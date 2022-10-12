ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Best Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $18

Shop customer-loved brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, Laneige, and Revlon October Prime Day is over, but these deals are still available at Amazon after the Prime Early Access Sale — check them out! Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is live on October 11 and 12! There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves.  And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of...
People

Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off

Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live! Click here to see the best Prime member deals happening on Amazon October 11 and 12. If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek.  Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many...
Business Insider

The 25 best deals from Target's Deal Days event, including savings on Apple, KitchenAid, and more

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you missed out on Target's Deal Days event earlier this year, you're in luck. The retailer is bringing back its three-day sale event for a second time in 2022, promising discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The savings begin today and end October 8.
WRAL

Amazon deals: Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker only $49.99 (reg. $99.99), Apple AirPods only $89.99 (reg. $159), Echo speakers up to 72% off, Fire TV Sticks for 50% off

Amazon has some great deals right now including the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 (reg. $99.99), JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.95 (40% off), Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $89.99 (reg. $159), an Amazon devices sale with Echo Devices up to 72%, Fire TV Streaming Devices and Fire Tablets up to 50% off, Ring Doorbells up to 60% off, Blink Smart Home Security Cameras up to 54% off, queen size 6-pc. sheet set for only $13.32 (65% off), 4 months of Music Unlimited for free and more!
Phone Arena

These are Amazon's killer Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra Prime Early Access deals

The moment you've all been waiting for has finally arrived, ladies and gentlemen... with Amazon Prime memberships to your names. The e-commerce giant has kicked off the first (of possibly many) holiday sales of the festive season with two and a half months still left until Christmas. While Amazon (and...
itechpost.com

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Cuisinart Toaster Ovens, Other Small Appliances That are on Sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is currently ongoing and we here at iTech Post are ready to keep you up-to-date with all the deals and discounts you should know of!. We have covered deals on multiple Amazon products, Keurig coffee makers, and even Samsung Galaxy Buds. We will get to those in a while, but first, let us talk about a fresh set of deals Amazon has for those looking to add a small appliance or two (or more!) to their kitchens.
CBS News

The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's October Prime Day sale may be over, but there are still plenty of great pre-Black Friday deals to be...
Creative Bloq

We've found the best Apple Watch 8 Prime deal today

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in its second day, and the best deal we've seen so far is this Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) price drop – down from the retail price of $399 to $349 (opens in new tab) – saving $50. And it's not even an official Prime Apple Watch 8 deal!
CNET

Small Air Fryers Work Better, and This Dash Is Just $35 for Prime Day

I've tested dozens of air fryers at this point. There are solid models in all sizes, but one thing I've noticed is that air fryers with smaller cooking baskets turn out crispier food. It's not hard to figure out why, since the success of the convection cooking concept relies on hot air hitting food hard and fast. In a smaller oven, the circulating air hits food harder, faster and more often so it almost always ends up closer to actual fried food, as the name promises.
CNET

Best Buy's 48-Hour Sale: Tracking the Top Deals Until Midnight

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year, known as the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, officially kicked off yesterday and will end tonight at midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), in less than 10 hours.
AOL Corp

Don't wait until Prime Day to grab this 'crystal clear' 32" Fire TV on sale — for $100!

Ready to turn your bedroom into a cozy binge-watching haven? Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale (happening next week!), the retailer just slashed the price of top-rated Insignia TVs. Our favorite? The Insignia 32-inch HD Smart LED TV — Fire TV Edition. This super-popular model is now a paltry $100, down from an already affordable $180. It’s just the right size for a smaller space, and so slim it’ll fit seamlessly into any setting.
SPY

This All-Clad 5-Piece Cookware Set Is Just $100 During The Prime Early Access Sales Event

Here at SPY, we’re all about deals. And no one on the internet is a better purveyor of deals than Amazon. The e-commerce giant always has discounts on top-rated products, and their two-day Prime Early Access Sale event has brought even steeper discounts from some of our favorite brands. All-Clad is one of our favorite high-quality cookware brands that makes some of the best stuff available, including this hard anodized 5-piece set available for 50% off during the Prime Early Access Sale, a.k.a Prime Day 2.0. There are many Prime Day kitchen deals worth checking out, and many more are sure...
