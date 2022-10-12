ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county —even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to...
Oregonians, I Implore You to Vote and Save the State from Indivisible Agents This November 8th

The first article I wrote in what would become the Yamhill Advocate newspaper was published on September 21, 2021. The article was published to my personal blog. Then on October 12th, 2021 I published the expose, “Meet the Newberg, Oregon Mafia Led by Elected Officials and Other Community Leaders” which exposed the Newberg Equity in Education ( NEEd) group. On October 20th I published the 2nd part that exposed the activities of the Progressive Yamhill parent group.
Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?

Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 3: Christine Drazan

One woman heading for the door, one of three women on the way to succeed Kate Brown as Oregon Governor. Tina Kotek is the former House Speaker, a Democrat; Christine Drazan is the former Minority Leader in the House, a Republican. Betsy Johnson served as a legislator in both parties,...
Readers respond: Kotek choice clear

Thank you for your article in Sunday’s paper regarding Christine Drazan, (“Christine Drazan: Republican candidate for governor brings experience as budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9) The information made it crystal clear to me that I will vote for Tina Kotek because Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson would make Oregonians less safe by weakening gun purchase red flag laws; I believe in a woman’s right to choose; and Drazan and Johnson have partnered with industries that want to dial back on environmental regulations. They’ve also admitted as much in debates. Do your homework, Oregon, and research these candidates before voting. Claudia Miller, Portland.
