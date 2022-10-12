Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
douglasnow.com
Coffee JV defeats Fitzgerald JV despite four first-half turnovers
In last week’s junior varsity tilt, it was the Coffee Trojans who couldn’t capitalize on an inordinate amount of turnovers. This week, it was the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes, who lost 14-13 to the Trojans in Fitzgerald, despite four Coffee turnovers in the first half. While Coffee’s four giveaways...
Savannah Tribune
Albany State To Host Benedict
With first place in the Eastern Division on the line, the Albany State Golden Rams will host the Benedict Tigers for their Homecoming Game on October 15. The game will be played at pm at the ASU Coliseum on the East Campus in Albany, Georgia. The Golden Rams will enter...
Tifton, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lowndes High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on October 13, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Charles Truitt of Randolph Clay
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Each week we chose a coach who simply out coached the other team, and in this case this coach did just that. Coach Charles Truitt of Randolph Clay lead his team to their first win of the season. A 32-8 win over Baconton Charter. Coach Truitt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is nearing the end of its Homecoming Week. A big crowd turned out for the university’s convocation and a few noteworthy speakers who stressed the importance of giving back to your community. Rapper Rick Ross came back to his alma mater to...
WALB 10
Albany's Liberty Expressway to undergo major changes
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Updated: 9 hours ago. Residents respond to approval...
WALB 10
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases. Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Updated: 5 hours ago. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Cook Co. food drive set to honor Cpt. Terry Arnold. Updated: 5...
Albany police investigate Friday homicide
ALBANY -- Albany police are investigating the Friday-morning homicide of an Albany man who was the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Albany Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive Friday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Jessie, 62, had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, a wound that would become fatal. A witness told officers that two males driving a silver vehicle made contact with the victim before he heard gunshots and the vehicle sped away.
RELATED PEOPLE
WALB 10
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
WALB 10
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week. Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system. Updated: 6 hours ago. Residents respond to approval...
wfxl.com
Albany man wanted on multiple charges
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating 27-year-old Deion Demark Coleman. Coleman is wanted for probation violation and other pending charges. He stands 5’09’ and weighs 178 pounds. Anyone with any information concerning Coleman should call Crime Stoppers at (229)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
62-year-old killed in Albany's 11th homicide of 2022
A man has died following a shooting in Albany Friday. On October 14, Albany police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Gregory Jessie deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest. A witness told officers...
wfxl.com
Teen arrested for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Americus Thursday
A teen has been arrested and another has died following a shooting in Americus early Thursday morning. On October 13, shortly after midnight, Americus police responded to a residence in the 300 block of East Forsyth Street in reference to a reported shooting. Police say the victim was identified as...
Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
WALB 10
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Teen wanted on serious charges in Albany
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like assistance in locating 17-year-old Isreal Ja'Marvin Jones. Jones is wanted for aggravated assault and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He stands 6’0 and weighs 180 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Jones should...
WALB 10
3 injured in ‘critical’ crash in Sumter County
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are in critical condition after a car crash in Sumter County, according to Sheriff Eric Bryant. Traffic was also diverted on Friday night. The two-car collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. In total, three people were injured, two being taken by helicopter to a hospital and one having only minor wounds. Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown.
wfxl.com
22-year-old Albany man wanted for possession of firearm and other charges
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for multiple charges. 22-year-old Dlaryon Lamarcus Poole, is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. Poole stands at...
WALB 10
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Social Security Administration is now stating that they will increase benefits by 8.7% starting in January 2023. WALB spoke with community leaders and attendees at the Albany Area YMCA about their support for seniors’ financial burdens. Many seniors WALB spoke with on Thursday say...
Comments / 0