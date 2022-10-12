Read full article on original website
WGAL
Dauphin County woman has helped thousands of families in need of diapers
8 Who Care Award winners are being honored for their service to their community. A Dauphin County woman discovered a hidden need and decided she wanted to help. She has now reached thousands of families. Things are bustling at the headquarters of the Healthy Steps Diaper Bank, which is tucked...
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
lootpress.com
Martinsburg woman guilty of a firearms straw purchase
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Rachel Lee Flynn, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Flynn, 38, pleaded guilty today to one count of “False Statements During Purchase of a Firearm.” Flynn admitted to falsifying paperwork to purchase a firearm, stating the 9mm pistol was for her when, in fact, was meant for someone else. The crime took place in March 2022 in Morgan County.
local21news.com
New playground will help children of all abilities play together
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, October 12, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the Borough of Chambersburg’s new inclusive play equipment at Chambersburg Memorial Park. This new equipment fills a community need for an all-inclusive park and recreational amenities that allows children of all abilities to play together.
York woman sentenced for fraud related to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
A woman from York was sentenced on Oct. 11 after fraudulently obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits using other people's information, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said on Friday.
gettysburgian.com
Gettysburg College Abandons Point System for Drug and Alcohol Violations in Favor of More Comprehensive “Community Standards”
At the beginning of the semester, Residential Education (ResEd) emailed students about move-in and noted that the conduct policy, which formerly included a point-based system for alcohol and drug violations, has changed significantly since the spring 2022 semester. Director of Student Rights and Responsibilities Elizabeth Farner said there was a...
abc27.com
More questions surround Steelton rat dumping
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a week since hundreds, if not thousands of domesticated rats were apparently dumped in Steelton and Harrisburg, and there are still a lot more rats than there are answers about this bizarre mystery. abc27 has reached out to the Steelton Borough and police...
local21news.com
Waynesboro P.D. warns of scam using police phone number
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Waynesboro Police Department is warning residents of an apparent gift card scam that appears to be coming from the police phone number. The WPD says if you receive a call from any number where an individual is asking you to purchase gift cards and to provide them with the information on the card, this is most likely a scam.
abc27.com
Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
abc27.com
Franklin County Commissioners approves bridge replacement plan
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029. The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration...
Max E Creager obituary 1932~2022
Dr. Max E Creager, 89, a resident of Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 20, 1932 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin Ray...
Drugs, money, guns seized in Hagerstown bust
Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department executed a search and seizure warrant at 115 S. Mulberry St. finding fentanyl, crack cocaine, $5,000 cash, and firearms.
Pennsylvania State Police still investigating disappearance of Perry County man
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police are trying to bring renewed awareness to the disappearance of Isaac Daniel Seidel. Seidel was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at 6 p.m. at 1106 Three Springs Road, Blain, Jackson Township in Perry County. Seidel is an avid hiker and bicyclist...
local21news.com
Possible reward offered for information on man wanted on over 20 charges
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop H-Lykens Station is seeking information on the whereabouts of 45-year-old Troy Lynn MILLER of Elizabethville, Dauphin County. Miller is wanted for criminal arrests for burglary, aggravated assault, indecent exposure, drug possession, and other charges. He is believed to be...
Harrisburg man on trial for kidnapping, robbery described the victim in texts before police released info: DA
Acting as his own attorney, Kuami Wright put himself on the stand and told a Dauphin County Jury Friday he didn’t commit the crimes that landed him in the courtroom. He professed his innocence shortly after he was arrested by Harrisburg police nearly two years ago, too, when he sent a written message to a friend Nov. 5, 2020 from behind bars: “They’re saying I kidnapped an old white lady, stripped her and robbed her.”
Lancaster Farming
Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania
A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
abc27.com
Bird flu confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Avian influenza was recently confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Dauphin County, according to a Friday release from the Lake Tobias director of public relations and marketing. The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure that was not...
Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?
Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
Frances G Cordell obituary 1929~2022
Mrs. Frances G Cordell, 93, formerly of Greencastle, PA, passed away October 12, 2022, at Providence Place, Chambersburg, PA. Born May 10, 1929, in Quincy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur B. and Sarah (Vandreau) Heefner. She and her husband of 33 years, the late Mr. Daniel...
