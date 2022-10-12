Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
news9.com
Rogers County Sheriff Named Oklahoma Sheriff Of The Year
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton is named Oklahoma's Sheriff of the Year. The Oklahoma Sheriff's Association board of directors selected Walton out of all the Sheriffs protecting and serving the state's 77 counties. "The award means a lot to me, and it gives us a chance to showcase the men...
news9.com
Links Mentioned On Oct. 13, 2022
Parents of one of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida are in Oklahoma on a mission to end gun violence. For more information, click here. Library Of Distilled Spirits Hosting Halloween Bash. The Library Of Distilled Spirits is hosting its "Roaring 20s Halloween Bash"...
news9.com
Gov. Stitt, Tribes Respond To Tax Commission's Order On Tribal Exemptions
The state of Oklahoma said between August 2020 and September of this year, more than 9,000 taxpayers claimed they were exempt from state taxes because of tribal income exclusion. More than 600 of those people took their argument a step further, and filed what's called a "protest." The Oklahoma Tax...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Social Security Benefits To Increase By 8.7% In 2023
The Social Security Administration is making its largest cost of living adjustment since 1981, giving a much-needed boost for many Oklahomans. The administration announced an increase of 8.7 percent, which equals an average monthly boost of about $144 in social security payments. For those on a fixed income, the extra...
news9.com
State Tax Commission: Tribal Citizens Must Pay State Income Tax
Nearly 10,000 tribal citizens will have to pay state income tax after all, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission. The OTC ruled the U.S. Supreme Court's decision over McGirt v. Oklahoma does not apply here, as tribal jurisdiction only applies to major crimes not taxes, according to the commission. The...
Comments / 0