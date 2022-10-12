Read full article on original website
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on ‘spoiler’
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism, where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the early 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest for governor, the Democratic candidate’s success is hardly a guarantee...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 attracts national attention as one of strictest in U.S.
One of the nation’s strictest gun control measures will go before Oregon voters next month because of volunteer signature gatherers as young as 11 and as old as 94. Measure 114 would require a permit to purchase a gun in the state and ban the sale or transfer of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Third-party candidate upends race for governor in reliably blue Oregon
The last time Oregon voters elected a Republican governor, the top song in the U.S. was Men at Work's “Who Can It Be Now," E.T. was dominating the box office, and Diet Coke and Bud Light had just hit the shelves for the first time. But now, a competitive...
philomathnews.com
Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county —even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to...
KGW
One of Oregon's most competitive races is in the newly created 6th Congressional District
PORTLAND, Ore. — Television viewers have seen wall-to-wall campaign ads as the November 8 election draws closer. Oregon's congressional races are unusually tight in a typically blue state, and are drawing a lot of interest and money from both Republican and Democratic national party committees. One of the most...
KGW
Surprising new poll numbers on Oregon's governor race
This past weekend "Clout Research" conducted a poll that surveyed 842 likely Oregon voters by phone. The margin of error in the poll is just over 3%.
Republicans pour astounding money into races for Oregon Legislature, hoping to flip state Senate to GOP for 1st time in 20 years
With the lion’s share of Oregon voters convinced the state long controlled by Democrats is headed in the wrong direction, political pundits say Republicans just might be able to shift power their way come Election Day. And they’re not just talking about the governor’s race.
Friday in Portland: President Biden to discuss health care costs, sign executive order during Portland visit
(Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden to discuss health care costs, Inflation Reduction Act during Portland visit.
yamhilladvocate.com
Oregonians, I Implore You to Vote and Save the State from Indivisible Agents This November 8th
The first article I wrote in what would become the Yamhill Advocate newspaper was published on September 21, 2021. The article was published to my personal blog. Then on October 12th, 2021 I published the expose, “Meet the Newberg, Oregon Mafia Led by Elected Officials and Other Community Leaders” which exposed the Newberg Equity in Education ( NEEd) group. On October 20th I published the 2nd part that exposed the activities of the Progressive Yamhill parent group.
Georgia Senate candidates clash on debate stage during their only face-off ahead of midterms
A first and final face-off between Georgia Senate candidates was held Friday night, with the men touching on several issues ranging from inflation and education, to healthcare and crime.
pdxmonthly.com
Is the Red Wave Finally Coming for Oregon?
Well, well, well, Oregon. What have we here? An actual, honest-to-goodness barnburner of an election?. Yes, there are caveats. Polls can be wrong (just ask Hillary Clinton, or, for that matter, Sarah Iannarone.) The Democratic turnout machine, fueled by public employee unions in the Willamette Valley, should not be underestimated. There’s still plenty of time for an October surprise. (Like, say, a candidate pulling out of a race last minute and directing her supporters elsewhere.) And particularly at the top-of-the-ticket Oregon governor’s race, money continues to pour in like never before, setting the stage for some potent, needle-moving ad messages in the final stretch.
Secede from Oregon? 'Greater Idaho' is on the ballot in two conservative counties
Voters in nine rural Oregon counties have already given Greater Idaho the green light, and two more will vote in November on whether they support moving the border.
Oregon voters to decide whether to punish lawmaker walkouts via Measure 113
Oregon voters will decide in November whether to punish state lawmakers who boycott the Capitol, a tactic that Republicans have effectively used in recent years to push back against the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature. Ballot Measure 113 would amend the Oregon Constitution to prevent lawmakers with 10 or more...
coloradosun.com
What we learned about Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl during their debate hosted by CBS4/The Colorado Sun
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, faced his Republican challenger, University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl, in a live, televised debate Thursday night hosted by CBS4 in partnership with The Colorado Sun. The two candidates battled over their views on the economy, water, crime, abortion and education. Here’s what we...
ijpr.org
Oregon's 3 gubernatorial candidates, part 3: Christine Drazan
One woman heading for the door, one of three women on the way to succeed Kate Brown as Oregon Governor. Tina Kotek is the former House Speaker, a Democrat; Christine Drazan is the former Minority Leader in the House, a Republican. Betsy Johnson served as a legislator in both parties,...
New poll shows that 60% of Portland voters favor Measure 26-228
A new poll commissioned by Oregon Ranked Choice Voting Advocates shows that 60% of Portland voters are likely to vote for charter reform Measure 26-228 this November.
Readers respond: Kotek choice clear
Thank you for your article in Sunday’s paper regarding Christine Drazan, (“Christine Drazan: Republican candidate for governor brings experience as budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9) The information made it crystal clear to me that I will vote for Tina Kotek because Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson would make Oregonians less safe by weakening gun purchase red flag laws; I believe in a woman’s right to choose; and Drazan and Johnson have partnered with industries that want to dial back on environmental regulations. They’ve also admitted as much in debates. Do your homework, Oregon, and research these candidates before voting. Claudia Miller, Portland.
Georgia Senate debate: Warnock declines to say if Biden should run in 2024
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia refused to give a yes or no answer on whether he believes President Biden should run for reelection in 2024.
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: US president’s boyhood home is now a musuem
From the street it looks like any other old house. But it’s much more than that. It was home to the 31st president of the United States. The boyhood home of Herbert Hoover is in Newberg, Oregon. Hoover was from Iowa, originally. His parents died when he was young....
