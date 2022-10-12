Read full article on original website
lcnme.com
Get a Jump on the Holiday Shopping Season at the Early Bird Sale
The Damariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the annual Early Bird Sale on Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year. A few businesses will return to the early morning hours and offer discounts 6-9 a.m. while other businesses will be offering discounts all day long to help spread out traffic and manage staffing issues.
lcnme.com
Harvest Festival at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm
Come celebrate the harvest at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm in Somerville Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wander among the pumpkins to find the perfect jack-o’-lantern, orange or white. Press a glass of apple cider to enjoy with a freshly baked cinnamon roll while browsing the farmers market. Enjoy spinning and weaving demos throughout the day and learn about natural dyes at 1 p.m., in a special presentation by Skirt of Leaves Fiber Studio.
lcnme.com
Young Entrepreneur Brings Cake Shop to Waldoboro
Katie Genthner’s longtime dream has been to open her own bakery in Waldoboro. Now, people stop the 22-year-old at the grocery store to ask, “Aren’t you the one with the cake shop?”. Supported by family and other local businesses, Genthner has been preparing a commercial space on...
lcnme.com
Jefferson Authors’ Reading
The Jefferson Public Library, located in the Jefferson Village School, 48 Washington Road, Jefferson, is hosting an Authors’ Reading Event October 27th from 6:30 to 7:30PM. Kay Hardy Campbell, author of A Caravan of Brides and Sons of Fez; Kay Tobler Liss, author of The Last Resort; Deborah Walder, author of the children’s books, Ice Critter and Shiny; and Kyrill Schabert, author of Best Seashore Nature Sites-Midcoast Maine and Best Nature Sites Midcoast Maine, Route 1 Corridor, Brunswick to Belfast, will read from their books, answer questions and have books to sell. Light refreshments will be offered. FMI call 549-7491.
Is the City of Bangor Going to Allow Entire Tiny Home Neighborhoods?
What's not to love? The concept is particularly hot these days. There's a whole movement geared toward owning less stuff, and reducing your footprint on the planet. I certainly think the little houses look super rad. And so innovative. You start seeing where they put all that stuff in such a tiny space, and it's mind-blowing.
WMTW
The Friendly Toast opens location in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A new brunch spot has taken over the former Sebago Brewing location on Fore Street. The Friendly Toast is already known for its bright colors and kitschy décor, adding vinyl booths and a bright bar to the restaurant. “For us brunch is our jam. We...
A Recent Movie Was Filmed and Set Entirely in Portland, Maine
Did you know there was a movie recently filmed entirely in Maine and the story is set in Portland?. Director Joe Raffa brought Portland to life in the film Downeast, a gritty movie involving crime, drug smuggling, violence, and love. IMDb shares the synopsis as:. “When Emma returns to her...
Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Planned For New Bangor Market Friday Afternoon
It's been a few months now since Downtown Bangor's newest market, The Salty Brick, quietly opened its doors to the public. And now that they've settled, owner James Gallagher (of Bangin’ Whoopie fame--yup, he owns that, too) has decided it's time to do a proper "grand opening" and ribbon cutting.
wabi.tv
Anah Shriner’s 11th Annual FEZtival of Trees dates announced
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Anah Shriners have announced their dates for the 11th Annual Feztival of Trees. The doors will open Thursday, November 17th at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.. Then they will be open Friday the 18th through Sunday the 20th starting at 10 a.m.. They will be...
lcnme.com
Healthy Lincoln County to Host Discussion Project
Healthy Lincoln County, in partnership with the Maine Humanities Council, will be offering a fall discussion project to gather community members to talk about things that matter in Lincoln County. The goal of these discussions is to foster real connectedness among the individuals participating and to think about what these...
lcnme.com
Chadbourne Skips Pumpkinfest to Prepare for Professional Appearance
Much to the dismay of his local fans, for the first time in the history of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta, Glenn Chadbourne’s artwork does not adorn a giant gourd in Damariscotta’s downtown. During every previous edition of the local festival, the noted Newcastle graphic artist has painted...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you love going out with your friends and family from time to time and you also happen to live in Maine, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, every day of the week. Are you curious to see if your go-to places made it on the list? Here are the four steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit, if you haven't already.
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
lcnme.com
Damariscotta History: Mr. and Mrs. William J. Knowlton and Their Life on Stand Pipe Farm
In this article I will discuss the life and family members of William J. Knowlton who operated a farm and sawmill and cut hundreds of cords of firewood and sold it to the local people of the Twin Villages. He was an outdoorsman and greatly enjoyed fishing in a natural spring fed pond which was just down the hill from his Stand Pipe Farm.
lcnme.com
Probates
The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the Estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 13, 2022. If you are a creditor of an Estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors or be forever barred.
boothbayregister.com
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
penbaypilot.com
Northeast Equine Sanctuary advances 640-acre safe haven for horses and donkeys in Freedom
FREEDOM—It is perhaps no coincidence that nearly 40 neglected and abused horses and donkeys, and other equines will soon spend the rest of their lives at peace... living in Freedom. Northeast Equine Sanctuary, a new 640-acre facility in Waldo County, is soon to be in operation as an offshoot...
WMTW
Video game based in Maine follows 9 cats after humans mysteriously disappear
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has created a video game featuring nine cats on a fictional island in Casco Bay. The game asks the question: are humans worth bringing back?. Eric Blumrick is the creator of the soon-to-be-released Peace Island. “I would describe Peace Island as a story-driven,...
Community to hold public memorial service for Freeport teen
FREEPORT, Maine — A public memorial service is scheduled for a Freeport teen who was found dead last month. Theo Ferrara, 14, went missing from his home three weeks ago, and his body was recovered from Maquoit Bay after days of official and community search efforts. On Oct. 23,...
Toys R Us returns to Maine after bankruptcy
NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Like some retail giants, Toys R Us went through bankruptcy in the past few years, but the famous toy market is making a return in Macy's stores, complete with a grand opening and Geoffrey's birthday events this weekend. The Macy's location in South Portland confirmed...
