrocity.
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...

