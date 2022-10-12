ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KEYC

Mankato West tops St. Peter, will face Mankato East in championship game

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Mankato West Scarlets hosted St. Peter Thursday in the Section 2AA Semifinals. The Scarlets would go on to win 3-0, with goals coming from Julia Schumacher, Haley Hagen, and Olivia Downs. Mankato West will now face Mankato East in the Section championship game...
MANKATO, MN
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming Lake Towns in Minnesota

With a population of 5.7 million residents, Minnesota is also the 12th largest State in the USA. Affectionately known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes”, this upper midwestern land is indeed full of fresh bodies of water, totalling over 14,000! In fact the name Minnesota itself is derived from a Dakota indigenous word meaning “clear blue water”. For the residents and visitors of Minnesota’s lake towns then, a most beautiful and charming experience is sure to be found. This article looks at 7 Most Charming Lake Towns in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society received a generous donation Friday to help with its mission to help dogs and cats find a forever home. Alexis Meyer, a 7th grader from St. Clair, donated over $2,000 worth of food and items to the shelter. She...
MANKATO, MN
Bring Me The News

Five Twin Cities restaurant openings to watch in November

Punch Neapolitan Pizza is expected to open its 13th location in Apple Valley in November. Courtesy of Punch Neapolitan Pizza. The fall season is bringing new flavors to Minnesota with an array of restaurant openings planned in the Twin Cities. Here's five openings to watch in November:. Dangerfield’s Restaurant becomes...
RESTAURANTS
KEYC

Gov. Walz kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 pheasant season is upon Minnesotans. Tomorrow, Gov. Tim Walz will mark the start of the season in Worthington. The governor’s pheasant hunting opener started in 2011 with then-governor Mark Dayton. The tradition was created to highlight hunting, recreational and travel opportunities through out...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#East Ridge#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Lakeville South 4 2 47 7#Minnetonka 3#White Bear Lake 2#St Thomas Academy#Rochester Mayo 5 1 35 9#Winona 6#Rochester Lourdes#Cannon
KEYC

First Congressional District candidates to meet for forum-style discussion at SCC

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat will meet tonight for a forum-style discussion at South Central College. Republican Rep. Brad Finstad, who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT conducts aerial photography on Highways 2, 32 and 71 in northwest Minnesota

Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Iowa voters to decide if gun rights belong in state constitution

Jeff Wersal looks to become the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. One candidate is Lt. Jeff Wersal who has been the commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force since 2015.
IOWA STATE
MIX 108

The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota

The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
MINNESOTA STATE

