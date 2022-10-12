Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Mankato West tops St. Peter, will face Mankato East in championship game
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Mankato West Scarlets hosted St. Peter Thursday in the Section 2AA Semifinals. The Scarlets would go on to win 3-0, with goals coming from Julia Schumacher, Haley Hagen, and Olivia Downs. Mankato West will now face Mankato East in the Section championship game...
Minnesota’s top high school volleyball players: Meet the state’s best blockers
Over the next week, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Minnesota high school volleyball. This list will cover the state’s premiere blockers. There are hundreds of standout volleyball players in Minnesota and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. ...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming Lake Towns in Minnesota
With a population of 5.7 million residents, Minnesota is also the 12th largest State in the USA. Affectionately known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes”, this upper midwestern land is indeed full of fresh bodies of water, totalling over 14,000! In fact the name Minnesota itself is derived from a Dakota indigenous word meaning “clear blue water”. For the residents and visitors of Minnesota’s lake towns then, a most beautiful and charming experience is sure to be found. This article looks at 7 Most Charming Lake Towns in Minnesota.
KEYC
St. Clair 7th grader makes major donation to BENCHS
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society received a generous donation Friday to help with its mission to help dogs and cats find a forever home. Alexis Meyer, a 7th grader from St. Clair, donated over $2,000 worth of food and items to the shelter. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is This the Most Scenic Route in Minnesota?
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
Five Twin Cities restaurant openings to watch in November
Punch Neapolitan Pizza is expected to open its 13th location in Apple Valley in November. Courtesy of Punch Neapolitan Pizza. The fall season is bringing new flavors to Minnesota with an array of restaurant openings planned in the Twin Cities. Here's five openings to watch in November:. Dangerfield’s Restaurant becomes...
KEYC
Gov. Walz kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2022 pheasant season is upon Minnesotans. Tomorrow, Gov. Tim Walz will mark the start of the season in Worthington. The governor’s pheasant hunting opener started in 2011 with then-governor Mark Dayton. The tradition was created to highlight hunting, recreational and travel opportunities through out...
Here Are The Most Equitable School Districts In Minnesota
School has been in full swing and one report has the most equitable school districts throughout Minnesota. Last year both Minnesota and Wisconsin ranked pretty well for states with the best teachers. Wisconsin came in at number 18, while Minnesota was named the 13th-best state for teachers. The finance website,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
First Congressional District candidates to meet for forum-style discussion at SCC
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Candidates for Minnesota’s First Congressional District seat will meet tonight for a forum-style discussion at South Central College. Republican Rep. Brad Finstad, who currently holds the seat after winning a special election in August, is facing Democrat Jeff Ettinger, former CEO of Hormel in Austin in the November election.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
redlakenationnews.com
MnDOT conducts aerial photography on Highways 2, 32 and 71 in northwest Minnesota
Bemidji, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is asking residents not to disturb aerial photography targets as crews begin aerial mapping in northwestern Minnesota. Landowners in the area that will have targets placed on or near their property will be contacted directly. Weather permitting, work will begin mid-October. The mapping will take place in the following locations:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oldest Restaurants That Still Exist In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
As witnessed over the last few years it's been difficult for some businesses to keep their doors open and continue operations. Around the region, you will find some smaller establishments that know what it takes to keep that OPEN sign on. Generation after generation when people want to eat out,...
KEYC
Iowa voters to decide if gun rights belong in state constitution
Jeff Wersal looks to become the next sheriff of Blue Earth County. One candidate is Lt. Jeff Wersal who has been the commander of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force since 2015. Quick Hits: Minnesota State looks to rebound against UMD, Minnesota. Updated: 4 hours ago. Maverick Hockey Quick...
The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota
The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
Minnesota Drivers Do Not Know How to Merge Onto Highway 52
One of my driving pet peeves isn’t those people who blow by you going way faster than you are, but instead, it's the drivers who insist on driving way slower. Which is why I think Rochester should follow Florida’s lead when it comes to slowpoke drivers on our highways and interstates.
kvrr.com
Empting among 37 Minnesota sheriffs endorsing Schultz for attorney general
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is among a growing number of Minnesota sheriffs who are endorsing Republican state attorney general candidate Jim Schultz. Schultz is challenging Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is wrapping up his first term. Schultz recently announced that the number of...
9 Important Winterizing Steps to Take Now as Suggested by Minnesotans
Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:. Because if...
Comments / 0