Read full article on original website
Related
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
The author was an advisor for six years and shares how straight-A students in high school might not necessarily be prepared for college.
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern students and faculty have mixed responses to University pandemic reopening plans
With classes back in full swing, gatherings of all sizes permitted and campus life generally returning to normal, student and faculty responses to Northwestern’s COVID-19 pandemic reopening plans have been mixed. In August, the University announced it would be ending COVID-19 testing and vaccine booster requirements and phasing out...
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
Herald Community Newspapers
Resource program for students focuses on academic goals
While on maternity leave in 2021, Jasmine Rivero, a former bilingual kindergarten teacher at Deasy Elementary School, reflected on her family, motherhood, and her time at the school from 2015 to 2018. The time she spent reflecting on her life led to the creation of her now one-year-old program, Creative...
getnews.info
Dr. Zinia Thomas Launches Scholarship for Medical Students
The Dr. Zinia Thomas scholarship for medical students is now open for application. The scholarship is available for students living in the United States with the dream to attend medical school and pursue a medical course. Furthermore, the scholarship is also available for high school students in the US who have plans to further their education to pursue a medical course.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ghanaian Student Makes History As St Antony’s First DAC Scholarship Recipient
Samira Mohammed Ibn Moro has become the first-ever recipient of the St Antony’s DAC Scholarship. The award was instituted by the Governing Board of Oxford University in October 2021. It provides undergraduate students in countries that receive Development Assistance, as identified by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), support toward achieving their academic potential.
Teens Can Earn While They Learn Thanks to WIOA Programs in Their High Schools
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- When students are given the opportunity to learn something they can apply in real life, they are more engaged in school and perform better academically 1. This is one reason why Learn4Life, a network of 85+ public high schools, integrates Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act (WIOA) partnerships into its learning model. This allows students to prepare for jobs by developing professional skills, land paid internships and earn high school credits while achieving industry-recognized certificate. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005417/en/ Learn4Life student Aaliyah M. speaks to the public as a brand ambassador in a paid internship with WIOA program partner Access, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
theedadvocate.org
What is a College or University Department?
Refers to the sub-division of a college composed of lecturers and other supporting members of staff who are responsible for the provision of tutoring to the students registered in specific degree programs, e.g., the Engineering Department. Though the way faculties are organized into departments isn’t the same everywhere, most colleges...
theodysseyonline.com
College Classes VS. High School Classes
It's not a secret, college is different from high school in about a million ways. Knowing what to expect for some of these changes can help ease some anxiety. Syllabus: For 95% of college classes, everything you need to know about that class will be on that trusty packet of paper. I really appreciate these packets because I know what lies in front of me so I might be able to get ahead if the universe allows it. I only had one class in high school that did anything like a syllabus and I think they should be more common!
getnews.info
Milestones Achieved By Tishk International University (Previously Ishik University)
Tishk International University (previously Ishik University) is a private university which was founded in 2008 in Erbil. The university started educational service with 5 faculties containing 9 departments on the first campus located on the 60 Meter Avenue. The faculties and the departments are as follows:. Engineering Faculty (Computer Engineering...
geteducated.com
Online Ph.D. in Computer Science Programs – A Compete Guide
Computer Science is a field of study constantly changing and vastly increasing Especially as technology and data develop rapidly. For those with a strong passion for research, mathematics, and computing, an online PhD in computer science is a great step to success. Becoming an expert in this field and pursuing a high-level degree gives you a competitive edge in your career path..
geteducated.com
Online Master’s in Science – A Guide to the Top Programs
Graduate degrees are available in many different specializations. But what about an online master’s in science? Many of these degrees prepare students for professions in practical work environments, like engineering firms, research labs, and similar organizations. Fortunately, there are many top master’s in science online degrees available. While some...
HBCU Students Score Coveted Fulbright Scholarships
The Fulbright U.S. Student Program offers fellowship opportunities for graduating seniors and graduate students to study or teach English abroad. The post HBCU Students Score Coveted Fulbright Scholarships appeared first on NewsOne.
Nursing Times
University celebrates first cohort of district nurses for 15 years
A recently graduated cohort of district nurses will “change the face of community nursing” in the region where they studied, according to their course leader. The first district nurses to graduate from the University of Plymouth for 15 years were given their degrees in a graduation ceremony this autumn.
Comments / 0