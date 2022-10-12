Read full article on original website
Danger Run returns to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you ready for a murder mystery? Maybe a haunted house?. The Danger Run returns this year with plenty of other Halloween traditions. It’s located at the American Horrorplex at 2012 Northwestern Parkway. It goes on until Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m....
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After nearly seven months, Louisville’s Emergency Services Director believes the city’s 911 deflection pilot program has shown positive results. “You know, we’re really helping a lot of people,” Director Jody Meiman said. The city announced funding $5 million to start the program...
Louisville mayoral forum focuses on children and families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Youth Advocates hosted a forum for Louisville’s two mayoral candidates - Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg. They discussed several different topics surrounding children and families, including education, poverty, and working with state legislators. Some of the questions came from JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, directors of non-profit, and high school students.
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 14
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Check out the scores and highlights from the games we covered:. South Oldham 42, Seneca 0 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Ballard 34, Eastern 0. Male...
Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
Body taken out of Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville
‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare. A lawsuit released Wednesday lists 13 counts against Vanguard Academy daycare in east Louisville. Lawsuit filed against east Louisville daycare over abuse claims. Updated: 19 hours ago. An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may...
Jeffersontown HS students learn dangers of driving while under the influence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Jeffersontown High School got a lesson on why you shouldn’t drive under the influence. The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety brought the Arrive Alive Tour to the high school, giving students the chance to experience real-life dangers without the real life consequences. The...
Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
UofL Health ER nurse speaks on how appreciation week highlights dedication
A judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years in prison Thursday in Clark Circuit Court for the death of Michelle Slaughter in 2021. ‘Mistakes have been made’: State begins hearings for juvenile detention center violations. Updated: 5 hours ago. After blistering reports of assaults, violations and chaos at a...
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
Maker’s Mark starts recycled glass program to help community gardens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maker’s Mark is partnering with beverage retailers in Louisville and Lexington to recycle glass bottles for community gardens. The program, titled Glass to Garden, uses pulverizing machines to crush glass into sand-like substances. The recovered crushed glass is finer and safer than sand for use...
Body taken out of Ohio River near Big Four Bridge, LMPD waiting for autopsy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Homicide Unit is waiting for results from an autopsy after a body was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday morning. According to LMPD, around 11:45a.m. a call came into MetroSafe about what people believed to be a body in the...
