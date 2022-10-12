ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Rogers County Sheriff Named Oklahoma Sheriff Of The Year

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton is named Oklahoma's Sheriff of the Year. The Oklahoma Sheriff's Association board of directors selected Walton out of all the Sheriffs protecting and serving the state's 77 counties. "The award means a lot to me, and it gives us a chance to showcase the men...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Links Mentioned On Oct. 13, 2022

Parents of one of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida are in Oklahoma on a mission to end gun violence. For more information, click here. Library Of Distilled Spirits Hosting Halloween Bash. The Library Of Distilled Spirits is hosting its "Roaring 20s Halloween Bash"...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Social Security Benefits To Increase By 8.7% In 2023

The Social Security Administration is making its largest cost of living adjustment since 1981, giving a much-needed boost for many Oklahomans. The administration announced an increase of 8.7 percent, which equals an average monthly boost of about $144 in social security payments. For those on a fixed income, the extra...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

State Tax Commission: Tribal Citizens Must Pay State Income Tax

Nearly 10,000 tribal citizens will have to pay state income tax after all, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The OTC ruled the U.S. Supreme Court's decision over McGirt v. Oklahoma does not apply here, as tribal jurisdiction only applies to major crimes not taxes, according to the commission. The...
OKLAHOMA STATE

