ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Marianna awarded $9 million in grants from Gov. DeSantis

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSqIm_0iWMlFL700

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Marianna city officials are ecstatic about $9 million in state infrastructure grants. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city the money earlier this week on the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael.

Panama City receives 50 million in grants for infrastructure repairs

$5.2 million is going towards the construction of a storm shelter.

The facility will be a state resiliency hub. That means it will not just serve Jackson County, but residents from all over the state who are fleeing disasters.

When it’s not serving in that capacity, it will help the city realize another long-awaited opportunity, a rec center.

“It gives us a facility on site where we can house our basketball and house our volleyball when it’s not being utilized as a storm shelter for the residents of Marianna and Jackson County and also for people coming from throughout the state that are seeking shelter from hurricanes and that sort of thing,” Marianna Recreation Director Jeff Faircloth said.

As a shelter, the hub will house several hundred people and will be outfitted with full bathrooms and a cooking station.

FEMA denies first appeal for Merrit Brown Middle School

Faircloth said the city has been trying to construct a rec center for almost a decade and was only slowly making progress.

“At one time we were only getting $950,000 just to do the site plans and the parking lot so to get this bumped to $5 million, that is a great opportunity for the city of Marianna,” Faircloth said.

The city is also getting $3.7 million to storm-harden Jackson Hospital.

“After the storm, the utilities were taken down and the hospital had so many trees and all the utilities were knocked out so this grant will solve that problem,” Marianna Mayor Kenneth Hamilton said.

The grant also includes funding for a roundabout at Kelson Avenue and Carters Mill road to improve traffic flow to the hospital.

Officials anticipate both of the projects will begin construction around a year from now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 2

DM Palk
3d ago

This is all money from Democrats and Biden infrastructure bill that Florida Republicans voted against.Nice of the media to give DeSantis credit during his election run. Thier letting people vote with blinders on.

Reply
2
Related
WMBB

Local deputies help patrol in Desoto County after Hurricane Ian

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Desoto County last Thursday. Sheriff Edenfield joined them on Saturday and returned on Wednesday. He said many of the Desoto Sheriff’s Office deputies had been working ten to twelve days straight. His guys relieved some of them by providing security in the disaster […]
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Former Gadsden County Judge Stewart Parsons dies

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – Stewart Parsons, a Gadsden County judge who retired in 2015, has died unexpectedly. The County says it has lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Parsons. Flags will remain lowered until Parsons is laid to rest. Arrangements have not been announced.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County EDA celebrates successful economic year

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Economic Development Alliance leaders are celebrating a ‘banner year’. They highlighted their successes during Wednesday’s annual investors’ meeting. The Bay County Economic Development Alliance has been working very hard over the past year, signing five new business deals for the region. “Hundreds of new jobs coming to the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City receives 50 million in grants for infrastructure repairs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Michael, Governor Ron DeSantis recognized communities still recovering with financial help. DeSantis handed out 126 million worth of infrastructure grants to two dozen local communities. The Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) grants will go to repair vital infrastructure systems damaged or destroyed by Hurricane […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, FL
Government
City
Marianna, FL
City
Panama City, FL
Marianna, FL
Government
County
Jackson County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Bay Co. receives funding for new community center

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction will soon begin on the Youngstown-Fountain recreational complex. In 30 days Bay County will begin building a Sheriff sub-station, a fire station and a community center. “The citizens in Fountain can have weddings, family reunions,” Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer Keith Bryant said. “I’d love to one day see […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Geneva homes to benefit from $500,000 grant from state

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) -A Wiregrass city will get a major makeover thanks to Governor Ivey. Geneva was the recipient of a $500,000 grant for home rehabilitation. They were one of 49 Alabama communities to receive the community development block grant. Geneva Mayor David Hayes said, “When I took office, our...
GENEVA, AL
WMBB

Governor Ron DeSantis signs executive order to help voters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian victims are trying to return to as much of a normal routine as possible, and that includes voting in the upcoming election. The General Election process in Florida is already underway. Election offices began mailing ballots to voters in late September. Governor Ron Desantis is trying to keep […]
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Bay High School Share Table makes a comeback

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County school is proving that sharing is caring. Bay High School, Chautauqua, and Chartwells have teamed up to create a “share table”. A table is set up in the cafeteria, where students can place their unopen and uneaten leftovers. Stephanie Werchan,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WJHG-TV

Pedestrians deaths increasing in Bay County, how they can be avoided

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County has had an increase in pedestrian related injuries and deaths this year compared to 2021. Lieutenant Jason King with the Florida Highway Patrol says multiple factors are causing these crashes like people not paying attention. “We’ve definitely seen an increase not only...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PC commissioners approve funding to alleviate Robinson Bayou flooding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents living around Robinson Bayou can see an end to flooding and drainage problems.  Panama City commissioners approved about $1.6 million Tuesday for an engineering firm to come up with a fix for the problem. City Manager Mark McQueen said the issues stem from the current systems of drainage ditches. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

A Busy Bee being built in Bonifay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A one-stop shop is buzzing into Holmes County. Bonifay will be welcoming its first-ever Busy Bee convenience store. The 30-million-dollar project will be located at the southwest corner of Highway 79 and I-10. Crystal Ball is the Founder of Investors Gone Wild, she says the...
BONIFAY, FL
franklincounty.news

Defendants convicted in long-term drug trafficking investigation in Franklin and Gulf Counties

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — Sentencing the last of 16 defendants, federal prosecutors concluded prosecution of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization operating primarily within Franklin and Gulf Counties. The convictions and sentences were announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida on October 14. “Cooperative...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBB

BCSO collecting donations for annual Thanksgiving food drive

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies are organizing a food drive called “Operation Thankfull” to help less fortunate families at Thanksgiving. With Thanksgiving only 41 days away, the BCSO is working to make sure no family goes hungry during the holiday season. “I was tasked with picking 12 families to give […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local doctor questions proposed Walton County sales tax

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — A local doctor shared his two cents on the proposed one cent sales tax in Walton County Tuesday night. The measure is on the ballot for the upcoming general election. If passed, it would raise sales tax in Walton County to 8 percent — the highest in the state. The proposed […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City increases homebuying assistance program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
WMBB

Update: BCSO: Emergency Operations Center phone lines working

Updated 6:30 p.m. Officials said the emergency and county phone lines are operational now. ——————– Original story below PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday afternoon, phone lines are down at the Emergency Center Operations Center in Bay County. Officials said the emergency and non-emergency lines have experienced outages. BCSO said if you need emergency […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy