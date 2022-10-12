Read full article on original website
Palo Duro Canyon Is an Underrated Texas GemNick ReynoldsAmarillo, TX
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathroomsJuliette FairleyTexas State
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Butterfly Memorial Brings Families TogetherMedia TVAmarillo, TX
KFDA
Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation hosts inaugural ‘BBQ for a Cause’ with funds supporting Hope Village
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was day one of two for Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation’s inaugural “BBQ for a Cause.”. Teams from all across the Panhandle started arriving tonight, preparing for tomorrow’s cook-off where they will be making ribs, chicken and brisket. Funds from the...
Tour Llano Cemetery and Hear The Amazing Historical Stories
Have you ever wanted to tour the Llano Cemetery? Well here's your chance. Llano Cemetery is the oldest cemetery in Amarillo. It started in 1888 when the Morrow family was passing through the area and their 24-year-old daughter Lillian died. They buried her on a piece of land owned by T.B. Hattie Clisbee.
KFDA
BBB hosting Free Fall Shred day this Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - BBB and UCI have partnered to host Free Fall Shred day. The free shred day will be on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Med Center parking lot at 34th and Soncy. Bring your papers where BBB in partnership with UCI...
KFDA
3 Amarillo area teachers honored for Teachers on the Rise for September
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced the September winners of the 10th annual Teachers on the Rise program. Congratulations to Ronnie Hamilton of George Washington Carver Elementary Academy (Amarillo ISD), Dayna McMillan of Happy ISD and Christopher Woodcook of Clarendon High School (Clarendon ISD).
AC announces $3 million gift, FirstBank Southwest Center
Update (11:50 a.m.) Officials with Amarillo College announced that its fitness center will now be named the FirstBank Southwest Center after it received a $3 million gift and a “founding sponsor” title. According to a news release from the college, the FirstBank Southwest Center is located on the corner of Washington Street and SW 24th […]
KFDA
Innovation Outpost offering event to learn skills for new careers
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Innovation Outpost in Amarillo is hosting an event to learn new skills for new careers. The press release said the open house event is in person or online. Innovation Outpost is a non-profit organization that offers a 30 hour, eight week learning sprint for workers with...
KFDA
‘She is a person, not just a teacher’: Borger teacher named a finalist for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year
BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - A Borger teacher is one of three finalists for Texas Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tricia Shay teaches 9th grade English at Borger High School. She started off her career as a reporter for the Borger News-Herald before becoming a teacher where she covered Borger Independent School District board meetings and became the official correspondent for the district.
KFDA
Good News: Amarillo resident brings a needed uplift with Halloween decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In southwest Amarillo, there is a yard absolutely packed full of Halloween decorations. The festive creation results from an endeavor brought by some new neighbors in Amarillo. “It’s been a labor of love for many years and we just want to share it with the city...
KFDA
‘We’re getting awful close’: City of Amarillo moving closer to twice a week residential collections
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Since July, residential dumpster collections are only being picked up once a week, and Amarillo city leaders say staffing shortages are to blame. Now, the city of Amarillo Public Works Department says it is moving closer to hiring more drivers. “We have some positions that have...
KFDA
Shi Lee’s asking for donations for 7th annual Trunk or Treat
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Shi Lee’s is asking for items to be donated for its annual Trunk or Treat event to help children in need this winter in Amarillo. “Me being a single father, I realize kids are running into school freezing. We just wanted to do something to try to fill that void,” said Tremaine Brown, owner of Shi Lee’s and president of the Vessel of Humanity and Compassion.
KFDA
Amarillo College receives $3 million gift from FirstBank Southwest for athletics program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has announced that it has received $3 million from FirstBank Southwest for its athletics program. The money will go to renovations for the new FirstBank Southwest Center, which is expected to be completed around the first of the year. Renovations to the fitness center...
KFDA
TTUHSC hosting lecture that focuses on mental health in athletes
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The “Maintaining Mental Toughness Under Pressure” lecture will focus on mental health in athletes next weekend at Hodgetown. The lecture is hosted by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Northwest Texas Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers. Behavioral Health and Texas Panhandle Centers will...
KFDA
‘This belongs to everybody’: Hidden Cross Bar Ranch could soon see public access
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - North of Amarillo is the hidden Cross Bar Ranch that is a 12 thousand acre of federally owned land and it is being preserved for recreational use. Cross Bar Ranch is owned by the Bureau of Land Management, which is very uncommon in Texas. This land...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department receives new attachments for bomb robot
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After at least 15 years the Amarillo Police Department has a new bomb robot with four new attachments and more on the way. The new bomb robot was received earlier this year. The department has received four attachments for it so it can provide safety for the community and our officers in new ways.
KFDA
VIDEO: Borger family sentenced for participation in Capitol riots
VIDEO: Deadline to register for 2022 Peace of Mind Conference is this Friday. In this week's edition of Pay it Forward, Veronica is helping out her best friend, Tiffany!. Video: City Of Amarillo approving $7.5 million for new LED field lighting.
kgncnewsnow.com
PARC Donating To Downtown Homeless
The Golden Spread Electric Coop says its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised at a recent event to help an organization that aids homelessness in downtown Amarillo. The committee donated the proceeds from a September cookout to the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center or PARC. Through the committee, officials...
The Locker Room: Scores and highlights for Oct. 14, 2022
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is Week 7 of high school football on the High Plains. You can check here for all of your scores and highlights. Don’t forget to watch The Locker Room live right here at 11:30 p.m., or on Fox 14. Did you miss it live? We’ll have a full replay of all […]
Stinky Amarillo Problem Has A Solution On The Way.
One of the biggest complaints and gripes for Amarillo residents in 2022 COULD be getting close to nearing an end. This dirty, stinking problem has caused more chatter and loud noises from residents, and understandably so. The trash issue in Amarillo has been a big one. When the city moved...
For A Third Year Route 66 Gets Medieval On Amarillo For Halloween
Hark ye Lords and Ladies! I come bearing tidings of most excellent news. While there are many trunk-or-treats, haunted houses, neighborhoods doing trick-or-treating this Halloween; we're also getting a third go-round with the Renaissance Faire down on 6th Street. Yes, for a third year, Route 66 is going Medieval on...
