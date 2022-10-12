Read full article on original website
Robert Kraft gets married in surprise wedding, Tom Brady and Patriots players among those in attendance
The Patriots owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday. Patriots owner Robert Kraft added another ring on Friday. The six-time Super Bowl-winning owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday night, the New York Post reported. The wedding was actually a surprise event,...
Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party” in New York turns out to be his wedding
When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg invited friends, family and colleagues in New York on Friday, they said it’s a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” Little did the guests know it’s for their wedding. According to a Page Six...
NFL・
Everything Tom Brady Has Said About Son Jack, 15, and Football: 'He's a Very Good Athlete'
Tom Brady and son John "Jack" Edward have bonded over their shared love of the sport in recent years Tom Brady and son John "Jack" Edward have built a bond over football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has opened up more about his family life in recent years, particularly getting candid about football and his 15-year-old son. The high school freshman is currently playing as free safety and quarterback, the NFL veteran revealed in a new episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "I...
Gisele Bündchen spotted again without ring amid Tom Brady divorce rumors
Gisele Bündchen was spotted once again without her wedding ring as she hit the gym amid rumors that she and her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady, are headed towards splitsville. The supermodel was pictured carrying workout equipment in a Miami gym for the second time this week. The...
Robert Kraft marries Dana Blumberg in star-studded surprise wedding
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg in a star-studded surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. We hear the 81-year-old billionaire and 47-year-old doctor invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan and told them to dress festively, but did not disclose that they’d be tying the knot.
Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles
Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady Makes Solo Appearance at Patriots Owner Robert Kraft's Star-Studded Wedding
Watch: Tom Brady on Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bundchen Split Rumors. As he faces rumors of marital strife, Tom Brady is celebrating the new marriage of an old friend, Robert Kraft. New England Patriots owner, 81, and Dr. Dana Blumberg, 47, tied the knot and had a star-studded wedding...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Son of NFL star signs NIL deal with Tom Brady’s apparel brand
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady clearly has a ton on his plate with his marriage issues with wife Gisele Bündchen and the NFL season being fully underway. Despite all this going on, he still has time for a partnership with college football star Shedeur Sanders for Brady’s apparel brand.
Latest news from Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen indicates divorce is inevitable
Here’s another update on the marital issues between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen. According to TerezOwens.com, Brady appeared in the FIFA World Cup commercials for FOX Sports without his wedding ring on. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Last week,...
Gisele Bundchen Previously Threatened To Divorce Tom Brady
Brady and Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, according to multiple sources.
Marsh Madness! Phillies beat Braves 8-3 in Game 4, into NLCS
Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer and J
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with Tom Brady.
Arias to get start at first base in Game 3 against Yankees
Gabriel Arias will start at first base and bat 7th in the Guardians lineup Saturday night. Manager Terry Francona said he opted to play Arias at first instead of Josh Naylor, who is in the Guardians lineup as the Designated Hitter.
Lima News
Ex-etiquette: Throwing a flag on football nights with dad
Q. My ex and I share custody (a week with each parent) of our 12- and 14-year-old boys. As they get older, they love to watch football with their dad. I think this is great — on his time — but my ex expects me to let them go to give up my time so they can go to his house for Thursday Night Football on my week! Every other week we have this huge blowout and my kids are siding with their dad! What’s good ex-etiquette?
