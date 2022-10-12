Well Span Health was recognized by the United Way of the Shippensburg Area Thursday evening with the George Bailey Award for Community Support. The basis of the George Bailey Award is rooted in the popular film, “It’s A Wonderful Life” and is given to recognize selfless service, according to the United Way of the Shippensburg Area. UW presented WellSpan with the award at the recent Kick-Off Mixer that marks the start of their annual giving campaign.

