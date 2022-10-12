Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Senate Candidates Weigh in on Agriculture
Pennsylvania voters this November will choose the replacement for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking re-election. The Democrat is John Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor and former mayor of Braddock. The Republican is Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon and former host of “The Dr. Oz Show.”
paonlinecasino.com
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania’s Top 10 Most Burglarized Cities
If you’re looking to buy a home or rent an apartment, perhaps crime is on your mind. So, what Pennsylvania cities are the most burglarized in the state?. The crew at GVLock.com has put together a study to determine the top 10 most burglarized cities in Pennsylvania. They have some positive things to say about Pennsylvania law enforcement. “If you feel safer as a homeowner in Pennsylvania these days, the truth is that you are,” they state. “Police and law enforcement have focused on bringing the rate of violence in the state down. In recent years, like the national trend, violent crime in Pennsylvania has dropped; this is especially true for the western part of the state.” The article adds, “Since 2017, non-violent crimes, however, seem to be on the rise in many areas. An increase in burglary, theft and property crimes in some cities has been blamed on drug problems and the opioid epidemic which is currently affecting the entire nation. Using the latest statistics, we have updated our list to show the top 10 most burglarized and crime-ridden cities in Pennsylvania in 2019.”
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania
A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
Bay Journal
Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?
The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
Campaign finance record broken in Pennsylvania governor race
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for governor has smashed the state’s 2-decade-old campaign spending record. Josh Shapiro is competing against Republican Doug Mastriano, who was on track to spend barely a tenth as much. Shapiro still has weeks left to add to his total as he...
Bay Journal
Pennsylvania's elk herd a testament to conserving wide open spaces
Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for PA.
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
abc27.com
York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
The Pennsylvania suburbs are not OK. It’s why GOP support has grown there. | Opinion
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
Local radio stations set to change ownership with new deal
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many radio stations in the area will be getting a shake-up of owners after a new deal by two media companies. In the deal, 34 radio stations and 12 translators from Forever Media will change ownership and be under Seven Mountains Media. Stations from the Altoona/Johnstown/State College area will all see new […]
975thefanatic.com
Burger Chain to Expand in Pennsylvania
There’s always room for another burger joint in Pennsylvania, because, hey, who doesn’t love a good burger? That could be a regular, juicy meat burger or vegetarian burger, to boot. Now, a Southern California burger chain is looking to expand across America. They’re eyeing more franchise locations in...
Are these candidates the best Pennsylvania can offer? | Opinion
As we head into the upcoming election cycle, I cannot help but recall how much we seem to have forgotten. We see campaign ads that scream about the supposed illegitimacy of the 2020 election yet provide no evidence of such hanky-panky. I see candidates who claim to be in touch...
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
Pennsylvania Charges Up For Widespread Adoption of Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicles will soon be more commonplace on the roadways. In preparation, PennDOT is making it easier for entities to apply for funding when it comes to expanding the electric vehicle network.
Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1
October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
Request from Pennsylvania Republicans on mail-in ballots declined
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s expansion of mail-in voting in 2019 has left some ambiguity about which ballots get counted, and state Republicans are requesting clarity from the Department of State over the matter. While Republicans point to a recent federal ruling, the Department cites a state ruling...
$1 million scratch-off ticket sold at central Pa. Sheetz
One very lucky person who bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at an Adams County Sheetz is $1 million richer. The winning “Cash King” ticket was sold at the Littlestown store at 35 East King Street, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Friday. “Cash King” is a $20 game with prizes of up to $1 million.
