Alabama House Democratic leader, Rep. Anthony Daniels, says Tommy Tuberville’s view on reparations ‘INSANE

Read full article on original website
Related
Bakari Sellers: Tuberville can ‘go to hell’ over reparations remark
Bakari Sellers on Sunday said Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) suggestion that Democrats want reparations for minorities because their party is “pro-crime” evoked “racist tropes.”. “Tommy Tuberville can go to hell, and let me tell you why,” the CNN political analyst said during an appearance on “State...
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock trade blows in Georgia U.S. Senate debate
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker sparred over a range of issues from abortion and policing to personal integrity on Friday, as a key Georgia contest that could help determine control of the Senate came to a head in a contentious televised debate.
AOL Corp
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville won’t back down from comments that reparations for slavery reward criminals
Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama has refused to apologize for saying that Democrats want reparations for slavery because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”. The right-wing GOP lawmaker has not responded to howls of outrage over the racist remark falsely equating Black...
Georgia Republican says Herschel Walker became the GOP's Senate pick because he was a 'famous football player' backed by Trump: 'We didn't ask who was the best leader'
Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan slammed the process by which Herschel Walker became a Senate pick. Geoff said Republicans had just looked around to see who Trump supported to select their candidate. "Herschel Walker hasn't earned my respect or my vote," Duncan told CNN. Georgia's GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'He's gonna show up and embarrass me': Herschel Walker predicts he will lose debate
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker openly predicted that he would lose in a debate with his Democratic opponent, saying Sen. Raphael Warnock will "show up and embarrass" him, as he is "not that smart."
MSNBC guest claims 'White people turn violent when they don't politically get their way:' 'It's what they do'
MSNBC guest Elie Mystal slammed White people as being violent racists during an appearance on "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" Saturday. His remarks were made during a discussion about the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into former President Donald Trump. "The cause of the problem is, of course, is...
MSNBC
Brett Favre text messages reveal hypocrisy of Mississippi officials blasting Jackson
The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago. The stench of hypocrisy from Mississippi leaders smells as bad as the water that was flowing through the capital city’s pipes until a few days ago.
Every Anti-Abortion Republican Who Has Defended Herschel Walker
Former President Donald Trump said that Walker was being "slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media."
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
A new twist in the scandal engulfing Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker
NBC News Washington Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and co-founder of the Lincoln Project Rick Wilson discuss the reports that Herschel Walker’s abortion accuser is in fact the mother of one of his childrenOct. 6, 2022.
Raphael Warnock distances himself from Tuberville after ‘dangerous’ reparations remark
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock frequently talks about his work across the aisle with Republicans. One of his go-to examples: his partnership with Sen. Tommy Tuberville to help peanut farmers. Tuberville even got a shoutout as the Alabama senator in Warnock’s latest ad, which features the Georgian underneath a peanut sheller....
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
MSNBC
Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble
New York Times opinion columnist Charles Blow tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell that new reporting alleging Herschel Walker urged his former girlfriend to have a second abortion, two years after paying for her first, may not be enough to "pierce the bubble" of the Republican electorate.Oct. 8, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hear Donald Trump defend Herschel Walker over domestic violence allegations
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discusses her conversations with former President Donald Trump around his support for Herschel Walker and his political future.
Daily Beast
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse
Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed, or going to work.
Tuberville remains silent after days of outcry over ‘reparation’ comment
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is remaining silent amid a wave of criticism over comments he made at a weekend rally. Speaking at a Trump rally in Nevada, Tuberville, R-Alabama, said Democrats were in favor of “reparation” because they are “pro-crime.”. “They want crime. They want crime because...
Herschel Walker stiff-arms 'October surprise': Senate race 'too important for me to give up'
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker declared that he would not back down as a woman who claims she is the mother of one of his children came out with new allegations that she had to pressure him to pay for an abortion he wanted.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
Cameron Smith: Alabama casinos’ human shield will test Marshall’s resolve
After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that the racing and “bingo” casino owed $76 million in unpaid taxes, Greenetrack shut its doors. Another opinion from the state supreme court affirmed that electronic bingo which plays conspicuously like a slot machine is not, in fact, bingo. Yet a little more than a month after closing its doors, Greenetrack is open for business again. Alabama has been here before. So have the casino operators. This isn’t even the first time Greenetrack has reopened after an unfavorable court ruling.
Trump news – live: DoJ asks court to toss Mar-a-Lago special master order as Trump ignores Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to Thursday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
Alabama Honors Hugo Black’s Complicated Legacy
On Saturday, a U.S. Supreme Court justice will finally be memorialized near his hometown in Ashland, Alabama. As a former member of the Ku Klux Klan who later fought for racial justice, Justice Hugo Black has a complicated legacy. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Taylor Washington sat down with Black’s biographer,...
Comments / 0