Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Clear Message To Bears Quarterback Justin Fields
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not impressed with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields and the Bears fell to the Commanders of Washington 12-7 on Thursday night. After the game, Fitzpatrick crushed Fields for not knowing what kind of quarterback he is. ...
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois
Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th
With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
Kearney Hub
Here’s what we know about Falcons QB Marcus Mariota after five games
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — No one knew what to expect when the Falcons elected to move on from former quarterback Matt Ryan after 14 seasons and six trips to the playoffs. On the same day Ryan was traded, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota, and later they drafted Desmond Ridder. Through five games, the picture of the Falcons’ new quarterback is much clearer.
Lane Kiffin Trolls Tennessee Over 2009 Muffed Field Goal
Saturday’s matchup between the Volunteers and Crimson Tide nearly evoked déjà vu from the Ole Miss coach’s tenure at Rocky Top.
What to know about the Chicago Bears’ Thursday opponent
The Chicago Bears have a big game tonight against the Washington Commanders. It is a Thursday Night Football game that will have the entire country watching. Neither of these two teams really has aspirations of winning the Super Bowl this year but they are building. When it comes to the...
Kearney Hub
Mac Engel: Rage over Troy Aikman’s 'dresses' remark gives credence to 'cancel culture'
Troy Aikman didn’t respond to an email asking if he wants to further comment, or clarify, his commentary that sent Twitter and social media into its latest rage. Selfishly, it would have been great if he did respond. Professionally, he shouldn’t. He doesn’t need to waste his time,...
NFL・
Three things the Chicago Bulls need to do to be in the title mix
The Chicago Bulls had a great season last year, but these three reasons show why they won't win the title this year
Kearney Hub
Owners won't vote on Commanders' Snyder
There is no plan to vote on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s status at next week’s owners meetings in New York, according to three people with knowledge of the agenda. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the discussions are private. Snyder’s...
Basketball Hall of Famer and Sixers star Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor: NBA
Former Sixers star and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor.
NBA・
Kearney Hub
Mac Engel: Dan Snyder’s threats to reveal dirt on Jerry Jones won't amount to much
With its Smithsonian museums, Capitol building and White House, Washington, D.C., offers loads of memorable sights, none more so than watching Dan Snyder walk to his motorcade to leave a Washington football game. In the bowels of the rapidly decaying FedEx Field in Landover, Md., down the way from the...
Lightning slip up, end road trip with loss to Penguins
PITTSBURGH — The score might not have indicated it, but Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott did his part in his first start of the season Saturday night against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Tampa Bay’s backup faced an onslaught of shots but kept the Lightning in the game as...
Yardbarker
Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game
Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
Ohio State Coach Rips Bears Receivers As Justin Fields, Chicago Lose
Brian Hartline shared his opinion on Chicago's wide receivers Thursday night.
Justin Fields Is Giving Bears Everything, Shameful Team Won't Do Same
Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness....
