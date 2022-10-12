Read full article on original website
Related
wina.com
Albemarle cancels JV football game and practices due to Tuesday incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School’s junior varsity football game against Charlottesville High School Wednesday night was cancelled due to an incident that involved “a few members” of the Patriots’ team. A letter sent to parents by Principal Darah Bonham says “we are still learning all of the details, and we engaged the services of the police department to assist us in our investigation”.
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's Jonathan Pennix announces Virginia Tech as his college football choice
Appomattox Raiders senior football player Jonathan Pennix will be the wearing the Burnt Orange and Chicago Maroon uniform colors of the Virginia Tech Hokies beginning in the fall of 2023. Pennix made the announcement tonight at the Appomattox County High School gymnasium at the conclusion of the Raiders' Senior Night...
cbs19news
Albemarle County JV football game canceled due to investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County High School’s JV football team has canceled Wednesday night’s game due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. Principal Darah Bonham sent a letter to the parents of the players on the team about the cancellation. The Albemarle County Police...
UVA Football Commit Upgraded to Four-Star in Recruiting Rankings
One of Virginia's football commits is now a four-star linebacker in the class of 2023
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta Free Press
Jason Beck as the OC at UVA: One person was surprised there wasn’t interest
Should Jason Beck have been in the running for the offensive coordinator job at UVA? His mentor, Robert Anae, was, from what I understand, among those who thought so. Beck, a former BYU QB who served as quarterbacks coach under Anae on Bronco Mendenhall’s staffs at BYU and at Virginia, ended up following Anae to Syracuse, where the two have flipped the script for what had been a floundering offense under Dino Babers, who entered the season on the hottest of hot seats, and now has ‘Cuse unbeaten and in the Top 25.
streakingthelawn.com
Best food spots around UVA from a current student’s perspective
As it is the Virginia Cavaliers football team’s bye week and UVA basketball is still a frustrating four weeks away, we’re rolling in some fun UVA/Charlottesville content by taking a look at the best food spots/restaurants in the area, particularly from my perspective as a current student at Mr. Jefferson’s university.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WSLS
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Familiar restaurant named on national list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based staple has been recognized as Virginia’s best fast food. Food and Wine magazine posted its list of the Best Fast Food in Every State on Thursday. This list includes 50 locally owned and loved restaurants across the country. For Virginia, Bodo’s Bagels...
NBC12
Chain-reaction crash closes westbound I-64 in Goochland
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of I-64 on Friday afternoon, backing up traffic for several miles. All traffic was diverted off the interstate after the crash happened around 1 p.m. Backups extended to Route 288 around 4 p.m. The right lane is now open and the diversion to Exit 167 has been lifted.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
cbs19news
Josh Throneburg speaks to residents in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrat Congressional nominee Josh Throneburg campaigned in Charlottesville on Wednesday as part of his bid to represent the Fifth Congressional District of Virginia. Throneburg, while speaking at a Senior Statesmen of Virginia event, referred to his background as a small business owner, father and minister.
visitstaunton.com
Celebrate Pride in Staunton, VA
October is LGBTQ+ history month, and Staunton Pride as well as various community partners are working together this fall to host a number of Pride events, including the first in-person Staunton Pride Festival since before the pandemic. The two-week lineup will include both fun and serious events designed to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA2+ community and its allies. It will also work to address holistic community health.
NBC 29 News
UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall and a peak in the winter, this year’s rise in cases is occurring at a faster rate and with higher severity. Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley is an...
WHSV
Officials investigate fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Officials are investigating a fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro. Crews responded Monday evening to smoke visible on the roof of an unoccupied unit. The fire was between Spirit Halloween and Metro by T-Mobile. Waynesboro Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said no injuries were reported. He...
cardinalnews.org
Draft report says gold mine in Buckingham poses ‘serious threat,’ more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Council candidate in Rocky Mount files assault charge against assistant town manager. — The Roanoke Times. Landfill lawsuit legal bills top $1.2 million. — Bristol Herald Courier. Three new I-81 projects in Southwest...
C-Ville Weekly
(Don’t) melt ’em down?
Jefferson School Executive Director Andrea Douglas (right) and attorney Christopher Tate speak to a crowd prior to a court ruling that a lawsuit to stop the city’s Lee statue from being melted down will go to trial. Photo: Eze Amos. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper....
Augusta Free Press
Staunton: When you observe Halloween is up to you, your neighbors
The City of Staunton wishes everyone a safe Halloween. However, according to a news release, the city reminds residents that it has no official role in determining, enforcing or coordinating Halloween observances. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. If you have questions about when people will be trick-or-treating in...
Comments / 0