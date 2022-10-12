ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wave 3

Danger Run returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you ready for a murder mystery? Maybe a haunted house?. The Danger Run returns this year with plenty of other Halloween traditions. It’s located at the American Horrorplex at 2012 Northwestern Parkway. It goes on until Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville mayoral forum focuses on children and families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Youth Advocates hosted a forum for Louisville’s two mayoral candidates - Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg. They discussed several different topics surrounding children and families, including education, poverty, and working with state legislators. Some of the questions came from JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, directors of non-profit, and high school students.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

High School Playbook scores, highlights for Oct. 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Check out the scores and highlights from the games we covered:. South Oldham 42, Seneca 0 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Ballard 34, Eastern 0. Male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Jack Harlow teases homecoming for Louisville Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow may be coming back to Louisville to take part in Louisville Live. The hometown rapper posted an image of Louisville Slugger Field on his Instagram story on Thursday afternoon with the caption “Louisville Live: Coming Home.”. (Story continues below) Louisville Live is an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville models to take part in Dillard's fashion show Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Community organizers and one of Louisville’s malls are teaming up to host a night of fashion and glamour, all for a good cause. This Sunday, Mall St. Matthews will host the Dillard’s After Dark Charity Fall Fashion Show. What You Need To Know. Dillard’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body taken out of Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A body has been recovered from the Ohio River Saturday. According to MetroSafe dispatchers, the Louisville Fire Department was called about a possible person in the river. LFD assisted and recovered a person from the Ohio River. MetroSafe said that the coroner has been dispatched. There...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Indoor foam combat arena opens in Louisville

‘A situation no parent can fathom being in’: Lawsuit filed against Vanguard Academy daycare. A lawsuit released Wednesday lists 13 counts against Vanguard Academy daycare in east Louisville. Lawsuit filed against east Louisville daycare over abuse claims. Updated: 19 hours ago. An attorney believes former employee Racheal Flannery may...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Pennywise Jeep scaring Louisville drivers again with new features

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When Andrew Johnson started decorating his Jeep 10 years ago, he never expected the hobby to grow into the sensation it's become. The creepy, eye-catching hobby has given him viral fame, prominent roles in local parades, and even movie roles. "This season, I've signed up for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Maker’s Mark starts recycled glass program to help community gardens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Maker’s Mark is partnering with beverage retailers in Louisville and Lexington to recycle glass bottles for community gardens. The program, titled Glass to Garden, uses pulverizing machines to crush glass into sand-like substances. The recovered crushed glass is finer and safer than sand for use...
LOUISVILLE, KY

