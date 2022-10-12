Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal 4-Way Match For Intercontinental Title Shot Set For 10/14 WWE SmackDown
Four of WWE SmackDown's top stars will battle it out for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on Friday night. WWE has announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the October 14 episode of SmackDown, and the winner will earn a shot at the gold. Karrion Kross will face Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet. Kross defeated Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules. Sheamus has unsuccessfully challenged Gunther for the gold twice. However, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch defeated Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser at Extreme Rules. Sikoa has been on an unstoppable run since he debuted, and Ricochet has also been gaining momentum in recent weeks.
IMPACT Wrestling Records Increase In Viewership On 10/13, Demo Rating Also Up
The numbers are in for Thursday's IMPACT Wrestling. ShowBuzz Daily reports that IMPACT Wrestling on October 13 drew 94,000 viewers. This number is up from the 89,000 viewers the show drew the prior Thursday. The demo rating increased on October 13, drawing a 0.03 rating in the 18 to 49...
Chris Jericho: The Positives In AEW Are 98% To 2%
Chris Jericho is focusing on the positives. Jericho was the first top star signed by AEW when the company came to fruition at the start of 2019 and he's maintained his status on television and behind the scenes as the company has grown. Tony Khan has often credited Jericho for the early success of AEW and continues to lean on Jericho along with Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley as he navigates through any changes.
Spoiler: Former ROH Team Debuts At 10/13 AEW Rampage Tapings, ROH Title Bout Set
News coming out of the AEW Rampage tapings. AEW taped Friday's episode of Rampage on Thursday from Toronto. During the show, a former ROH team debuted and the next ROH World Title match was announced. Read below if you want to be spoiled. At the end of the tapings, The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Solo Sikoa Discusses His Call Up, Debuting At WWE Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa made an immediate impact on the main roster when he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sikoa, brother of Jimmy & Jey Uso, had been part of the NXT brand, but was officially moved to the...
TONS of Contract News | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/13/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 13, 2022. - Impact World Champion Josh Alexander opens the show. - 6-Way X-Division Match: Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King vs. Black Taurus. - BTI: MCMG vs. Shera &...
Saraya Confirms She Spoke To Triple H Before Signing With AEW, Thought About Returning To WWE
At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Saraya made her AEW debut in a surprise appearance. Saraya's (Paide in WWE) contract with WWE expired in July and WWE made the decision not to renew her deal. She has not wrestled since December 2017 due to a neck injury. On October 13, Fightful...
Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22
Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brock Lesnar Appearance And US Title Match Set For 10/17 WWE Raw
New matches and segments are set for WWE Raw. WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. Lesnar returned to WWE TV this past Monday on Raw when he laid out Bobby Lashley. It was Lesnar's first WWE TV appearance since losing to Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam.
Trey Miguel: Mike Bailey Is The Biggest Addition To The X-Division Since I Signed With IMPACT
Trey Miguel has high praise for 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. The X-Division has always been a highlight for fans of IMPACT Wrestling, and that is no different in 2022 has the division boasts a loaded roster of Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, and more. In the past, the X-Division title has been held by all-time greats like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, and Christopher Daniels.
Chris Bey Signs Multi-Year Agreement To Stay With IMPACT Wrestling; Scott D'Amore Comments
IMPACT Wrestling retains a top X-Division star in Chris Bey and Bey hopes to capture the World Title. Chris Bey has been a significant part of IMPACT Wrestling since he joined the roster in 2020. In the time since he joined the roster, he has held X-Division Title, headlined streaming specials, joined Bullet Club, and more. Now, speaking with Sports Illustrated, Bey has revealed he's signed an extension to stay at IMPACT and is eyeing the World Championship.
Bray Wyatt, Good Brothers, The Kingdom, Brock Lesnar Make Moves! Grapsody 10/15/22
Will Washington, Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey bring you all the wrestling news for October 15, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NXT Level Up Results (10/14): Tank Ledger Teams With Ikemen Jiro, Ivy Nile In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 14. Matches were taped at the WWE Performance Center on October 11. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/14) - Tank Ledger & Ikemen Jiro def. Duke Hudson & Bryson...
More On WWE Commentary Team Changes
WWE made some huge changes to commentary, and they've been in the works for a while. Fightful was told heading into October that possible changes to the commentary team were looming. With the loss of Pat McAfee, WWE was already looking for a permanent replacement, and we're told they had decided to make some other moves. Now-former Raw commentator Jimmy Smith even noted that he realized on Monday he would be fired.
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era
Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
Jon Moxley On Working Indies: If There's Something I Want To Be Part Of, I'll Make It Happen
Jon Moxley still has love for the Independent scene. Moxley signed a new five-year contract with AEW on October 7, taking on more responsibilities behind the scenes as well. As part of the press release it was stated that Moxley would work exclusively for AEW and international partners such as NJPW.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Absence From AEW, Comments On His Return
Shawn Spears opens up on his absence from All Elite Wrestling. Before he returned on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, Spears hadn't competed on AEW TV since the May 25 episode of Dynamite, where he lost to Wardlow in a Steel Cage Match. He reunited with FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) this past Wednesday, and the trio defeated The Embassy ( Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona) in the main event of Friday's episode of Rampage. WardJoe (Samoa Joe and Wardlow) saved the trio from a beatdown at the hands of The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis) and The Embassy.
Sami Zayn Is Happy Bloodline Story Evolved From Original Idea
Following WrestleMania 38 and his loss to Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn needed to win back the respect of the locker room. To do so, he was looking for validation from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In trying to win the respect of Reigns by offering his services to the Head of the Table, Zayn would form relationships with Paul Heyman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sami would do enough to eventually become an Honorary Uce and an official member of The Bloodline.
Wrestling World Reacts To Halloween Ends, Grayson Waller Says He Isn't A Buzzard | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, October 14, 2022. - The world of wresting reacts to the release of Halloween Ends:. - Masha Slamovich and Davey Richards have been announced for 2023's 16 Carat Gold tournament. - VxS has postponed their upcoming 'Deja Vu' event. - Tune in...
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0