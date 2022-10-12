Read full article on original website
Haunted Jail Halloween is back
The Haunted Jail Halloween is back at Franklin County’s Old Jail this year. The Franklin County Historical Society hosts its annual haunted jail fundraiser October 21-22 and October 28-29 from 7-10 p.m. This year’s theme is The Night of the Haunted Dead. Guests will encounter ghosts, goblins, and...
WellSpan Health gets community award
Well Span Health was recognized by the United Way of the Shippensburg Area Thursday evening with the George Bailey Award for Community Support. The basis of the George Bailey Award is rooted in the popular film, “It’s A Wonderful Life” and is given to recognize selfless service, according to the United Way of the Shippensburg Area. UW presented WellSpan with the award at the recent Kick-Off Mixer that marks the start of their annual giving campaign.
