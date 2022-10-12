NFL Insider Offers Clarity On The Davante Adams Charges

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Star wide receiver Davante Adams has faced a lot of heat for shoving a photographer to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Wednesday, it was reported that Adams' consequences could extend beyond a fine or suspension from the NFL. ESPN reported that Adams had been charged with misdemeanor assault for the incident.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapaport clarified that the charge against Adams might not be as serious as initially indicated.

Rapaport reported that Adams has been charged with a city ordinance violation, rather than a state misdemeanor. City ordinance violations can result in a fine of $250 to $1,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.

"Point of clarity on #Raiders WR Davante Adams: He has been charged with a city ordinance violation, which is a little lower than a state misdemeanor assault charge, per the prosecutor's office. It carries a fine of $250 to $1K or up to 180 days in jail or both." -- Ian Rapaport

Jail time seems unlikely in Adams' case. But he could face an additional fine on top of whatever discipline is levied by the NFL.

The NFL has not yet announced consequences for Adams, but it has plenty of time to do so with the Raiders on a bye this week.

The incident occurred as Adams was leaving the field for the locker room following the Raiders' one-point loss. The photographer was reportedly taken to a hospital and treated for "whiplash, a headache and possible mild concussion," according to ESPN. Adams has since issued an apology .