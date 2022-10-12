ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

atozsports.com

One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois

Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Football Commits: Friday Night Lights of October 14th

With the Minnesota Gopher Football team continuing their season, more of the future of the Minnesota football program is chugging along with their season as 16 of Minnesota's 17 2023/24 commits are scheduled to continue with their high school seasons this weekend. With that being said, let's take a look at where Minnesota's commits will be playing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kearney Hub

Here’s what we know about Falcons QB Marcus Mariota after five games

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — No one knew what to expect when the Falcons elected to move on from former quarterback Matt Ryan after 14 seasons and six trips to the playoffs. On the same day Ryan was traded, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota, and later they drafted Desmond Ridder. Through five games, the picture of the Falcons’ new quarterback is much clearer.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

What to know about the Chicago Bears’ Thursday opponent

The Chicago Bears have a big game tonight against the Washington Commanders. It is a Thursday Night Football game that will have the entire country watching. Neither of these two teams really has aspirations of winning the Super Bowl this year but they are building. When it comes to the...
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning slip up, end road trip with loss to Penguins

PITTSBURGH — The score might not have indicated it, but Lightning goaltender Brian Elliott did his part in his first start of the season Saturday night against the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Tampa Bay’s backup faced an onslaught of shots but kept the Lightning in the game as...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Matt Eberflus explains surprising decision day before Bears game

Matt Eberflus made a unique decision before Thursday’s game. Thursday night football games present a challenge for each coaching staff who has to prepare for them. Many players and coaches don’t care for the stress of playing on Thursday night following a Sunday game. For Matt Eberflus, he was faced with getting the Chicago Bears ready for the Washington Commanders on a short week following a heartbreaking loss in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
