Phoenix, AZ

Everything Tom Brady Has Said About Son Jack, 15, and Football: 'He's a Very Good Athlete'

Tom Brady and son John "Jack" Edward have bonded over their shared love of the sport in recent years Tom Brady and son John "Jack" Edward have built a bond over football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has opened up more about his family life in recent years, particularly getting candid about football and his 15-year-old son. The high school freshman is currently playing as free safety and quarterback, the NFL veteran revealed in a new episode of the SiriusXM podcast Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. "I...
TAMPA, FL
Page Six

Robert Kraft marries Dana Blumberg in star-studded surprise wedding

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg in a star-studded surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. We hear the 81-year-old billionaire and 47-year-old doctor invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan and told them to dress festively, but did not disclose that they’d be tying the knot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Gisele Bündchen spotted with her daughter in New York amid rumored Tom Brady marriage troubles

Gisele Bündchen was seen strolling hand-in-hand with her nine-year-old daughter Vivian in New York amid rumored marriage trouble with Tom Brady. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was seen rocking a casual look in the city with a pair of baggy jeans, a tan baseball cap and a white T-shirt with matching sneakers. Her daughter Vivian, who she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was also seen in a casual look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Son of NFL star signs NIL deal with Tom Brady’s apparel brand

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady clearly has a ton on his plate with his marriage issues with wife Gisele Bündchen and the NFL season being fully underway. Despite all this going on, he still has time for a partnership with college football star Shedeur Sanders for Brady’s apparel brand.
TAMPA, FL
Lima News

Ex-etiquette: Throwing a flag on football nights with dad

Q. My ex and I share custody (a week with each parent) of our 12- and 14-year-old boys. As they get older, they love to watch football with their dad. I think this is great — on his time — but my ex expects me to let them go to give up my time so they can go to his house for Thursday Night Football on my week! Every other week we have this huge blowout and my kids are siding with their dad! What’s good ex-etiquette?
RELATIONSHIPS

