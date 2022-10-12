ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldoboro, ME

lcnme.com

Get a Jump on the Holiday Shopping Season at the Early Bird Sale

The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the annual Early Bird Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year. A few businesses will return to the early morning hours and offer discounts 6-9 a.m. while other businesses will be offering discounts all day long to help spread out traffic and manage staffing issues.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Harvest Festival at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm

Come celebrate the harvest at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm in Somerville Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wander among the pumpkins to find the perfect jack-o’-lantern, orange or white. Press a glass of apple cider to enjoy with a freshly baked cinnamon roll while browsing the farmers market. Enjoy spinning and weaving demos throughout the day and learn about natural dyes at 1 p.m., in a special presentation by Skirt of Leaves Fiber Studio.
SOMERVILLE, ME
lcnme.com

Young Entrepreneur Brings Cake Shop to Waldoboro

Katie Genthner’s longtime dream has been to open her own bakery in Waldoboro. Now, people stop the 22-year-old at the grocery store to ask, “Aren’t you the one with the cake shop?”. Supported by family and other local businesses, Genthner has been preparing a commercial space on...
WALDOBORO, ME
lcnme.com

Jefferson Authors’ Reading

The Jefferson Public Library, located in the Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road, Jefferson, is hosting an Authors’ Reading Event October 27th from 6:30 to 7:30PM. Kay Hardy Campbell, author of A Caravan of Brides and Sons of Fez; Kay Tobler Liss, author of The Last Resort; Deborah Walder, author of the children’s books, Ice Critter and Shiny; and Kyrill Schabert, author of Best Seashore Nature Sites-Midcoast Maine and Best Nature Sites Midcoast Maine, Route 1 Corridor, Brunswick to Belfast, will read from their books, answer questions and have books to sell. Light refreshments will be offered. FMI call 549-7491.
JEFFERSON, ME
Z107.3

Is the City of Bangor Going to Allow Entire Tiny Home Neighborhoods?

What's not to love? The concept is particularly hot these days. There's a whole movement geared toward owning less stuff, and reducing your footprint on the planet. I certainly think the little houses look super rad. And so innovative. You start seeing where they put all that stuff in such a tiny space, and it's mind-blowing.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

The Friendly Toast opens location in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine — A new brunch spot has taken over the former Sebago Brewing location on Fore Street. The Friendly Toast is already known for its bright colors and kitschy décor, adding vinyl booths and a bright bar to the restaurant. “For us brunch is our jam. We...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Anah Shriner’s 11th Annual FEZtival of Trees dates announced

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Anah Shriners have announced their dates for the 11th Annual Feztival of Trees. The doors will open Thursday, November 17th at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Then they will be open Friday the 18th through Sunday the 20th starting at 10 a.m.. They will be...
BANGOR, ME
lcnme.com

Healthy Lincoln County to Host Discussion Project

Healthy Lincoln County, in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council, will be offering a fall discussion project to gather community members to talk about things that matter in Lincoln County. The goal of these discussions is to foster real connectedness among the individuals participating and to think about what these...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

Chadbourne Skips Pumpkinfest to Prepare for Professional Appearance

Much to the dismay of his local fans, for the first time in the history of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, Glenn Chadbourne’s artwork does not adorn a giant gourd in Damariscotta’s downtown. During every previous edition of the local festival, the noted Newcastle graphic artist has painted...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Probates

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 13, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Tragedy on a fine fall weekend

The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

